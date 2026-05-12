The Punisher: One Last Kill Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Blast Online

Marvel Studios' The Punisher: One Last Kill is now streaming on Disney+, and the review embargo lifted just as the TV-MA Special Presentation debuted.
As is often the case, the full reviews aren't as glowing as the social media reactions. Still, most critics do seem to have been won over by Frank Castle's brutally violent, relentlessly bleak return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Quite a few reviews mention that One Last Kill would have benefitted from a more substantial run-time (49 minutes with credits), and that it does tread over a lot of familiar ground for anyone who has seen the Netflix shows. Even so, it definitely seems like Marvel has managed to tap into what fans love most about this character: Misery and carnage!
The Punisher: One Last Kill is currently sitting at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 17 reviews.
Have a read through some of the posts below, and check out a new poster and teaser featuring Frank Castle suited up in his classic skull logo/leather jacket combo.
About The Author:
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.