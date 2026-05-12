The Punisher: One Last Kill Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Blast Online

The Punisher: One Last Kill Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Blast Online

The Punisher: One Last Kill is now streaming on Disney+, and the full review embargo has lifted. Are these full write-ups as glowing as the social media reactions?

News
By MarkCassidy - May 12, 2026 09:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Punisher

Marvel Studios' The Punisher: One Last Kill is now streaming on Disney+, and the review embargo lifted just as the TV-MA Special Presentation debuted.

As is often the case, the full reviews aren't as glowing as the social media reactions. Still, most critics do seem to have been won over by Frank Castle's brutally violent, relentlessly bleak return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Quite a few reviews mention that One Last Kill would have benefitted from a more substantial run-time (49 minutes with credits), and that it does tread over a lot of familiar ground for anyone who has seen the Netflix shows. Even so, it definitely seems like Marvel has managed to tap into what fans love most about this character: Misery and carnage!

The Punisher: One Last Kill is currently sitting at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 17 reviews.

Have a read through some of the posts below, and check out a new poster and teaser featuring Frank Castle suited up in his classic skull logo/leather jacket combo.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
The Punisher: One Last Kill Ending Explained: How The Special Sets Up Frank Castle's MCU Future - Spoilers
Related:

The Punisher: One Last Kill Ending Explained: How The Special Sets Up Frank Castle's MCU Future - Spoilers
The Punisher: One Last Kill Review: Marvel Meets The Raid In Jon Bernthal's Magnum Opus
Recommended For You:

The Punisher: One Last Kill Review: Marvel Meets The Raid In Jon Bernthal's Magnum Opus

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 5/12/2026, 9:56 PM
Just finished it. Holy crap, this was awesome. Jon Bernthal might somehow be at his best as Frank Castle. Super violent like it should be, but also a really strong story. You totally feel for Frank throughout.

My only complaint is that it’s too short. The 50 minutes absolutely fly by. I easily could’ve done another hour of this, better yet a full season. This was awesome. Kudos to Marvel Studios for fully going all in.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder