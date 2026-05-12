The Punisher: One Last Kill Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Blast Online

Marvel Studios' The Punisher: One Last Kill is now streaming on Disney+, and the review embargo lifted just as the TV-MA Special Presentation debuted.

As is often the case, the full reviews aren't as glowing as the social media reactions. Still, most critics do seem to have been won over by Frank Castle's brutally violent, relentlessly bleak return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Quite a few reviews mention that One Last Kill would have benefitted from a more substantial run-time (49 minutes with credits), and that it does tread over a lot of familiar ground for anyone who has seen the Netflix shows. Even so, it definitely seems like Marvel has managed to tap into what fans love most about this character: Misery and carnage!

The Punisher: One Last Kill is currently sitting at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 17 reviews.

Have a read through some of the posts below, and check out a new poster and teaser featuring Frank Castle suited up in his classic skull logo/leather jacket combo.

The first reviews are in for #ThePunisher: One Last Kill - currently it’s Fresh at 90% on the Tomatometer, with 10 reviews: https://t.co/6d0cqoYabP pic.twitter.com/MntGBSxCEG — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) May 13, 2026

Marvel Studios Special Presentation The Punisher: One Last Kill reveals what Frank Castle was up to before and during the events of Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and is a brutal chapter in The Punisher's ongoing story.



Read our full 3/5 ⭐ review of the new Marvel special now!… pic.twitter.com/72y5reHZBk — Total Film (@totalfilm) May 13, 2026

‘The Punisher: One Last Kill’ is an action lover’s dream—and not for the faint of heart.

https://t.co/nYjPQxDb69 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 13, 2026

‘The Punisher: One Last Kill’ Review: Jon Bernthal’s Violent Return Plays More Like Origin Story Recap https://t.co/i1UqqThfDk — TheWrap (@TheWrap) May 13, 2026

#ThePunisher: One Last Kill brings Frank Castle back into the MCU and the Disney+ story is exactly what Jon Bernthal's character needed at the perfect time. 💀🔥



Read our ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ #ThePunisherOneLastKill review here: https://t.co/PBPpageMzM pic.twitter.com/hggjtDq5BI — ScreenRant (@screenrant) May 13, 2026

Jon Bernthal has never been better as Frank Castle than he is in The Punisher: One Last Kill, but the special is still lacking. Here's our review. https://t.co/83QJ7p2I2f — /Film (@slashfilm) May 13, 2026

'Punisher: One Last Kill' Is a Brutal Study of PTSD and Grief -- and Marvel's Most Violent Project Yet: TV Review https://t.co/7cytKQcMrb — Variety (@Variety) May 13, 2026

The Punisher: One Last Kill doesn’t do anything particularly new with Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, but it strips down the Netflix series’ formula into a lean, mean, and entertaining short story.



Our review: https://t.co/TUrB8NGrMo pic.twitter.com/TlwLF562fn — IGN (@IGN) May 13, 2026

The Punisher: One Last Kill Review: Marvel's Violent Special Has Lots Of Style, But Not Much Else https://t.co/Aydxu6i2vu #TVReviews #SuperheroShows #ActionAdventureShows pic.twitter.com/r5ZXSZcjc4 — Movie TV Tech Geeks News -Indie Genius Productions (@movietvtechgeek) May 13, 2026

“THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL unfolds solely from Castle’s perspective, which means the audience is subject to the same visions, hallucinations, and gut-wrenching emotions our protagonist is faced with. In doing so, the special positions the audience in the mind of Frank Castle in… pic.twitter.com/nb28itf0gm — The HoloFiles - Movie/TV News & Reviews (@theholofiles) May 13, 2026

‘The Punisher: One Last Kill’ Review: Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle Goes Completely Feral In Marvel’s Brutal, Extremely Bleak Special Presentation https://t.co/ZYKSp26Y7H pic.twitter.com/bLypKg1HAp — The Playlist (@ThePlaylistNews) May 13, 2026

The Punisher: One Last Kill TV Review – Jon Bernthal delivers a brutal glimpse into the mind of Frank Castle https://t.co/9yPurMlmZd pic.twitter.com/2qMgizCdhO — JoBlo TV & Streaming (@JoBloTVTrailers) May 13, 2026

‘THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL’ boasts some brilliant & brutal action sequences but they are delivered within a subpar & rushed story.



Find out more in our review… https://t.co/hHA23pKD40 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 13, 2026

A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill is now streaming on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/e88KBc1jfW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 13, 2026