Masters Of The Universe Reveals Its Heroes And Villains On New Poster For Amazon's Live-Action Reboot

A new poster for this summer's Masters of the Universe reboot has been revealed (via Toonado.com), spotlighting the movie's heroes and villains. He-Man and Skeletor are put front and centre, and they're surrounded by several familiar faces.

Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man is flanked by Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms, Battle Cat, Kristen Wiig as Roboto, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress, and James Purefoy as King Randor.

Surrounding Jared Leto's Skeletor are iconic Masters of the Universe baddies like Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Beast Man, and Spikor. In the background, Castle Grayskull and Snake Mountain loom large.

During a recent interview, filmmaker Travis Knight reflected on not seeing Galitzine for several weeks during pre-production, only to be shocked by his new buff frame when they eventually reunited.

"He was training on set as we were in prep. And when I saw him again, I was like, 'Holy sh*t,'" Knight recalled. "I couldn't believe how much he had changed. He had put on so much muscle in such a short period of time. Sometimes I'll look at photos back when I first met him, and it looks like a totally different dude."

Explaining that before they first met, he wasn't "super aware of Nick's work. I'd seen some of his stuff," Knight added that early on, he "knew pretty much immediately upon meeting Nick that, 'Oh yeah, this is the dude.' From our initial conversation, it was like, 'Oh my God, this guy's perfect.'"

There's a lot of positive buzz surrounding the reboot, but whether that will translate to positive reviews from fans and critics remains to be seen. Amazon MGM Studios is hoping this movie launches a new franchise, so all eyes will be on how well it performs critically and commercially.

Check out this new poster for Masters of the Universe below, along with a PSA featuring Galitzine, Elba, and Mendes.

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Written by Chris Butler and Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham, and directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.