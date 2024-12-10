28 YEARS LATER First Trailer Ushers In A New Zombie Apocalypse And It Looks Absolutely Terrifying

The first trailer for 28 Years Later is here and it's not for the faint of heart. The movie reunites Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award-nominated writer Alex Garland for a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later.

That movie popularised the idea of zombies that can run and, decades after they first roamed the streets of London, we see here that they're more formidable and frightening than ever before.

It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway.

When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

"That's partly what the film is about, is exactly that. It’s to do with the passage of time, and thinking about what effect the passage of time would have," Garland said earlier this year. "Is it what you would traditionally call a post-apocalyptic state? Or has something else begun to manifest? Time is really at the core of the engine of the film."

Directed by Danny Boyle​​​ and written by Alex Garland​​​, 28 Years Later is produced by Andrew Macdonald, ​​​​​Peter Rice, ​​​​​Bernard Bellew, Boyle, and Garland. Cillian Murphy executive produces.

The movie's confirmed cast includes Jodie Comer, ​Aaron Taylor-Johnson, ​Jack O'Connell, ​Alfie Williams, ​and Ralph Fiennes.

Watch the first trailer for 28 Years Later below and stay tuned to FearHQ.com for more on this one in the build to its release in theaters on June 20, 2025.