28 YEARS LATER: The Actor Playing The Cillian Murphy-Looking Zombie Has Finally Been Identified

28 YEARS LATER: The Actor Playing The Cillian Murphy-Looking Zombie Has Finally Been Identified

Following speculation that Cillian Murphy's Jim might have joined the ranks of the undead in Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later, the actor who is taking on the role of "Emaciated Infected" has been revealed...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 12, 2024 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: The Guardian (via Fear HQ)

The first trailer for Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later was released earlier this week, and fans quickly pointed out a zombie who appeared to be Cillian Murphy's Jim. 

While the character didn't appear in 28 Weeks Later, the prospect of him having joined the infected was a disappointing one (as was the decision to reveal such a big moment in the trailer). Still, it was a viral moment that got people talking about the terrifying sneak peek. 

A crew member has already debunked the speculation - as has a resurfaced set photo of Murphy's Jim looking very much alive on set - but The Guardian has today revealed (via FearHQ.com) who is really playing "Emaciated Infected" in 28 Years Later

Angus Neill, an art dealer specialising in old masters, tells the newspaper that he was spotted by Boyle and offered a role in the movie. He also does occasional work as a model and is said to have a 28-inch waist, likely making his transformation into this zombie that little bit easier. 

"Danny told me he’d always had me in mind for the role," Neill revealed. "So we met up, hit it off, and I agreed to take part. On set he has an extraordinary ability to hypnotise you, and working with him on the film was a very, very intense experience."

So, there you have it. Jim is alive and well and Murphy is likely deeply offended that we've all spent most of this week comparing him to a zombie.

You can take a closer look at Neill, minus any makeup effects, in the X post below.

In 28 Years Later, it's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway.

When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

Directed by Danny Boyle​​​ and written by Alex Garland​​​, 28 Years Later is produced by Andrew Macdonald, ​​​​​Peter Rice, ​​​​​Bernard Bellew, Boyle, and Garland. Cillian Murphy executive produces. The movie's cast includes Jodie Comer, ​Aaron Taylor-Johnson, ​Jack O'Connell, ​Alfie Williams, ​and Ralph Fiennes.

28 Years Later arrives in theaters on June 20, 2025.

DUNE 2 And ELVIS Star Austin Butler To Play Patrick Bateman In New AMERICAN PSYCHO Adaptation
Related:

DUNE 2 And ELVIS Star Austin Butler To Play Patrick Bateman In New AMERICAN PSYCHO Adaptation
28 YEARS LATER Trailer's Cillian Murphy Zombie Theory Appears To Have Been Debunked
Recommended For You:

28 YEARS LATER Trailer's Cillian Murphy Zombie Theory Appears To Have Been Debunked

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SethBullock
SethBullock - 12/12/2024, 2:16 PM
Great casting choice, he doesn't even need the make up.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 12/12/2024, 2:28 PM
@SethBullock - He could play Cillian Murphy's corpse in the inevitable biopic about his life
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 12/12/2024, 2:35 PM
It was the lips and jaw that looked like Murphy. This dudes lips look different but that’s movie magic I guess
Humperdink
Humperdink - 12/12/2024, 3:06 PM
@Shivermetimbers -

This dudes lips look different


No, it's just that his mouth is open and his head is at a different angle. They didn't digitally alter his lips and jawline. That's all him.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/12/2024, 2:35 PM
This shot certainly leads to a ton of news that keeps people busy
CoHost
CoHost - 12/12/2024, 3:05 PM
Casting Jodie Comer in 2024 aren't we? Her film career so far has been pitiful.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder