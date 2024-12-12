28 YEARS LATER: The Actor Playing The Cillian Murphy-Looking Zombie Has Finally Been Identified

The first trailer for Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later was released earlier this week, and fans quickly pointed out a zombie who appeared to be Cillian Murphy's Jim.

While the character didn't appear in 28 Weeks Later, the prospect of him having joined the infected was a disappointing one (as was the decision to reveal such a big moment in the trailer). Still, it was a viral moment that got people talking about the terrifying sneak peek.

A crew member has already debunked the speculation - as has a resurfaced set photo of Murphy's Jim looking very much alive on set - but The Guardian has today revealed (via FearHQ.com) who is really playing "Emaciated Infected" in 28 Years Later.

Angus Neill, an art dealer specialising in old masters, tells the newspaper that he was spotted by Boyle and offered a role in the movie. He also does occasional work as a model and is said to have a 28-inch waist, likely making his transformation into this zombie that little bit easier.

"Danny told me he’d always had me in mind for the role," Neill revealed. "So we met up, hit it off, and I agreed to take part. On set he has an extraordinary ability to hypnotise you, and working with him on the film was a very, very intense experience."

So, there you have it. Jim is alive and well and Murphy is likely deeply offended that we've all spent most of this week comparing him to a zombie.

You can take a closer look at Neill, minus any makeup effects, in the X post below.

In 28 Years Later, it's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway.

When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

Directed by Danny Boyle​​​ and written by Alex Garland​​​, 28 Years Later is produced by Andrew Macdonald, ​​​​​Peter Rice, ​​​​​Bernard Bellew, Boyle, and Garland. Cillian Murphy executive produces. The movie's cast includes Jodie Comer, ​Aaron Taylor-Johnson, ​Jack O'Connell, ​Alfie Williams, ​and Ralph Fiennes.

28 Years Later arrives in theaters on June 20, 2025.