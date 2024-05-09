A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE - Run Or Die In The Intense New Trailer For Upcoming Prequel

A brand new trailer and poster for A Quiet Place: Day One, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn has been released online, offering our best look yet at the upcoming horror prequel.

News
By RohanPatel - May 09, 2024 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror

Paramount Pictures has debuted the brand new trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One, offering a chilling new look at the upcoming prequel that will take us back to the beginning of the saga and show us what happened the day the world went quiet. 

Further plot details are currently under wraps, but the trailer does seem to promise one of this summer's most enjoyable horror rides and should add some much needed backstory to the growing series, which launched in 2018 with the John Krasinski-directed blockbuster A Quiet Place and continued that story with 2021's A Quiet Place Part II

While the second installment revealed some of what happened on Day One, showcasing how the Abbott family managed to survive the meteor crash and subsequent alien invasion, the prequel will follow an entirely new batch of characters as they do their best to make it out of New York alive. 

The new film stars Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther; 12 Years a Slave) as Sam, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things; The Fantastic Four) as Eric, Alex Wolff (Pig; Old) in an undisclosed role, and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the GalaxyA Quiet Place Part II) as Henri. 

Michael Sarnoski (Pig) directs the upcoming prequel, from a screenplay he wrote. John Krasinski also contributed to the overall story, and is attached as a producer after helming the previous two films. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller are also onboard as producers.

Both of the first two chapters were massive successses at the box office. A Quiet Place grossed over $341 million globally on a modest $17 million production budget in 2018, with A Quiet Place Part II collecting over $297.4 million on an estimated $55 million production budget in 2021. The latter was affected by the global coronavirus pandemic and faced multiple delays, but despite all the odds, still managed to be highly profitable for the studio. 

Paramount recently announced A Quiet Place Part III, which is tentatively scheduled to open in 2025, with Krasinski back at the helm. Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe are all expected to reprise their roles. 

A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters on June 28!

Watch the brand new trailer below:

Experience the day the world went quiet.

