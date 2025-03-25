AVENGERS: ENDGAME's Linda Cardellini Confirmed To Play Jason Voorhees' Mother In CRYSTAL LAKE

Following a 2024 rumor, we have confirmation that Avengers: Endgame actress Linda Cardellini has officially signed on to play Pamela Voorhees in the upcoming Friday the 13th prequel series...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 25, 2025 11:03 AM EST
It's been a couple of years since we first got word that a new Friday the 13th prequel series is moving forward at Peacock, and we finally have our first bit of casting news for the show.

Jeff Sneider first reported that Linda Cardellini (Freaks and Geeks, No Good Deeds, Scooby-Doo) was in early talks to take on the key role of Jason Voorhees' mother in Crystal Lake last month, and Deadline has now confirmed that she has officially been cast.

Cardellini also played Clint Barton's wife, Laura, in Avengers: Endgame and Hawkeye.

According to the site, this take on Pamela Voorhees will be "a mother who had given up a singing career to raise a special needs child and takes a dark turn when she loses her son."

Brad Caleb Kane (Welcome to Derry) came on board as showrunner when Bryan Fuller parted ways with the project last year.

Fans have been waiting for something to be done with the Friday franchise for many years now, but the news that Crystal Lake would be a prequel series dampened excitement somewhat - as did a caveat that the show couldn't even feature an adult Jason or his signature hockey mask.

Fortunately, we would later learn that this part of the initial report was inaccurate.

Speaking to Fangoria in a 2023 interview, Fuller confirmed that they can basically utilize anything available to them "under the Friday the 13th umbrella."

“A24 and Marc Toberoff, who is Victor Miller’s lawyer, have beautifully and excruciatingly assembled all of the Friday the 13th rights. As a streaming series, we have the rights to do everything underneath the Friday the 13th umbrella.” Fuller confirmed.

“The movie rights are a completely different thing. They are tied up at New Line and are super, super messy and probably won’t be untangled anytime soon, but as far as us chickens in the television industry, uh, roost, we have access to anything and everything that Friday the 13th has done up until this point.”

Interestingly, Fuller also described the show as a "pre-remake-uel series," though he declined to elaborate.

Kane shared the following statement when he took over as showrunner.

“From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy’s eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask. Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing’s defined the genre more than Friday the 13th. I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24.”

We're still not sure what to expect from Crystal Lake (a bunch of camp counsellors ignoring a young Jason until he drowns and his mother plots her revenge?), but at least we know that they can build towards the unstoppable masked maniac getting axe-y with a bunch of teens after paying a visit to his favourite sporting goods store.

Fuller will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Victor Miller, who wrote the first movie, will executive produce along with Marc Toberoff, Rob Barsamian, and A24.

What do you guys make of this casting news? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/25/2025, 11:01 AM
a female playing a woman?

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/25/2025, 11:02 AM
Had a crush on her since Freaks and Geeks. She seems to get hotter with time.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/25/2025, 11:11 AM
@DarthOmega - she certainly does age well!
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/25/2025, 11:11 AM
@DarthOmega - Shes a smoke show for sure.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/25/2025, 11:33 AM
@DarthOmega - She really has aged well. Always has been an underrated beauty.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/25/2025, 11:11 AM
This show will be co.plete ass for obvious reasons but Linda is great. Loved her in Bloodline. Miss that show.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/25/2025, 11:16 AM
Jason is a zombie confirmed ?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 3/25/2025, 11:20 AM
Your joking.

Talking about milking it.

Have not seen everything to do with Jason or is that Michael Myers?

I think this is just a waste of film.

For [frick]s Sake
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/25/2025, 11:20 AM
I don’t give a [frick] about a prequel series. I want to see Jason in the hockey mask. Beyond that I don’t have any interest in F13
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/25/2025, 11:23 AM
User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/25/2025, 11:27 AM
Jesus...Linda Cardellini is still as stunning as the first time I saw her...

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/25/2025, 11:32 AM
@BlackStar25 -

When was the first time you saw her?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/25/2025, 11:35 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Good Burger. Crazy Psycho from the psych ward
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/25/2025, 11:36 AM
@BlackStar25 - Aw damn Didn't know that.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/25/2025, 11:31 AM
Basically more of Bates Motel, Maleficent, Ratched, Cruella, etc.

This will at best be extremely okay.

The victims:

✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
VoiceofReason
VoiceofReason - 3/25/2025, 11:34 AM
Didn't realize that was her in Good Burger.

