BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Star Michael Keaton Teases "Emotional" Sequel; Update On First Trailer

Warner Bros. recently unveiled the first poster for Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel (now officially titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), and a teaser trailer is likely just around the corner.

Though we don't have official word just yet, the trailer has been classified, and should be with us over the next week or so

.Star Michael Keaton revealed that he saw the first cut of the movie during an interview with MovieWeb.com, and it sounds like Burton may have gone in a slightly more heartfelt direction with this sequel.

"It is really good. And beautiful. Beautiful, you know, physically. You know what I mean? The other one was so fun and exciting visually. It's all that, but really kind of beautiful and interestingly emotional here and there. I wasn't ready for that, you know. Yeah, it's great. It's great and the cast, I mean, Catherine [O’Hara], if you thought she was funny last time, double it. She's so funny and Justin Theroux is like, I mean, come on."

A new synopsis also found its way online recently, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the plot.

The brief story outline confirms a few things fans had already surmised from the various set photos, revealing that the mischievous Bio-Exorcist will once again attempt to force Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) to marry him so he can return to the land of the living for good.

"After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return to the small Vermont town of Winter River. Paranormal empath, Lydia Deetz, begins to see the lecherous demon Beetlejuice, who haunted her as a teenager. His plans to finally marry Lydia are given extra urgency when his dead wife comes to life and begins to stalk the Afterlife hunting for him. Meanwhile, Lydia’s teenage daughter embarks on a romance with a local teen."

Check out the poster below along with some set videos, and keep an eye out for that trailer.

Catherine O'Hara is also set to reprise her role as Lydia's mother, Delia Deetz. Other new cast members include Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's wife, Willem Dafoe as an afterlife cop, and Justin Theroux in an undisclosed role.

Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar penned the script.

Beetlejuice 2 is set to release in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.