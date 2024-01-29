GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Trailer Brings Back Some Familiar Faces And Unleashes A Chilling New Villain

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Trailer Brings Back Some Familiar Faces And Unleashes A Chilling New Villain GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Trailer Brings Back Some Familiar Faces And Unleashes A Chilling New Villain

Sony Pictures has shared a full trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and the new footage spotlights plenty of familiar faces along with a couple of surprising returns - both human and spectral!

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 29, 2024 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Ghostbusters

Following last night's teaser promo, Sony Pictures (via FearHQ.com) has released a full trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and it spotlights plenty of fun new footage from the latest instalment in the long-running franchise.

Like the previous movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, this trailer leans heavily on nostalgia, as we see original spook-hunters Ray (Dan Aykroyd), Peter (Bill Murray) and Winston (Ernie Hudson) suit-up alongside Janine (Annie Potts) and the new team consisting of Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), the late Egon's (Harold Ramis) daughter Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), and her kids Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe (McKenna Grace).

The story focuses on a mysterious artefact brought to Ray by Kumail Nanjiani's character, which unleashes a terrifying entity known as Garraka, who is capable of "controlling an army of ghosts" and bringing about a second ice-age.

The teaser features exciting glimpses of the Ghostbusters in action, as William Atherton's "dickless" Environmental Protection Agency officer Walter Peck (who now appears to hold a much higher position in the city) attempts to shut them down yet again.

We also get a look at the returning "Library Ghost" from the first movie, and ol' Slimer puts in an appearance right at the end, much to Trevor's chagrin.

Check out the new trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

During a recent interview, Nanjiani indicated that the movie will up the ante somewhat when it comes to genuine frights.

“There’s some really, genuinely scary stuff. The scary stuff is actually scary," said the Eternals actor. "The danger is very real and the stakes are very high. That makes the comedy even funnier,” adding that, “Everybody gets to be funny.”

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level! But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a mysterious and evil force, known as the Death Chill, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a deadly and unpredictable fate that unknowingly, could affect earth’s history with a second Ice Age."

Directed by Gil Kenan (Jason Reitman co-wrote the movie and is on board as an executive producer), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to scare its way into theatres this March.

New GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Footage Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer
Related:

New GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Footage Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer
GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Will Feature Weird-As-F*** Villains Inspired By GHOSTBUSTERS Animated Series
Recommended For You:

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Will Feature "Weird-As-F***" Villains Inspired By GHOSTBUSTERS Animated Series
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

EZBeast - 1/29/2024, 11:35 AM
That is certainly...something
ModHaterSLADE - 1/29/2024, 11:41 AM
The last one was a fun watch. Glad the OG cast will have a bigger role in this one.
JustAWaffle - 1/29/2024, 11:45 AM
@ModHaterSLADE - The first was a decent setup toward something more creative, and this looks more up the alley of Extreme Ghostbusters (a show that doesn’t get enough love).
GhostDog - 1/29/2024, 11:44 AM
This will be A MOVIE.
SirDuckAlot - 1/29/2024, 11:46 AM
This is definitely a movie trailer
MosquitoFarmer - 1/29/2024, 11:48 AM
Glad this one really looks like something new. 3 of the 4 Ghostbusters movies all covered rather familiar territory, and this is like nothing we've seen in this world before.
LilJimmy - 1/29/2024, 11:50 AM
So dickless is now the Mayor. Makes absolute sense.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/29/2024, 11:50 AM
Kid in NY: Goes to turn the heat up to 75....
Dad: Why are you turning the heat up?
Kid: Cold ghosts
Dad: What?
Kid: Cold ghosts
slickrickdesigns - 1/29/2024, 11:51 AM
As long as we get the Real Ghost Busters back from the old folks home kicking ghost butts I’ll be happy to watch it.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/29/2024, 11:51 AM
I think they defeat the boss ghost with an electric snuggie
MarkCassidy - 1/29/2024, 11:55 AM
This looks decent to me... I did also quite like Afterlife for what it was, even though it relied too heavily on nostalgia. Having the original team back in bigger roles helps.
Spidernoir - 1/29/2024, 11:57 AM
YES!!! This looks amazing!!
I’m really digging “The real Ghostbusters” & “Extreme Ghostbusters” vibes this trailer is giving..

Definitely my most anticipated movie of the year.
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2024, 11:59 AM
Looks alright imo.

I hope it turns out well since I did like Afterlife!!.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/29/2024, 12:00 PM
its time to hang it up.
ProudPatriot76 - 1/29/2024, 12:01 PM
Day 1 for me
Timerider - 1/29/2024, 12:01 PM
We had Tom Cruise back as Maverick, and now the Real Ghostbusters back busting ghosts, this is how you return to a franchise. I’m so surprised that Bill Murray decided to do this, I’m glad he came back.
TheFinestSmack - 1/29/2024, 12:11 PM
@Timerider - Not only is Murray back, but he legit seems to enjoy being there.
DudeGuy - 1/29/2024, 12:02 PM
Damn I wish Harold Ramis was still alive for these movies
Spidernoir - 1/29/2024, 12:02 PM
@MarkCassidy
They also released the international trailer on SonyIndia’s YouTube..
It quite different from the US one and features a bunch of different footage.. just FYI.
TheFinestSmack - 1/29/2024, 12:08 PM
I'm digging it. It's got some nostalgia but is definitely leaning heavily into the Real Ghostbusters as far as story.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder