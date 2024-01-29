New GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Footage Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer

With the movie's release date drawing near, a brand-new (likely final) trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is expected to debut online at some point tomorrow, and Sony Pictures has shared a brief teaser with quite a bit of new footage.

The promo features new looks at most of the main characters, including Bill Murray's Peter Venkman preparing for the approaching freeze by looking as cool as possible, and Paul Rudd's Gary Grooberson paraphrasing a couple of iconic lines from the original movie's theme song ("who you gonna call? Bustin' makes me feel good").

Check out the teaser in the player below, and be sure to drop back tomorrow for the new trailer.

Do you know what's coming? @Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is exclusively in movie theaters March 22. pic.twitter.com/MrXarn5c35 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 28, 2024

During a recent interview, new cast member Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) indicated that the movie will up the ante somewhat when it comes to genuine frights.

“There’s some really, genuinely scary stuff. The scary stuff is actually scary," said the actor. "The danger is very real and the stakes are very high. That makes the comedy even funnier,” adding that, “Everybody gets to be funny.”

The first teaser trailer (see below) highlighted returning spook-hunters Ray (Dan Aykroyd), Peter (Billy Murray) and Winston (Ernie Hudson) in their old-school uniforms, as well as an all-new team consisting of Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), and her kids Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe (McKenna Grace) sporting upgraded outfits.

The first set photos were shared online back in April (click here to have a look), and they featured Hudson alongside Rudd, and another actor from the '80s classic, William Atherton as "dickless" Environmental Protection Agency officer Walter Peck, who will evidently be sticking his nose in to the Ghostbusters' business yet again.

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level! But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a mysterious and evil force, known as the Death Chill, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a deadly and unpredictable fate that unknowingly, could affect earth’s history with a second Ice Age."

Directed by Gil Kenan (Jason Reitman co-wrote the movie and is on board as an executive producer), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to scare its way into theatres next month.