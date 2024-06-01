IN A VIOLENT NATURE: A Breakdown Of The Shockingly-Gruesome "Yoga Kill" Has Been Shared Online - SPOILERS

In A Violent Nature is now in theaters, and if you've been keeping track of writer/director Chris Nash's critically-acclaimed horror flick, there's a good chance you'll have heard about a shockingly gruesome scene that's been dubbed the "Yoga Kill."

Now, some specific details on the sequence have been revealed (via Variety).

If you'd rather not have the already infamous kill ruined before you see the movie, here's your spoiler warning.

The scene begins with relentless, undead killer Johnny stalking an unfortunate victim named Aurora (Charlotte Creaghan), who he finds doing some yoga close to the edge of a cliff (never a good idea with a murderous monster in the area).

"In a gore-tastic sequence, Johnny disembowels Aurora with his trusty, rusty hook, then yanks her head backwards through the gaping hole in her stomach. Johnny kicks the human pretzel down the cliff, where her mangled, mutilated body rolls halfway down."

That does indeed sound pretty damn brutal, and horror fans are already hailing it as one of the best slasher movie kills of all time.

There have also been reports of people vomiting during screenings, but we're not buying it. We've heard the same thing numerous times, and aside from maybe back in the '70s when The Exorcist was released, it's always been nonsense!

The kill itself has not been released online, but you can have a listen to the audience reaction below.

Audience reacting to a kill from ‘IN A VIOLENT NATURE’ during the Chicago Critics Film Fest screening of the film. An audience member also vomited during the screening.



The film, described as a slasher from the killer's perspective, hits theaters on May 31. pic.twitter.com/KGlyC3HFXa — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 6, 2024

According to the official synopsis:

"When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year-old crime. His body is resurrected, and he becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way."

“One of the biggest challenges was trying to figure out how much information is necessary to tell the story,” Nash explained to EW in a recent interview“Fortunately, the slasher genre has a lot of recognizable tropes that I could rely on filling in the blanks that we couldn’t touch on without straying too far from our stylistic conceit. I owe an unfathomable debt to all the Friday the 13ths, The Burning, My Bloody Valentine — really the entire slasher genre; they laid the foundation for our film.”

The film stars Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, Liam Leone, Charlotte Creaghan, Lea Rose Sebastianis, Sam Roulston, Alexander Oliver, and Lauren Taylor.

IFC Films will release In A Violent Nature exclusively in theaters on May 31. Do you plan on catching this one on the big screen? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.