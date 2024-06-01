IN A VIOLENT NATURE: A Breakdown Of The Shockingly-Gruesome "Yoga Kill" Has Been Shared Online - SPOILERS

We've been hearing about this scene for a while, and as long as you're okay with spoilers, you'll find details on In A Violent Nature's already infamous "Yoda Kill" right here...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 01, 2024 08:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

In A Violent Nature is now in theaters, and if you've been keeping track of writer/director Chris Nash's critically-acclaimed horror flick, there's a good chance you'll have heard about a shockingly gruesome scene that's been dubbed the "Yoga Kill."

Now, some specific details on the sequence have been revealed (via Variety).

If you'd rather not have the already infamous kill ruined before you see the movie, here's your spoiler warning.

The scene begins with relentless, undead killer Johnny stalking an unfortunate victim named Aurora (Charlotte Creaghan), who he finds doing some yoga close to the edge of a cliff (never a good idea with a murderous monster in the area).

"In a gore-tastic sequence, Johnny disembowels Aurora with his trusty, rusty hook, then yanks her head backwards through the gaping hole in her stomach. Johnny kicks the human pretzel down the cliff, where her mangled, mutilated body rolls halfway down."

That does indeed sound pretty damn brutal, and horror fans are already hailing it as one of the best slasher movie kills of all time.

There have also been reports of people vomiting during screenings, but we're not buying it. We've heard the same thing numerous times, and aside from maybe back in the '70s when The Exorcist was released, it's always been nonsense!

The kill itself has not been released online, but you can have a listen to the audience reaction below.

According to the official synopsis:

"When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year-old crime. His body is resurrected, and he becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way."

“One of the biggest challenges was trying to figure out how much information is necessary to tell the story,” Nash explained to EW in a recent interview“Fortunately, the slasher genre has a lot of recognizable tropes that I could rely on filling in the blanks that we couldn’t touch on without straying too far from our stylistic conceit. I owe an unfathomable debt to all the Friday the 13ths, The Burning, My Bloody Valentine — really the entire slasher genre; they laid the foundation for our film.”

The film stars Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, Liam Leone, Charlotte Creaghan, Lea Rose Sebastianis, Sam Roulston, Alexander Oliver, and Lauren Taylor.

IFC Films will release In A Violent Nature exclusively in theaters on May 31. Do you plan on catching this one on the big screen? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/1/2024, 8:08 PM
Anyone else kind of numb to these obscene and excessive kills in horror movies with no substance or scale beyond shock value? Like the bedroom scene in Terrifier 2. How long did it need to go on before the director decided "Ok, Despite her losing all her blood she's still alive for this other scene so we can the worst kill in a horror film!"
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 6/1/2024, 8:14 PM
@SonOfAGif -

Yeah it doesn't do much for me.
When it comes to horror I'd rather a movie have a solid and interesting story, I like gore when it's used as an aid to help sell the scare, gore just for the sake of shock value doesn't scratch the itch for me .
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/1/2024, 8:15 PM
@SonOfAGif - yeah me and my sister are laughing how ridiculous the gore on that movie. If you want some shocking gore yet still terrifyung i'd say "when evil lurks" now that's horror
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/1/2024, 8:19 PM
@TrentCrimm - I agree. A scene that still makes me uncomfortable to watch is the Rack trap from Saw III. It was so effective and brutal that I could feel the scene. Not to mention two bystanders were trying to help and their struggles aided the tension. But these over the top kills in these low budget movies give me Spirit Halloween decoration vibes.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/1/2024, 8:22 PM
@Gabimaru - When Evil Lurks is such an excellent movie. So is Evil Dead Rise. The gore was perfectly used for the horror and storyline.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/1/2024, 8:38 PM
@SonOfAGif - I forgot about Evil Dead Rise - that SO outkicked it's coverage - I found myself about 45 minutes in unexpectedly thinking...'This is [frick]ing badass' now you have me curious to Evil Lurks.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/1/2024, 8:24 PM
weirdo shit
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 6/1/2024, 8:31 PM
@YouFlopped - reminded me of mortal kombat
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 6/1/2024, 8:35 PM
The rotten tomatoes critics score is dumb as hell. Movie was boring af besides for the kills. And the ending? Too mf'n lame Horror movies should not be from the killer's perspective if they only walk and stay quiet. Was constantly thinking of playing 2K than wanting to sit through this shit. Closed my on the walking scenes. 2/10
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/1/2024, 8:36 PM
Damn, slashers used to just stab people in the chest.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/1/2024, 8:37 PM
I did like Late Night with the Devil having grown up on sneaking 70s late night talk shows as a wee lad but the vast majority of horror flicks since the Hostel/Saw gore porn gimmick became a thing have been uniformly shitty and CGI gore is [frick]ing lame as hell.

