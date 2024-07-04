John Cho Can't Trust His Phone (Or His House) In New Trailer For AI-Driven Horror Feature AFRAID

John Cho Can't Trust His Phone (Or His House) In New Trailer For AI-Driven Horror Feature AFRAID

Sony Pictures has released the first official trailer for Afraid, a new sci-fi horror film starring fan-favorite John Cho as a father who must protect his family from an scary AI gone rogue.

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 04, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror

Sony Pictures has debuted the brand new trailer for Afraid, an upcoming sci-fi horror film from Academy Award-nominated writer/director Chris Weitz (Operation Finale; About a Boy; American Pie) that introduces a whole new kind of terror to the world with AIA, who is basically a Siri-like family assistant that takes her job way, way too seriously. 

The film's synopsis reveals, "Curtis (John Cho) and his family are selected to test a revolutionary new home device: a digital family assistant called AIA. Taking smart home to the next level, once the unit and all its sensors and cameras are installed in their home, AIA seems able to do it all. She learns the family's behaviors and begins to anticipate their needs. And she can make sure nothing – and no one – gets in her family’s way."

The cast features John Cho (Star Trek; Searching; Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle), Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts; Inherent Vice; Alien: Covenant), Havana Rose Liu (No Exit; The Chair; Mayday), Lukita Maxwell (Generation; Speechless; The Young and the Restless), David Dastmalchian (The Dark Knight; Ant-Man; Dune), and Keith Carradine (Nashville; The Duellists; Dexter). 

Weitz, who has an Oscar nomination for Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay under his belt, previously contributed to the screenplay for The Creator, another artificial intelligence-centric film, although that Gareth Edwards-directed adventure depicted AI in a far more favorable light. Read our interview with director Gareth Edwards by heading HERE!

This is just the latest in a string of films featuring AI characters in recent years, joining the likes of M3GAN (2022), After Yang (2022), The Creator (2023), Jung_E (2023), Mother/Android (2022), and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023). 

Jason Blum and Blumhouse are attached as producers, so this film could be one to look out for near the end of the summer as it may be one of the more entertaining titles in early September as we all await the major releases heading our way in the fall, including Joker: Folie à Deux (October 4), Venom: The Last Dance (October 25), Gladiator 2 (November 22), Wicked: Part One (November 27), and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (December 13). 

Afraid hits theaters on August 30!

Watch the official trailer below:

DSC-0816-1647-r2

AFRD-On-Line-6072x9000-GM-01

In AFRAID, Curtis (John Cho) and his family are selected to test a revolutionary new home device: a digital family assistant called AIA. Taking smart home to the next level, once the unit and all its sensors and cameras are installed in their home, AIA seems able to do it all. She learns the family's behaviors and begins to anticipate their needs. And she can make sure nothing – and no one – gets in her family’s way.

LONGLEGS Final Trailer Leaves Us With A Disturbing Glimpse Of Nicolas Cage's Killer
Related:

LONGLEGS Final Trailer Leaves Us With A Disturbing Glimpse Of Nicolas Cage's Killer
Josh Hartnett Is Caught In A TRAP In New Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's Serial Killer Thriller
Recommended For You:

Josh Hartnett Is Caught In A TRAP In New Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's Serial Killer Thriller
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/4/2024, 12:16 PM
User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 7/4/2024, 12:20 PM
Hmmmmm....I feel like this concept was from that Disney channel original movie, Smart House
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/4/2024, 12:25 PM
@Spoken - yeah that's what everyone was saying in the YouTube comments. Disney channel originals had some "bangers". Remember Brink?
Spoken
Spoken - 7/4/2024, 12:35 PM
@McMurdo - Loved Brink! Up up and Away was a good one too. And PUNKS! First time I remember seeing Jessica Alba.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/4/2024, 12:37 PM
@Spoken - OG Halloweentown
Spoken
Spoken - 7/4/2024, 12:38 PM
@McMurdo - YES!! I remember one year they had that, and Tower of Terror back to back on TV lol.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/4/2024, 12:41 PM
@Spoken - LeVar Burton, Geordi himself actually directed Smart House lol
Spoken
Spoken - 7/4/2024, 12:44 PM
@McMurdo - So random of him lol. I know he directed a lot of Star Trek episodes too. Probably Disney picked him because he could deliver pretty quickly.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/4/2024, 12:49 PM
@Spoken - yeah that makes sense!
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/4/2024, 12:49 PM
@Spoken - Considering smart homes are increasingly heading towards being mainstream and certainly are not hypothetical things of the future now someone would have done this concept for a horror movie now anyway even if first of it's kind.

Never even heard of Smart House TBH but there has however been a whole load using the basic concept already however so it is all about the quality of the writing, acting, score and general production values.

Let's face it there aren't that many original concepts for Horror movies but still able to turn out greats even if we've seen the same basic premise many times before.
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 7/4/2024, 1:01 PM
@Spoken - P.U.N.K.S. wasn't a disney movie but it did play on disney
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/4/2024, 12:24 PM
This looks awful. Great cast tho.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/4/2024, 12:47 PM
PedoAI bot 2.0.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/4/2024, 12:57 PM
So, I watched Margaux today and then this drops. Where's my red pill?
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 7/4/2024, 1:04 PM
They did this on Disney channel like 25 years ago
TheMarxican
TheMarxican - 7/4/2024, 1:11 PM
The Simpsons did it better in the Ultrahouse 3000 episode lol

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder