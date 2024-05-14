LONGLEGS: Nicolas Cage Is In Seriously Unsettling Form In Hair-Raising Full Trailer

Neon has finally debuted a full trailer for the movie that's being hailed as one of the scariest films of the year (at least), Longlegs...

By MarkCassidy - May 14, 2024 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
The first reactions to Longlegs were recently shared on social media, and after watching the full trailer for Osgood Perkins' (The Blackcoat's Daughter) latest project, it's easy to see why it's being hailed as one of the scariest movies of the year.

Hell, this honestly might go down as one of the most unsettling teasers we've ever seen.

If you think we're exaggerating, have a look...

Though he's obviously going to be a little biased, here's what producer Josh Rosenbaum had to say about catching an early morning screening during an interview with Screen Rant.

"I saw it at 10:00 AM with our team, because we were thinking about getting involved, just to help with the release a little bit. And it was just like, to be scared out of my god---n mind at 10 AM, I was like, "Oh my God, what did I sign up for?" It's truly terrifying. And wait until you see the new trailer that Neon just cooked up. It's so good. I'm very curious to see, because I think it's films like The Witch and It Follows that really got me into horror as an elevated genre. That got me really excited, because I loved The Shining and Alien growing up. But it had been a while for me to get really excited. And so I'm really intrigued to see. The arthouse horror fan base is going to flock to this. It is up there."

The movie definitely seems to be keeping its biggest secrets firmly under wraps for the time being (never a bad thing), but we do know that the plot revolves around a rookie FBI agent (It Follows star Maika Monroe) attempting to track down a sadistic serial killer (Nicolas Cage) who targets families.

Check out some of the X reactions in the posts below.

“FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.”

Nicolas Cage is also on board as a producer along with his production company Saturn Films (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pig), Dan Kagan (Significant Other), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious), Dave Caplan (The End We Start From) and Chris Ferguson (Child’s Play).

Longlegs is rated R for “Bloody violence, disturbing images and some language," and also stars Alicia Witt (The Walking Dead) and Blair Underwood (American Crime Story).

The movie is set to hit theaters on July 12. Will you be seeing this one opening weekend?

THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/14/2024, 1:00 PM
I read that as Legolas.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 5/14/2024, 1:05 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Me too!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/14/2024, 1:09 PM
I got a feeling this movie would've provide some good material when we used to have "CAGE MATCHES" around here.

