MAXXXINE: Mia Goth's Maxine Minx Takes Hollywood By Storm Force In Final Red Band Trailer

The third and final instalment in Ti West's X trilogy, MaXXXine, arrives in theaters this time next month, and A24 has released a blood-drenched final trailer...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 05, 2024 05:06 PM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

Maxine F*cking Minx has come to Hollywood, and she's determined to become the biggest star in Tinsel Town... by any means necessary.

The final film in Ti West's X trilogy, MaXXXine, is set to hit theaters exactly one month from today, and A24 has released a second full trailer spotlighting plenty of blood-soaked new footage.

In the first movie, X, Mia Goth's Maxine turned out to be the sole survivor of a crazed old woman's (also played by Goth) murderous rampage, and played a younger version of that character in recent prequel film, Pearl. In MaXXXine, the more determined-than-ever Miss Minx travels to LA with dreams of stardom, while a vicious serial killer known as the Night Stalker haunts the streets.

Here, we see more from supporting characters played by Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, and Kevin Bacon, along with some flashes of the murderer's brutal rampage.

There's speculation that Maxine will be revealed as the killer, and while that's certainly possible, this trailer definitely attempts to steer us away from that scenario.

Check out a new trailer at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"I see MaXXXine as a superhero movie – that’s how I read the script," Goth told SFX Magazine in a recent interview. "Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She’s a survivor, she’s gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she’s in, she’s really fought for everything that she has, and she’s not about to give that up. She’s going to fight for what she has. She’s a badass. There’s a strength to her. And she’s a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she’s not really going to take no for an answer."

“In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past,” reads the official synopsis.

MaXXXine is set to hit theaters on July 5 in the US, and on August 9 in the UK and Ireland. Do you plan on seeing this one on the big screen?

