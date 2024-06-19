NOSFERATU: First Trailer For Robert Eggers' Remake Releases This Weekend... But Only In Theaters!

Horror fans have been wondering when they'd get to sink their teeth into the long-awaited first trailer for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake ever since it screened at CinemaCon back in April, and we finally have an update on when we can expect to see it for ourselves.

The good news is, the trailer is releasing this weekend. The bad news? You'll have to go to your local theater to see it!

Reports are coming on that the first trailer for Nosferatu will screen ahead of Focus Features' The Bikeriders when it hits theaters this Friday. There's a chance the teaser will be released online shortly after (the studio would be smart to do so unless they want leaked versions all over the internet), but we're still waiting on an official update.

If it's the same (or a similar) trailer to the one that debuted at CinemaCon, the below description will give you some idea of what to expect.

The footage begins with Lily-Rose Depp's Ellen Sutter praying by candlelight. “Come to me, come to me, hear my call,” she intones before a hand reaches out to grab her neck.

From there, we see moody shots of wintery, lamp-lit streets, rats scurrying across cobblestones, frightened villagers with wooden stakes at the ready, and - since it wouldn't be a vampire movie without it - plenty of gushing blood.

Bill Skarsgård's titular undead nobleman, Count Orlok, is only briefly glimpsed as he hunches over to drain an unfortunate victim, but is said to be a chilling sight to behold.

You can check out some reactions below.

F.W. Murnau directed the original 1922 classic, while Werner Herzog helmed a rather bizarre 1979 remake. The story is loosely based on Dracula, but there are several key differences.

"Nosferatu tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Nosferatu was recently given an official release date, and will arrive on Christmas Day, 2024.