NOSFERATU: First Trailer For Robert Eggers' Remake Releases This Weekend... But Only In Theaters!

After wowing attendees at CinemaCon earlier this year, the first trailer for Robert Eggers' highly-anticipated remake of Nosferatu finally releases this weekend - in theaters ahead of The Bikeriders!

By MarkCassidy - Jun 19, 2024 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Horror fans have been wondering when they'd get to sink their teeth into the long-awaited first trailer for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake ever since it screened at CinemaCon back in April, and we finally have an update on when we can expect to see it for ourselves.

The good news is, the trailer is releasing this weekend. The bad news? You'll have to go to your local theater to see it!

Reports are coming on that the first trailer for Nosferatu will screen ahead of Focus Features' The Bikeriders when it hits theaters this Friday. There's a chance the teaser will be released online shortly after (the studio would be smart to do so unless they want leaked versions all over the internet), but we're still waiting on an official update. 

If it's the same (or a similar) trailer to the one that debuted at CinemaCon, the below description will give you some idea of what to expect.

The footage begins with Lily-Rose Depp's Ellen Sutter praying by candlelight. “Come to me, come to me, hear my call,” she intones before a hand reaches out to grab her neck.

From there, we see moody shots of wintery, lamp-lit streets, rats scurrying across cobblestones, frightened villagers with wooden stakes at the ready, and - since it wouldn't be a vampire movie without it - plenty of gushing blood.

Bill Skarsgård's titular undead nobleman, Count Orlok, is only briefly glimpsed as he hunches over to drain an unfortunate victim, but is said to be a chilling sight to behold.

You can check out some reactions below.

F.W. Murnau directed the original 1922 classic, while Werner Herzog helmed a rather bizarre 1979 remake. The story is loosely based on Dracula, but there are several key differences.

"Nosferatu tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

 Nosferatu was recently given an official release date, and will arrive on Christmas Day, 2024.

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/19/2024, 7:30 AM
Gave me excitement and took it away, all in one headline.

User Comment Image
VoiceofReason
VoiceofReason - 6/19/2024, 7:34 AM
Looking forward to this very much. The wife and I rewatch The Witch maybe once a year.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/19/2024, 7:45 AM
@VoiceofReason - For me personally, THE WITCH is mandatory viewing every October. 🤓
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/19/2024, 7:42 AM
Just checked my personal itinerary for the weekend and wouldn't you know it; I do not have any plans to buy a ticket for "THE BIKERIDERS" just to view a teaser-trailer for the movie that I actually want to see. Hopefully, there will be plenty of phone captures popping-up over various sites to satiate the curiosity and anticipation of us horror fans! 🤓 A NOSFERATU remake by Eggers has been rumored since THE WITCH way back in 2015. We've waited long enough. 🤨

