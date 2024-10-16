SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany Faces THE MONKEY In First Red Band Trailer For New Stephen King Adaptation

“For the longest time, there was nothing. But then — it appeared. A beast not from this Earth, smiting the ones who deserved it, the ones who didn’t and everyone in between. Whoever controls it controls life and death. And those deaths are really f*cked up.”

Following a brief teaser, Neon has released the first trailer for The Monkey, a new Stephen King adaptation directed by Longlegs helmer Osgood Perkins and produced by James Wan (The Conjuring movies, Malignant).

Theo James stars in a dual role as twin brothers Hal and Bill, who, after discovering their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, begin to experience a series of gruesome deaths occurring all around them.

The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, they must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany also features in a supporting role.

The red-band trailer is full of freaky imagery, and spotlights a few of the bizarre deaths that occur due to the mysterious drumming monkey of the title.

Check out the teaser at the link below along with a recently-released poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Everybody dies.

THE MONKEY.

A new trip from Osgood Perkins. Based on the short story by Stephen King and produced by James Wan.

In theaters everywhere February 21. pic.twitter.com/M2TVKjheyk — NEON (@neonrated) October 15, 2024 Osgood Perkins. Stephen King. James Wan.



THE MONKEY.

Teaser trailer next week.

In theaters everywhere February 21. pic.twitter.com/jhOint1m48 — NEON (@neonrated) October 11, 2024

Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) plays the twins as kids, and the cast also includes, Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings), Colin O’Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys) and Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek).

Wan and Michael Clear (M3GAN) produce for Atomic Monster, along with C2 Motion Picture Group’s Jason Cloth (Joker) and Dave Caplan (Babylon), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious) for Range, and Chris Ferguson (Child’s Play) for Odd Fellows.

Exec producers included Range’s Fred Berger (La La Land), Stars Collective’s Peter Luo and Nancy Xu, and John Friedberg (Greenland) for Black Bear. C2 served as financier of the project.

The Monkey is set to hit theaters on February 21, 2025. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen?