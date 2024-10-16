SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany Faces THE MONKEY In First Red Band Trailer For New Stephen King Adaptation

The first trailer for Longlegs director Osgood Perkins' new horror movie, The Monkey, is now online, and it looks pretty freaky indeed...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 16, 2024 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

“For the longest time, there was nothing. But then — it appeared. A beast not from this Earth, smiting the ones who deserved it, the ones who didn’t and everyone in between. Whoever controls it controls life and death. And those deaths are really f*cked up.”

Following a brief teaser, Neon has released the first trailer for The Monkey, a new Stephen King adaptation directed by Longlegs helmer Osgood Perkins and produced by James Wan (The Conjuring movies, Malignant).

Theo James stars in a dual role as twin brothers Hal and Bill, who, after discovering their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, begin to experience a series of gruesome deaths occurring all around them.

The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, they must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany also features in a supporting role.

The red-band trailer is full of freaky imagery, and spotlights a few of the bizarre deaths that occur due to the mysterious drumming monkey of the title. 

Check out the teaser at the link below along with a recently-released poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) plays the twins as kids, and the cast also includes, Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings), Colin O’Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys) and Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek).

Wan and Michael Clear (M3GAN) produce for Atomic Monster, along with C2 Motion Picture Group’s Jason Cloth (Joker) and Dave Caplan (Babylon), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious) for Range, and Chris Ferguson (Child’s Play) for Odd Fellows.

Exec producers included Range’s Fred Berger (La La Land), Stars Collective’s Peter Luo and Nancy Xu, and John Friedberg (Greenland) for Black Bear. C2 served as financier of the project.

The Monkey is set to hit theaters on February 21, 2025. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen?

SMILE 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Wave Of Reviews And Final Trailer Are Scared Up
thebamf
thebamf - 10/16/2024, 1:20 PM
That monkey toy has always freaked me out.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/16/2024, 1:25 PM
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/16/2024, 1:27 PM
Man, this looks like a ton of fun. Shame it won't be out for Halloween.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/16/2024, 1:29 PM
Slotherin
Slotherin - 10/16/2024, 1:30 PM
Say what you will about the CG and writing of She-Hulk, Tatiana herself is a gem.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/16/2024, 1:32 PM
Really looking forward to this. Oz Perkins is a super talented horror director and is on a whole different level in terms of building atmosphere tension through sound and camera work.

I really dug both The Blackcoat's Daughter and Longlegs so I’m looking forward to this one, especially with James Wan involved. King can suggadig tho. Him and Mark Hamil have become the whiniest, low T, little bitches as they’ve gotten older. They both pee sitting down

On a side note, I’m surprised this actually looks like it will have some comedic tones to it, unless it’s the way the trailer is cut.

Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 10/16/2024, 1:36 PM
That looks beyond stupid. The only thing that was appealing to me was there seemed to be some humor that could work. After Longlegs, I refuse to see anything by Osgood Perkins. That movie was such a let down.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 10/16/2024, 1:43 PM
I will watch the shit out of an evil monkey movie. Longlegs was above average but that was because it had zero monkeys in it

View Recorder