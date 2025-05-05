SINNERS Box Office Continues To Surpass Expectations, Now Aiming for $400 Million+ Worldwide

If Ryan Coogler’s Sinners keeps its strong momentum, box office experts say the R-rated horror hit could scare up over $400 million worldwide.

By MarkJulian - May 05, 2025 10:05 AM EST
At this point, can anything slow down Sinners? Even with Thunderbolts* out, Coogler's hit film raked in another $43M+ worldwide!

The film is a clear example that even the experts sometimes get it wrong, as there were questions about the film's profitability during its first weekend of release.

Another fact in the film's favor is that it will be returning to IMAX theaters after Thunderbolts* concludes its two-week run on the specialty format screens.

If Sinners continues to post minimal week-to-week drop-offs, it's on pace to end its theatrical run just shy of—or possibly surpassing—the $400 million global mark.

That’s a remarkable turnaround, especially given early industry chatter suggesting the R-rated horror film, with its $90 million production budget, wouldn’t be profitable despite glowing reviews.

With a breakeven point estimated around $230 million, Sinners is now poised to leave that figure far behind.

Touted as the first must-see film of 2025, Sinners continues to exceed expectations, with its final box office total still difficult to pin down as it defies traditional trends. 

About Sinners:
The night belongs to sinners. Only in theaters April 18.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, “Sinners” stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku , Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo. 

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho. 

Coogler’s behind-the-camera artisans include his “Black Panther” franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.   

SINNERS' IMAX Encore! Vampire Flick Set To Return After THUNDERBOLTS* Two-Week Run
WEAPONS Full Trailer Promises A Terrifying Second Feature From BARBARIAN Director Zach Cregger
WEAPONS Full Trailer Promises A Terrifying Second Feature From BARBARIAN Director Zach Cregger

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/5/2025, 10:39 AM
*Mark searching feverishly for the whitest possible thumbnail image*
Kadara
Kadara - 5/5/2025, 10:53 AM
@Lisa89 - lmao!!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/5/2025, 10:55 AM
@Lisa89 - He's probably just trying to not keep using the same posters and pics over and over.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/5/2025, 11:35 AM
@Lisa89 - lmao 🤣, I almost spat out my tea.

I'm pretty sure Mark is black though 🤣😭
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 10:43 AM
It hadn't made a profit so Warner Bros. ordered for it to be re-released in IMAX.
Kadara
Kadara - 5/5/2025, 10:53 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - did you even read the article, or are just a broken bot stuck in rage trafficking?
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 5/5/2025, 10:54 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea

90 mil budget. 2.5x rule of thumb would put it 225 mil to be profitable.

It’s on track to hit 400 mil. So, again, you’re [frick]ing stupid. Sinners is a huge success and is about to get another blank check to make whatever movie he wants.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 5/5/2025, 10:54 AM
**Ryan Coogler is about to get another blank check
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/5/2025, 10:56 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Aww, sweetie…

Does the movie directed by the black dude, starring black people scare you? Does it make you feel less-than? Small? Weak?

It will all be okay, precious. There, there. You are still the most special, best boy. People like you. You are intelligent, witty, popular, insightful, and charming. Nothing will ever change that.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 11:00 AM
@Kadara -

What is it that I'm meant to have read in the article?

You're a bigger bot than I am.

You have rage from what conservatives do.
V
V - 5/5/2025, 11:00 AM
@Kadara - I think reading is very hard for him and the rest of MAGA. Trump loves the uneducated, they can't see past their red hats so a coloured person with intelligence and success is the literal devil for them. I'm glad he's tanking the economy and making their lives harder but the great thing about a cult is that they will continue to suffer until it's too late and it goes the way of Jones town. More power to them
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 11:02 AM
@regularmovieguy -

Did you factor is marketing costs?

Are you saying it hasn't made a profit?

If your parents are so smart and kind, why do you act like such an ignorant bully, telling people they're ****ing stupid?

Your parents definitely did something wrong while raising you.
Kadara
Kadara - 5/5/2025, 11:03 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - So no then. Thank you.
Kadara
Kadara - 5/5/2025, 11:05 AM
@V - LMAO!! I am in Canada and was so happy that our people didn't fall for that phoney B's he was selling in our recent elections 😂
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/5/2025, 11:05 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - shhhhh, child. Deep breaths, now.

Go flex in the mirror. It will make you feel like more of a man, and less like a soft little squishy-squish.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 11:06 AM
@Rpendo -

Save the pet names for your lovers.

Why would any of that make me feel less than or weak?

Nice attempt as gaslighting.

🥱

intelligent, witty, popular, insightful, and charming. I'm these things more than you are.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 11:10 AM
@V -

Woah, V for Vagiener, dropping racial slurs.

It's a bit rich claiming conservatives are ignorant.

How many lefties can't find their own country on a globe?

How many communists don't know which century the American Revolution was in?

President Trump is not tanking the economy.

He is making it take a brief dip, so it will come back stronger than liberals made it.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/5/2025, 11:11 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Aww, muffin, settle down. Unclench those sweaty fists, unfurrow that brow. Always remember: People like you a lot and you have many friends who all like spending with you.

Your beautiful, stunning girlfriend is counting the minutes until you propose, and make her the happiest, most bestest wife to the coolest dude in the world, ever.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 11:14 AM
@Kadara -

I read the article.

So what part of it are you talking about?

It hasn't made a profit.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 11:15 AM
@Kadara -

What is phony B's?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 11:16 AM
@Kadara -

Liberal Canadians gonna self sabotage.

It's too bad good Canadians will suffer because of your ignorance.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 11:17 AM
@Rpendo -

Do you look like a stereotypical Marxist?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 11:19 AM
@Rpendo -

"People like you a lot and you have many friends who all like spending with you."

Oof.

Please name all the continents.
JoJo1982
JoJo1982 - 5/5/2025, 11:20 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I take it you can’t read, since the article is stating that it’s now profiting.
Smh lol
V
V - 5/5/2025, 11:21 AM
@Kadara - so glad to watch the Cons lose a 20 pt lead, PP lose his seat and then make another MP (a conservative stronghold) give up his seat LOL the hypocrisy of it all is truly beautiful. Cried that MC was an unelected PM and now he will be opposition leader off of a gifted seat. Great way to give liberals a majority in the next election.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 11:21 AM
@JoJo1982 -

Please copy and paste the part in the beginning of the article where it says Sinners isn't profiting.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 11:23 AM
@V -

Liberals burning down Canada with disastrous policies and actions is not a win or something to be joyful about.
V
V - 5/5/2025, 11:24 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - LOL a brief dip? Cope much? So you want a recession so that he can make the economy boom AGAIN? The delusion is hilarious, keep drinking the Koolaid in Jones Town my friend. Literally he does something to tank the market and the dollar and the next week he will reverse it but yeah keep coping cultist! MAGA prevails!
V
V - 5/5/2025, 11:26 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - yes, good conservatives collectively suffer for their billionaire overlords to continue to cuck them so they can OWN THE LIBS! Keep the ownage going
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 11:30 AM
@V -

Koolaid?

That's not how to write the name.

And the people in Jonestown didn't drink it.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 11:30 AM
@V -

Why didn't you add a period at the end of your last sentence?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 11:39 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

Rpendo, V, Regularmovieguy.

It's the Abused By My Parents League!
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 5/5/2025, 11:42 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea

How old are you dude? Do you want me to coddle you every time you say something blatantly stupid?

And yea, genius, the 2.5 rule factors in marketing. It’s not apples to apples and not perfect but the general rule of thumb for box office profitability is 2.5x the production budget. This is even less reliant if the movie is domestically a box office hit.

I don’t know you. What I have seen from you tells me you’re probably a lonely guy who doesn’t socialize much outside of screaming at the clouds telling people to boycott Disney.

You clearly have no critical thinking skills.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 5/5/2025, 11:44 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea

“ How many lefties can't find their own country on a globe?

How many communists don't know which century the American Revolution was in?”

Did someone drop you on your head as a kid?
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 5/5/2025, 11:48 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea

“ It's the Abused By My Parents League!”

My parents were so abusive they paid for my college education, gave me a great home in a good area to grow up in, drove me to and fro any sporting events I had, came to every lacrosse game I played in college, etc.

Yeah dude my parents abused the shit out of me. Nothing gets past you. 💀💀💀
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/5/2025, 10:54 AM
This doesn’t need rerelease it’s doing fine all on it’s own
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 10:58 AM
@dragon316 -

Not that fine since it hasn't made a profit.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 11:12 AM
At this point, can anything slow down Sinners?"

Yes.

What a goofy question.

There sure are a lot of brainwashed White people with White guilt desperate to pay reparations.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/5/2025, 11:21 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You’re a lucky little boy, my friend!

Lucky to live in a world where beautiful women and impressive, successful men are so drawn to floppy-titted nerds who whine online about pop culture that doesn’t please them. For real… people love that stuff. They find it attractive and endearing.

Imagine if you s
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 11:24 AM
@Rpendo -

"Imagine if you s"

Wow.

