SINNERS Box Office Continues To Surpass Expectations, Now Aiming for $400 Million+ Worldwide

At this point, can anything slow down Sinners? Even with Thunderbolts* out, Coogler's hit film raked in another $43M+ worldwide!

The film is a clear example that even the experts sometimes get it wrong, as there were questions about the film's profitability during its first weekend of release.

Dropping to 2nd place was #Sinners with strong $33M in 3rd wknd. Off just 28% despite losing all IMAX scrns, #SinnersMovie boosted domestic #boxoffice to $179.7M. $300M domestic final still in play! Intl up to $57M for $236.7M global total. $400M worldwide is possible folks! pic.twitter.com/WJ4F0bveON — Gitesh Pandya (TikTok @gitesh.pandya) (@GiteshPandya) May 4, 2025 Warner Bros.'s Sinners has passed the $200M global mark.



The film grossed an estimated $10.4M internationally this weekend. Estimated international total stands at $57.0M, estimated global total stands at $236.7M.#SinnersMovie #BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/zIIouOHhyb — BoxOfficeReport.com (@BORReport) May 4, 2025 In only 17 days, #Sinners has grossed more at domestic #boxoffice than latest films from these franchises:



▶️ Indiana Jones

▶️ Mission Impossible

▶️ Hunger Games

▶️ Fast & Furious

▶️ Creed

▶️ Transformers

▶️ Planet of the Apes

▶️ A Quiet Place

▶️ Venom

▶️ Gladiator pic.twitter.com/COz7ZrCCtC — Gitesh Pandya (TikTok @gitesh.pandya) (@GiteshPandya) May 4, 2025

Another fact in the film's favor is that it will be returning to IMAX theaters after Thunderbolts* concludes its two-week run on the specialty format screens.

If Sinners continues to post minimal week-to-week drop-offs, it's on pace to end its theatrical run just shy of—or possibly surpassing—the $400 million global mark.

That’s a remarkable turnaround, especially given early industry chatter suggesting the R-rated horror film, with its $90 million production budget, wouldn’t be profitable despite glowing reviews.

With a breakeven point estimated around $230 million, Sinners is now poised to leave that figure far behind.

Touted as the first must-see film of 2025, Sinners continues to exceed expectations, with its final box office total still difficult to pin down as it defies traditional trends.

About Sinners:

The night belongs to sinners. Only in theaters April 18.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, “Sinners” stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku , Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo.

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Coogler’s behind-the-camera artisans include his “Black Panther” franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.