SINNERS Reactions Promise Another "Masterpiece" From BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler

From Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther and Creed, comes a new vision of fear: Sinners. Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (both played by Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

There's already been a lot of positive buzz surrounding the upcoming vampire movie, and the first social media reactions have just dropped (via FearHQ.com).

They're all overwhelmingly positive - which is what we've come to expect - but in place of the usual buzzwords are a lot of well-thought-out reviews and comments that point to Coogler's latest movie more than living up to expectations.

Coogler has an impeccable track record as a filmmaker, so this isn't a huge shock. The big test will be the reviews, as those can often differ greatly from early reactions like these.

Inevitably, many people will now immediately advocate for Coogler to helm Marvel Studios' long-delayed Blade movie. While he'd no doubt do an incredible job, his next project looks set to be Marvel Studios' Black Panther 3. Little is known about the threequel, though it will almost certainly feature a new T'Challa.

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku , Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo.

Coogler's behind-the-camera artisans include his Black Panther franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

Sinners will be released in theaters on April 18. You can read the first reactions in the X posts below.