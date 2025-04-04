SINNERS Reactions Promise Another "Masterpiece" From BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler

The first social media reactions for Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's Sinners are in, and the highly anticipated vampire movie is already being hailed as a "masterpiece" by critics on social media...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 04, 2025 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

From Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther and Creed, comes a new vision of fear: Sinners. Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (both played by Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

There's already been a lot of positive buzz surrounding the upcoming vampire movie, and the first social media reactions have just dropped (via FearHQ.com).

They're all overwhelmingly positive - which is what we've come to expect - but in place of the usual buzzwords are a lot of well-thought-out reviews and comments that point to Coogler's latest movie more than living up to expectations. 

Coogler has an impeccable track record as a filmmaker, so this isn't a huge shock. The big test will be the reviews, as those can often differ greatly from early reactions like these. 

Inevitably, many people will now immediately advocate for Coogler to helm Marvel Studios' long-delayed Blade movie. While he'd no doubt do an incredible job, his next project looks set to be Marvel Studios' Black Panther 3. Little is known about the threequel, though it will almost certainly feature a new T'Challa. 

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku , Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo. 

Coogler's behind-the-camera artisans include his Black Panther franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.   

Sinners will be released in theaters on April 18. You can read the first reactions in the X posts below. 

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/4/2025, 4:24 PM
All i ever wanted was a VAMPIRE FILM SET IN THE JIM CROW Era... Will this fill that void in my behinds?
Nightmare
Nightmare - 4/4/2025, 4:26 PM
Give him the Static movie Gunn!
User Comment Image
SolarSoldier
SolarSoldier - 4/4/2025, 5:23 PM
@Nightmare - Nah, so it can flop and that's used as an excuse as a moratorium on Black-led superhero films?

Audiences want to see white people and white people only on their screens. Maybe in 30 years.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 4/4/2025, 4:31 PM
Coogler hasn't made a bad movie yet and some of his movies are the best of their "groups" (Creed isn't better than the original Rocky, but it is the best Rocky sequel and the best legacy sequel ever, Black Panther might be the best MCU movie and Wakanda Forever is the best post-Endgame MCU movie). Really looking forward to this.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/4/2025, 4:39 PM
I wouldn't doubt it. These two make a Damn good duo. I'd love to see Coogler get the chance to do a Blue Marvel or Icon superhero project.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/4/2025, 4:46 PM
Never a doubt
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2025, 4:56 PM
@BlackStar25 - yeah…

Coogler’s a consistent storyteller imo.

I haven’t seen Fruitvale Station (partly because the subject matter is so tough) but I have liked all his other films so far!!.
CoHost
CoHost - 4/4/2025, 4:47 PM
This is gonna make some people angry. The metaphor is not subtle.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 4/4/2025, 5:16 PM
Can't wait to watch this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2025, 5:19 PM
Sounds good so can’t wait !!.

The “From Dusk till Dawn” comparison is nice since it does feel like that film to an extent.

Anyway , the Coogler-MBJ combo keeps on winning.

User Comment Image
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 4/4/2025, 5:24 PM
Glad to see Jack O'Connell is in movies. This guy is amazing in S.A.S. on Prime. I hope he gets cast as Midnighter for The Authority movie. If it ever gets made.

