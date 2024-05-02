TERRIFIER 3: Art The Clown Returns In First Official Still As Release Date Moves Forward

A good movie monster never stays down for very long, and Art the Clown is set to return for another blood-soaked killing spree a little earlier than expected.

Despite being "killed" in extremely gruesome fashion at the end of both previous movies, the seemingly immortal murderer will dust himself off and get back to doing what he does best in Damien Leone's Terrifier 3, and we have a new look at the sadistic mime in a first official promo image.

In addition, Deadline has announced that the horror threequel has moved its release date forward by two weeks, and will now arrive in theaters on October 11.

“We’re so excited to bring the next Terrifier to theaters this fall just in time for the Halloween season,” said franchise producer Phil Falcone. “Terrifier 3 will deliver everything the fans expect and more with Art the Clown taking things to the next level. We can’t thank our fans enough for their support and for making us believe we’ve made something truly special.”

“I knew the second I saw Terrifier 2 that it would be a generational horror film and was ecstatic when horror fans showed up to experience the movie in theaters making it one of the biggest indie horror successes of all time,” added Brad Miska, VP, Bloody Disgusting for Cineverse. “With Terrifier 3, Damien Leone and Phil Falcone have handcrafted a theatrical experience like no other that will shock the hell out of audiences this fall. Art the Clown will slay October once again.”

Our first look at Art the Clown in #Terrifier3.



In theaters on October 11 pic.twitter.com/pophTiy5yr — Fandango (@Fandango) May 1, 2024

The first movie was definitely not for the squeamish, and the sequel actually managed to up the ante with some truly stomach-churning acts of depravity. Should we expect the threequel to at least aim to outdo its predecessors? Yep!

"I remember having meetings with people. I got to meet with studios, like legit Hollywood studios, who wanted to make Terrifier 3," Leone said in a recent interview. "But before I even had a script, just based on the success of part 2, and just having meetings and getting the feel that I was going to have eyes over my shoulders, and they were concerned about the levels of gore and this and that. I knew, and not having seen my script or have any idea what I had in mind, I knew they weren’t going to let me make this movie based on the first five pages. Like that’s how insane Terrifier 3 is. The first like 5 minutes of this movie, a studio would never let me film what I plan on filming. So mark my words, I guarantee you the first 5 minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial. But that’s not even the big kill scene. So like that’s why I was like, I need to just make this movie on my own, because it’s just too... it’s too insane."

Check out the first teaser trailer below, and keep an eye out for the full trailer.