THE GORGE: Anya Taylor-Joy And Miles Teller Play Snipers Guarding The Gate To Hell In First Trailer

The Gorge, a new high-concept sci-fi horror romance (we're ticking quite a few boxes here) movie directed by Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange, The Black Phone), is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on February 14, and the first trailer has now been released online.

The film stars Miles Teller (Fantastic Four, Top Gun: Maverick) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The New Mutants) as two elite snipers who accept positions on either side of a mysterious gorge.

Teller's character (Levi) is told he's there to guard the gate to Hell (whether he means literally or metaphorically remains to be seen), and that he is to have no contact with the sniper in the opposite tower (Taylor-Joy's Drasa).

Of course, they eventually begin to communicate and strike up something of a medium-distance relationship, and when Levi falls while attempting to cross to the other side, Drasa straps on a parachute and follows him down.

"We really tried to be there for each other because we get along really well," Taylor-Joy told IGN in a recent interview. "We love each other very much, and we thought that if we can be there for each other, that would be fantastic. The reality of the distance between them meant that if I was a real eyeline for Miles, I'd be (very small) and he could not see (my) face. But there was just this immediate rapport and we knew that that relationship existed. And so it was really fun. Sometimes I'd come to work and I'd watch something that (Miles) had done the day before, so I knew what I was reacting to. But it's also a feeling. It's a feeling that you can't really fake. So I think we're really lucky to be good friends.

“Two highly-trained operatives (Teller and Taylor-Joy) are appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. “When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late.”

Zach Dean (The Tomorrow War) wrote the script. Hailing from Skydance Media, The Gorge is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance, alongside Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill and Sherryl Clark through Crooked Highway as well as Adam Kolbrenner, Zach Dean and Gregory Goodman. Miles Teller executive produces.

The movie has been rated PG-13 for: “Intense sequences of violence and action, brief strong language, some suggestive material and thematic elements.”