THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1 Stalks Its Way Onto Rotten Tomatoes... With A Score Of 13%

The first instalment in a new Strangers trilogy arrives in theaters this weekend, and the reviews have been pretty merciless so far, with one critic going so far as to call the home invasion slasher "one of the worst" horror films they've ever seen.

With 53 verdict counted, The Strangers: Chapter 1 currently sits at an abysmal 13% on Rotten Tomatoes.

We're not sure why anyone would have been expecting very much from this after what might honestly go down as the worst trailer of the year (see below), but it's fair to say the majority of critics were less than enthusiastic about what sounds like a beat-by-beat rehash of the original.

Check out some reactions below.

The Strangers Chapter 1 might be one of the worst horror remakes I’ve seen in a long time.



Boring, uninventive, and painfully sterilized. Really makes you wonder why bother remaking this movie if you’re just going to do it worse in just about every imaginable way. pic.twitter.com/o9II3tqyzZ — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) May 17, 2024 #TheStrangers is sadly, not very good. Lifeless, meandering, no real tension and just kind of… exists. It hits every horror trope imaginable as it stumbles through its 90 minute runtime. It manages to lay some seeds for the future, but man, what a letdown. pic.twitter.com/oV8djLsADd — Nick (@TheLostRiverDr1) May 16, 2024 THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1 obliterates MADAME WEB in the race towards worst movie of the year. pic.twitter.com/1PypeUxKIK — josh korngut (@joshkorngut) May 15, 2024 There’s ZERO reason for #TheStrangersPart1 to exist



Generic AF respray of the original that copies virtually every single key moment of its 2008 predecessor



Lionsgate should be embarrassed they made something so utterly pointless



Longest 90-minute movie of my life 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/qtUvEe4SKb — Erick 𝕄𝕄𝕋 Weber 🎥 (@ErickWeber) May 17, 2024 #thestrangers was one of the most disappointing and worst remakes I ever saw. It’s [frick]ing stale. It’s mediocre at its best. The lighting is really solid though I don’t [frick]ing know. I wanna jump off a cliff pic.twitter.com/fqFFusLbSL — DE🅾️ (@frickyuu) May 17, 2024 The embargo is up so I can say that I have a lot of thoughts about THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1.

Fans will likely be frustrated that it doesn't do more to distinguish itself, but I think it'll play much better once we've seen 2 & 3.

It's kinda fascinating as a commercial project IMO pic.twitter.com/zTzJAFRR5n — Joe Lipsett (@bstolemyremote) May 16, 2024

You get the idea.

Director Renny Harlin shot the entire trilogy back-to-back, so there are two more movies coming... whether we like it or not!

"[It was] the challenge of a lifetime, but I also really embraced it," he said in a recent interview. "On a Monday morning, I could be shooting the second chapter, and Monday afternoon I could be shooting the first chapter, and Tuesday morning I could be shooting the third chapter. it was incredibly demanding for the actors, for the continuity in terms of the make-up and wardrobe, and for my director of photography, because we wanted to create a visual language that develops so that the movies get bigger, more epic, as we go [on]. It just kept all of our juices pumping all the time"

"Maya drives across the country with her longtime boyfriend, Ryan, as the pair begin a new life together in the Pacific Northwest. Along the way, their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon and they are forced to spend the night in an isolated Airbnb home. Through the night they are terrorized by three murderous masked strangers."

The movie stars Madelaine Petsch as Maya, Froy Gutierrez as Ryan, Rachel Shenton as Debbie, Gabriel Basso, Ema Horvath, Florian Clare as Chris Sampson, Rebecka Johnston as Lucy, Miles Yekinni as Marcus, Ben Cartwright as Rudy, Janis Ahern as Carol, Ryan Bown, Brooke Lena Johnson, Ella Bruccoleri, Stevee Davies and Brian Law.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is now in theatres. Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 have not been officially dated.