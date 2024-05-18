THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1 Stalks Its Way Onto Rotten Tomatoes... With A Score Of 13%

THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1 Stalks Its Way Onto Rotten Tomatoes... With A Score Of 13% THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1 Stalks Its Way Onto Rotten Tomatoes... With A Score Of 13%

We weren't expecting much from this one after the trailer, but didn't quite anticipate this level of lambasting! The Strangers: Chapter 1 has arrived on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 13%.

News
By MarkCassidy - May 18, 2024 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

The first instalment in a new Strangers trilogy arrives in theaters this weekend, and the reviews have been pretty merciless so far, with one critic going so far as to call the home invasion slasher "one of the worst" horror films they've ever seen.

With 53 verdict counted, The Strangers: Chapter 1 currently sits at an abysmal 13% on Rotten Tomatoes.

We're not sure why anyone would have been expecting very much from this after what might honestly go down as the worst trailer of the year (see below), but it's fair to say the majority of critics were less than enthusiastic about what sounds like a beat-by-beat rehash of the original.

Check out some reactions below.

You get the idea.

Director Renny Harlin shot the entire trilogy back-to-back, so there are two more movies coming... whether we like it or not!

"[It was] the challenge of a lifetime, but I also really embraced it," he said in a recent interview. "On a Monday morning, I could be shooting the second chapter, and Monday afternoon I could be shooting the first chapter, and Tuesday morning I could be shooting the third chapter. it was incredibly demanding for the actors, for the continuity in terms of the make-up and wardrobe, and for my director of photography, because we wanted to create a visual language that develops so that the movies get bigger, more epic, as we go [on]. It just kept all of our juices pumping all the time"

"Maya drives across the country with her longtime boyfriend, Ryan, as the pair begin a new life together in the Pacific Northwest. Along the way, their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon and they are forced to spend the night in an isolated Airbnb home. Through the night they are terrorized by three murderous masked strangers."

The movie stars Madelaine Petsch as Maya, Froy Gutierrez as Ryan, Rachel Shenton as Debbie, Gabriel Basso, Ema Horvath, Florian Clare as Chris Sampson,  Rebecka Johnston as Lucy, Miles Yekinni as Marcus, Ben Cartwright as Rudy, Janis Ahern as Carol, Ryan Bown, Brooke Lena Johnson, Ella Bruccoleri, Stevee Davies and Brian Law.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is now in theatres. Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 have not been officially dated.

28 YEARS LATER: Cillian Murphy Officially Set To Reprise 28 DAYS LATER Role For Horror Sequel
Related:

28 YEARS LATER: Cillian Murphy Officially Set To Reprise 28 DAYS LATER Role For Horror Sequel
RETURN TO SILENT Hill With A First Official Look At New Movie's Redesigned Pyramid Head
Recommended For You:

RETURN TO SILENT Hill With A First Official Look At New Movie's Redesigned Pyramid Head
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/18/2024, 2:08 PM
I thought it looked pretty good from the trailer.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 5/18/2024, 2:20 PM
@FinnishDude

Lol Renny Harlin directed this? Didn’t know he was still making movies.
HermanM
HermanM - 5/18/2024, 2:24 PM
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/18/2024, 2:25 PM
I thought the trailer was fine, just in and of itself. But, "Witness how the strangers became the strangers", is so gosh darn stupid; that's literally what the original movie was.
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 5/18/2024, 2:39 PM
WATCHING THESE 2 ATTRACTIVE DUMB FUKCS FUMBLE THEIR WAY THROUGH THIS MOVIE WAS MILDLY INFURIATING.

NOT AN ORIGINAL IDEA TO BE FOUND IN IT. IT'S LIKE WATCHING SOMEONE TRY TO SCARE YOU BUT THEY DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY WHAT THEY RE DOING IS SUPPOSED TO BE SCARY.


JUST WATCH THE ORIGINAL, IT'5 EXECUTED BETTER.
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 5/18/2024, 2:40 PM
Yo @MarkCassidy — you are near insufferable as Josh.
Here’s a thought — why don’t you watch the movie for yourself and see what you think instead of copying and pasting other people’s opinions and declaratively saying the t “sounds like” the worst horror movie ever. You literally say “whether we want it or not” regarding the sequels, when you very clearly indicate that you haven’t seen it. Here’s a newsflash for you — film reviews are supposed to be after you see the movie 🙄. You’re doing typically Josh”ery” all over this garbage review.

Secondly, the movie isn’t a remake/prequel/reboot. The three movies are standalone sequels. This movie was decent and frankly the audience scores are on par with the 2 previous movies. My own opinion is that it was better than Prey at Night, but it’ll play better once Chapters 2 & 3 are released. All that being said, Chapter 1 leaves more unanswered than revealed which is exactly why they want us to watch the other two.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder