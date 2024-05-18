THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1 Stalks Its Way Onto Rotten Tomatoes... With A Score Of 13%

The first instalment in a new Strangers trilogy arrives in theaters this weekend, and the reviews have been pretty merciless so far, with one critic going so far as to call the home invasion slasher "one of the worst" horror films they've ever seen.
With 53 verdict counted, The Strangers: Chapter 1 currently sits at an abysmal 13% on Rotten Tomatoes.
We're not sure why anyone would have been expecting very much from this after what might honestly go down as the worst trailer of the year (see below), but it's fair to say the majority of critics were less than enthusiastic about what sounds like a beat-by-beat rehash of the original.
Director Renny Harlin shot the entire trilogy back-to-back, so there are two more movies coming... whether we like it or not!
"[It was] the challenge of a lifetime, but I also really embraced it," he said in a recent interview. "On a Monday morning, I could be shooting the second chapter, and Monday afternoon I could be shooting the first chapter, and Tuesday morning I could be shooting the third chapter. it was incredibly demanding for the actors, for the continuity in terms of the make-up and wardrobe, and for my director of photography, because we wanted to create a visual language that develops so that the movies get bigger, more epic, as we go [on]. It just kept all of our juices pumping all the time"
"Maya drives across the country with her longtime boyfriend, Ryan, as the pair begin a new life together in the Pacific Northwest. Along the way, their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon and they are forced to spend the night in an isolated Airbnb home. Through the night they are terrorized by three murderous masked strangers."
The movie stars Madelaine Petsch as Maya, Froy Gutierrez as Ryan, Rachel Shenton as Debbie, Gabriel Basso, Ema Horvath, Florian Clare as Chris Sampson, Rebecka Johnston as Lucy, Miles Yekinni as Marcus, Ben Cartwright as Rudy, Janis Ahern as Carol, Ryan Bown, Brooke Lena Johnson, Ella Bruccoleri, Stevee Davies and Brian Law.
The Strangers: Chapter 1 is now in theatres. Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 have not been officially dated.