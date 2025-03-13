THE TOXIC AVENGER First Look Finally Reveals Peter Dinklage's Horrifying Toxie In All His Mutated Glory

THE TOXIC AVENGER First Look Finally Reveals Peter Dinklage's Horrifying Toxie In All His Mutated Glory

The curtain has finally been pulled back on Macon Blair's upcoming remake of The Toxic Avenger and Toxie looks every bit as gross as you'd expect...even if it isn't Peter Dinklage decked out in the makeup!

By JoshWilding - Mar 13, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Entertainment Weekly

The first teaser trailer for The Toxic Avenger remake was released in October 2023. Few updates followed that sneak peek, though reviews from various film festivals were largely positive (in fact, with 25 verdicts counted, it sits at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes). 

Last year, we heard that director Macon Blair's movie - starring Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the character - had been deemed "unreleasable." Since then, it's been confirmed an unrated cut will hit theaters later this year. 

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed it's coming on August 29 and we also have a first look at the movie's titular Toxic Avenger. That's not Dinklage, though, as Luisa Guerreiro - an actor and movement artist - donned the extensive makeup and prosthetics for Toxie's physical performance. 

Regardless, it's quite the transformation and Blair tells the site, "The goal was to try to stay true to the vibe of Lloyd's original Jennifer Aspinall/Mitch Cohen creature, with some influence from the Toxic Crusaders cartoon's look, while also trying to do something new and weird and lovable with Toxie's design."

"I love what Millenium FX did with it - part human, part mutant, all heart," he said of his take on a character who has starred in four movies, an animated series, a video game, a stage musical, and even a Marvel Comics series. 

"It's practical effects. You can see all the goopy little boils and stuff like that," the filmmaker previously said. "And we definitely stayed true to some of the really iconic elements: the tutu that's melted onto his body, the janitor's mop as his super weapon."

Written and directed by Macon Blair, Legendary Entertainment's The Toxic Avenger is a contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainment’s 1984 cult classic of the same name created by Lloyd Kaufman. This film features a stellar ensemble, led by Peter Dinklage in the title role, that includes Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon.

The Toxic Avenger follows struggling everyman-janitor Winston Gooze, who is transformed by a horrible toxic accident into a new evolution of hero: The Toxic Avenger!

Now with super-human strength and wielding a glowing mop for his unconventional weapon, he must race against time to save his son and stop a ruthless and power-hungry corporate tyrant bent on harnessing toxic superpowers to strengthen his polluted empire.

You can take a closer look at The Toxic Avenger's lead character by following the link in the X post below. 

