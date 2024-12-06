"Time Didn't Heal Anything" In Spine-Chilling First Poster For Danny Boyle's 28 YEARS LATER

After deciding to skip CCXP this weekend, Sony Pictures has released the first poster for 28 Years Later (via FearHQ.com). With any luck, this means a trailer isn't far behind.

The movie picks up after the events of Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later and Juan Carlos Fresnadillo's 28 Weeks Later.

We don't learn much here, though it's a fitting piece of imagery for the franchise which confirms that Civil War and Ex Machina director Alex Garland returned to write the script after previously penning Boyle's 28 Days Later and Sunshine.

The poster also includes an ominous new tagline: "Time Didn't Heal Anything."

Official plot details for 28 Years Later have been kept under wraps. However, it's no secret that Boyle is returning to direct this opening chapter before handing over the reins to Nia DaCosta (Candyman) for the second instalment of a planned trilogy.

The impressive cast also includes Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Erin Kellyman, and the returning Cillian Murphy (while he's not entirely confirmed to star, he will be executive producing and is expected to make a cameo appearance at the very least).

"It’s three films, of which two have been shot," Fiennes recently revealed. "Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities. And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother."

"He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected," the actor continued. "But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good."

That third chapter hasn't begun production yet and we still don't know who is directing. However, the fact two of these movies have been filmed bodes well for this long-awaited zombie franchise's resurrection taking the form of a trilogy.

28 Years Later is currently set to open in theaters on June 30, 2025.