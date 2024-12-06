"Time Didn't Heal Anything" In Spine-Chilling First Poster For Danny Boyle's 28 YEARS LATER

&quot;Time Didn't Heal Anything&quot; In Spine-Chilling First Poster For Danny Boyle's 28 YEARS LATER

The first poster for Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later is finally here and it teases a world that's fallen into complete ruin since the events of 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later. You can check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 06, 2024 05:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

After deciding to skip CCXP this weekend, Sony Pictures has released the first poster for 28 Years Later (via FearHQ.com). With any luck, this means a trailer isn't far behind.

The movie picks up after the events of Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later and Juan Carlos Fresnadillo's 28 Weeks Later.

We don't learn much here, though it's a fitting piece of imagery for the franchise which confirms that Civil War and Ex Machina director Alex Garland returned to write the script after previously penning Boyle's 28 Days Later and Sunshine.

The poster also includes an ominous new tagline: "Time Didn't Heal Anything."

Official plot details for 28 Years Later have been kept under wraps. However, it's no secret that Boyle is returning to direct this opening chapter before handing over the reins to Nia DaCosta (Candyman) for the second instalment of a planned trilogy. 

The impressive cast also includes Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Erin Kellyman, and the returning Cillian Murphy (while he's not entirely confirmed to star, he will be executive producing and is expected to make a cameo appearance at the very least).

"It’s three films, of which two have been shot," Fiennes recently revealed. "Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities. And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother."

"He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected," the actor continued. "But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good."

That third chapter hasn't begun production yet and we still don't know who is directing. However, the fact two of these movies have been filmed bodes well for this long-awaited zombie franchise's resurrection taking the form of a trilogy.

28 Years Later is currently set to open in theaters on June 30, 2025.

WEDNESDAY: Jenna Ortega Returns As Wednesday Addams In First Look Image From Upcoming Season 2
Related:

WEDNESDAY: Jenna Ortega Returns As Wednesday Addams In First Look Image From Upcoming Season 2
NOSFERATU: Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok Described As More Zombie Pirate Than Vampire - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

NOSFERATU: Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok Described As More "Zombie Pirate" Than Vampire - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 12/6/2024, 5:40 AM
28 Days Later is an all time great and 28 Weeks Later is actually a pretty decent follow up. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that this equally will be very good. Stacked cast!
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/6/2024, 5:45 AM
If zombie movies are still be made, CBMs are never going away
S8R8M
S8R8M - 12/6/2024, 5:46 AM
I ain't seeing it because they skipped 'months' hahaha. I know it is petty but I want consistency.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/6/2024, 6:13 AM
@S8R8M - im not going to miss this but i agree that i wish it would have been 'months' too

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder