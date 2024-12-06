WORLD WAR HULK: Rumored New Details Reveal An Unexpected Approach To The Classic Comic Book Storyline
WORLD WAR HULK: Rumored New Details Reveal An Unexpected Approach To The Classic Comic Book Storyline
Mark Ruffalo Talks Standalone HULK Movie, The MCU's Fading Mystique, And Why He's Proud Of Marvel Work
Mark Ruffalo Talks Standalone HULK Movie, The MCU's Fading Mystique, And Why He's Proud Of Marvel Work
Origame
Origame - 6/12/2024, 10:08 AM
Thank you, me. We really needed a list about a rumor, now didn't we.
grouch
grouch - 6/12/2024, 10:46 AM
@Origame - first time?
Origame
Origame - 6/12/2024, 10:47 AM
@grouch - oh no. I've come across Josh quite a few times. In fact, people are starting to call me a Josh alt.
grouch
grouch - 6/12/2024, 10:49 AM
@Origame - you are josh, from the Swift universe.
Origame
Origame - 6/12/2024, 10:56 AM
@grouch - I thought we all lived in the swift universe.

Please don't tell me I fell into the grande universe?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/12/2024, 11:03 AM
@Origame - Bit of an odd coincidence that we have yet to see you and Josh in the same room together.
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 6/12/2024, 10:17 AM
I'll take whatever we can get. Civil war didn't play out like either civil war from the comics and it was still amazing to witness
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/12/2024, 10:36 AM
number 8? been there done that. after that sh1t show she-hulk I doubt anyone wants to see number 3 except maybe you.
Origame
Origame - 6/12/2024, 10:40 AM
@DravenCorvis - my God. He's not even trying. This is literally point for point, word for word.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2024, 10:48 AM
@DravenCorvis - LOL, didn’t even change anything

Dude must need to make rent and it’s a slow news day so far.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/12/2024, 10:49 AM
@DravenCorvis -

User Comment Image
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/12/2024, 10:50 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Even for him this is lazy.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/12/2024, 10:57 AM
@DravenCorvis - User Comment Image
grouch
grouch - 6/12/2024, 10:45 AM
will taylor swift be in any of them?
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/12/2024, 10:48 AM
As much as I want to see a World War Hulk movie,can we trust Marvel to deliver. Seeing the current batch of Marvel Heroes apart from the likes of Doctor Strange,Thor, Scarlet Witch,Black Widow,Captain Marvel, Vision and Spider-Man the new heroes are not very appealing to see facing off against the Hulk.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/12/2024, 10:49 AM
You guys actually believe they're making a World War Hulk Movie?...oh wait I just realized where I am, of course you guys believe this
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2024, 10:54 AM
A listicle for a movie/project that may or may not be happening…

User Comment Image

Anyway , I could see certain moments like Sentry or She Hulk happening but not the majority of this honestly.

If the take on World War Hulk they are going for is him & Jen vs Red Hulk and/or other gamma powered individuals then I think he’ll remain the hero of the story.

Given the situation and how bad it gets , I can see Bruce voluntarily giving control back to the Hulk rather then having a breakdown etc.

