IRON MAN: New Hot Toys Figure Brings The Classic Comic Book Version Of Tony Stark To Life

Before 2008's Iron Man was released, Tony Stark was a B-List superhero at best. Yes, he was part of The Avengers and one of Stan Lee's earliest co-creations, but he'd never really reached the same heights as, say, Spider-Man and the X-Men in terms of being a household name.

Marvel Studios and Robert Downey Jr. changed all that, of course, and Iron Man is now a bona fide A-Lister.

Early in the MCU, the hero's armours were based on the Extremis design by Adi Granov; however, by the time Avengers: Infinity War rolled around in 2018, Tony was rocking a nanotech suit which, while a popular design, arguably lost much of the charm of those early suits.

2013's Iron Man 3 featured the largest number of classic Iron Man armours, but will we ever see this version on screen?

Hot Toys/Honō Studio has unveiled a new Iron Man 1/6th scale and the Armoured Avenger looks like he's just stepped off the page. With the Multiverse in play, there has to be a way for Marvel Studios to sneak this into Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, right?

Downey is playing Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom in those movies but there's nothing to say he can't pull double duty by suiting up as an Iron Man Variant as well.

"Honō Studio once again brings back all the nostalgia!" reads the official description. "Based on the Iron Man comic book series, this Iron Man figure features a newly designed body with seamless silicon arms and knees, arc reactor and repulsor palms with magnetic activated LED light-up feature, together with a comic cover backdrop!"

"This 1/6th scale figure also comes with swappable face masks and detachable countermeasure dispensers, capturing the finest details of Iron Man’s classic look at different eras."

You can take a closer look at this impressive new Iron Man figure in the Instagram gallery below.