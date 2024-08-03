RUMOR: Marvel Studios Still Wants Tom Cruise To Join The MCU As IRON MAN

A new rumor doing the rounds online is claiming that Marvel Studios is still interested in enlisting Tom Cruise to play a Tony Stark variant in the upcoming Avengers movies...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 03, 2024 05:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Iron Man

Tom Cruise has been linked to the role of Tony Stark since the first Iron Man back in 2008, and is believed to have been one of the actors Marvel was looking at for to play the Armored Avenger prior to Robert Downey Jr. being cast.

Rumors persisted that Kevin Feige was eager to have the Hollywood megastar join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a Tony Stark variant, and reports have claimed that Cruise was in talks to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before a scheduling conflict forced him to decline the offer.

Cruise has generally side-stepped questions about his potential involvement with the franchise, but did share the following response when asked how close he came to playing Stark in an interview with ComicBook.com last year.

“Not close. Not close. I love Robert Downey and I can’t imagine anyone else playing this role, and I think it’s perfect for him." However, he then added: “I look at a movie and think, you know, I don’t rule anything out. It’s what’s the story? What’s the character? Does it interest me? Do I feel this is what an audience would like to see me in? What can I learn? What can I contribute? That’s really how I look at things.”

With Downey Jr. set to return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, the door is open for another actor to step into the role of Tony Stark, and MTTSH believes that Marvel Studios is still eager to enlist Cruise to play an alternate universe take on Stark for the upcoming Avengers movies.

Nobody would blame Feige and co. for wanting one of the biggest actors on the planet to bring his star-power to the MCU, but that doesn't mean Cruise would necessarily have much interest.

Would you like to see Tom Cruise play an Iron Man variant? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/3/2024, 5:03 PM
playa
User Comment Image
tylerzero
tylerzero - 8/3/2024, 6:04 PM
@harryba11zack -

His best role to date because, for once, he wasn't playing a version of "Tom Cruise."

Case in point: Tell me Pete Mitchell and Ethan Hunt aren't interchangeable (and I say this as a big fan of both franchises).
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/3/2024, 5:04 PM
He should still be Universe 838's Tony Stark coming back for revenge for what Wanda did.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/3/2024, 5:19 PM
@SonOfAGif - yes
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/3/2024, 6:25 PM
@Vigor - Imagine him as the Superior Iron Man with an army of Ultron sentries coming to reign hell on Scarlet Witch in Battleworld after his sentries detect her hiding out with survivors.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/3/2024, 5:04 PM
Young Tony after RDJ please. We need him to last 30 or more years
2013venjix
2013venjix - 8/3/2024, 5:09 PM
I'm Down with it!
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/3/2024, 5:11 PM
I would have prefered superior iron man to doom ngl.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/3/2024, 5:18 PM
@TheRogue - me too! But for the story I guess we need doom

But man imagine Tom Cruise coming in as the next villain
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/3/2024, 5:24 PM
@Vigor - Yeah, Tom Cruise alone as the villain gets me excited. He's only taken what? 1 villain role?
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 8/3/2024, 5:27 PM
@TheRogue - 100%. He was the tits in Collateral.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 8/3/2024, 5:11 PM
Dead beat Dad
ForceofWakanda
ForceofWakanda - 8/3/2024, 5:33 PM
IT HAS TO BE DONE
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 8/3/2024, 5:35 PM
I clicked on the article just to check who was the scooper for this one.


Wasn't shockedby how attention-starved the rumor was when I found out it was MTTSH
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/3/2024, 5:36 PM
If they wanted to do their own Superior Iron Man he would've been a great choice.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/3/2024, 5:36 PM
Tom Cruise's Iron Man on Battleworld fighting RDJ's Doom?

[frick] and YES!

User Comment Image
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 8/3/2024, 5:52 PM
@ObserverIO - I can see it happening, but I'll choose to take this with a grain of salt.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/3/2024, 5:37 PM
As long as we get to see Superior iron man before the saga is over, I'm fine with it. Might as well go all out with how expensive these next 2 movies are going to be.
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/3/2024, 5:43 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Right? If you're gonna do the biggest movie in the world, you're gonna need the biggest star.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/3/2024, 5:38 PM
I doubt it ever happens honestly if true but since RDJ is Victor Von Doom now , I could see Cruise as the Superior Iron Man…

He hasn’t done it much but whether it be Vincent from Collateral or Lestat from Interview with a Vampire , he’s done well as villains so him playing a Tony that has all his worst qualities and none of his good seems too delicious imo!!.

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/3/2024, 5:38 PM
Another benefit of this is that Hasbro would be forced to re do the superior iron man legend since the current one is so disappointing.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 8/3/2024, 5:42 PM
This could be amazing if done right. Only need him for Secret Wars.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/3/2024, 5:48 PM
You could even narrow some elements from other villainous Iron Man variants like Iron Maniac or Emperor Stark..

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 8/3/2024, 5:53 PM
The rumor that will never die.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/3/2024, 5:56 PM
Be interesting don’t see happening
Huskers
Huskers - 8/3/2024, 6:05 PM
He should play a Victor Von Doom variant too! 🤣
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/3/2024, 6:06 PM
Boring
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/3/2024, 6:07 PM
Can't wait for this.
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 8/3/2024, 6:11 PM
@GeneralZod - RDJ for Iron Man, Black Panther, and Doctor Doom atp

User Comment Image
TwatSheSaid
TwatSheSaid - 8/3/2024, 6:17 PM
@GeneralZod - Thas transphobic dude
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/3/2024, 6:09 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/3/2024, 6:12 PM
Also if we don’t get him as an Iron Man variant but he still joins the MCU…

I could see him work as William Stryker .

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/3/2024, 6:27 PM
A few more:

Corsair

User Comment Image

The Beyonder

User Comment Image

Norman Osborn

User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/3/2024, 6:17 PM
Yes please.
Also get these other near misses.
Brad Pitt/Liam Hemsworth as Thor
Wesley Snipes as Black Panther
Emily Blunt as Black Widow/Cap Marvel
Terence Howard as Warmachine
Joseph Gordon-levitt as Antman
Brad Pitt as Cable/Cap america
Damion Poitier as Thanos
The list goes on!

And finally make Miles Morales live action! Caleb McLaughlin will do.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 8/3/2024, 6:26 PM
They killed the MCU with that announcement, just destroyed so much of the fanbase in one move.

If you stuck with Marvel, supported Phase 4/5, well they said 'frick you, you wasted your time' by making all those stories and set-up pointless, all the stuff on Kang was leading to nothing. You actively get punished for being a fan.

If you didn't stick with Marvel, all they've done is demonstrate sheer desperation, that their storylines failed and they can't stand on their own. They've had to resort to bringing RDJ back as everyone expected and dragging in the Russo's and now they plan to waste Doctor Doom in two barely established Avengers movies where we don't even have any Avengers.

