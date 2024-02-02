BATMAN, SUPERMAN, And More DC Copyrights End Soon; Will Knock-Offs Include Zack Snyder’s Super Creepy Ideas?
BATMAN, SUPERMAN, And More DC Copyrights End Soon; Will Knock-Offs Include Zack Snyder's "Super Creepy" Ideas?
WhatIfRickJames - 2/2/2024, 12:10 PM
How about Superman in Justice League?
WhatIfRickJames - 2/2/2024, 12:17 PM
@AlexCorvis - lol, Josh basically submitted the same list three times. What the actual [frick], haha
bobevanz - 2/2/2024, 12:18 PM
@AlexCorvis - thanks! We need to call out the hypocrisy as much as possible. More reposts than a bot on Reddit
WhatIfRickJames - 2/2/2024, 12:21 PM
@AlexCorvis - maximumeffort.gif
HammerLegFoot - 2/2/2024, 1:29 PM
@AlexCorvis - So basically we can expect this list once every year? Lmao. Come on son, get the [frick] outta here wit that bullshit.
AlexCorvis - 2/2/2024, 1:34 PM
@HammerLegFoot - At a minimum 😛
AmySabadini - 2/2/2024, 12:12 PM
The entire last act of 'Black Panther' beats this whole list.
McMurdo - 2/2/2024, 1:22 PM
@AmySabadini - so true
mountainman - 2/2/2024, 12:14 PM
She Hulk, Cheetah and the Thor 4 goats should be on here over a few of these.
Shinzo - 2/2/2024, 12:15 PM
Funnily, Hulk 2003 won an Oscar for its special effects, did it not?

Cage Superman was awesome to see, even as CGI. His Superman sequence and Keaton's Batman were the only good things in the awful Ezra Miller Flash film. Cage's costume and suit colors were perfect, the first big screen portrayal of the accurate comic book colors of royal blue, red, and yellow, with the red trunks and yellow belt. The suit was great.

The Snyder Doomaday was garbage because all of Snyder's DC castings and costumes were garbage and inaccurate, so no, there is no version where Snyder would have given you an accurate portrayal of Doomsday.

That said, the Death Of Superman comic book sucks as a story, was unnecessary, and only done for shock/sales value. It is one of the worst Superman stories of all time with its art being the only redemptive value. I don't know why people ball fan it so much. The best Doomsday portrayal was in the Bruce Timm cartoons, where he was a Cadmus creation, instead of another survivor of Krypton, since Superman should be the only survivor of Krypton. And the best story where Doomsday kills Superman, if there must be such a thing, is the animated Superman Doomsday cartoon. The story was much better than the Death Of Superman comic.
GhostDog - 2/2/2024, 12:16 PM
He really put the Hulk...
GeneralChaos - 2/2/2024, 12:48 PM
@GhostDog - Come on, man. That Hulk is easily the worst Hulk. Lucky they didn't put Hulk poodles
GhostDog - 2/2/2024, 1:00 PM
@GeneralChaos - I think for that time period, its a damn good Hulk.

The poodles were rough lol
GeneralChaos - 2/2/2024, 1:12 PM
@GhostDog - I think he was too green and too plasticky but maybe it's in hindsight. Those poodles were so bad.
BigPhilbowski - 2/2/2024, 1:37 PM
@GeneralChaos - imo the cheap plastic look, still looked much better than Nortons Hulk. More cartoon yes, but also a better design
JobinJ - 2/2/2024, 12:16 PM
Another crap list article from Josh. Yay.
ObserverIO - 2/2/2024, 12:17 PM
Green Lantern.
ObserverIO - 2/2/2024, 12:18 PM
bobevanz - 2/2/2024, 12:21 PM
@NateBest why must Josh constantly repost the same articles over and over with little changes? Genuinely curious lol
Deklipz - 2/2/2024, 12:22 PM
I thought Ang Lee used his own face for Hulk not Eric Banas?
FireandBlood - 2/2/2024, 12:37 PM
Thing94 - 2/2/2024, 12:39 PM
Ummmmm.....okay?


"Of course, we're sure some of you will argue that She-Hulk looked even worse...which is way too harsh."
DudeGuy - 2/2/2024, 12:41 PM
Yeah, Kilowog should be higher on the list.
DocSpock - 2/2/2024, 12:42 PM

BAH!

I won't be satisfied until I see Howard the Duck done right laying down some serious Quack-Fu on some cosmic d!ckHeads.
IronMan616 - 2/2/2024, 12:47 PM
Take No.9 off. That was in 2023 and there have been far worse examples in recent years. Black Panther, Thor 4, She-Hulk, Dr. Stange 2, The Eternals, Shang Chi, just to name a few.
GeneralChaos - 2/2/2024, 12:49 PM
Glad that DC has the majority here. Worst universe ever.
tb86 - 2/2/2024, 12:58 PM
@GeneralChaos - they’ve had a few good movies in my opinion.
GeneralChaos - 2/2/2024, 1:08 PM
@tb86 - Not going to argue over it. People like what they like and I respect that. I liked one over the others but thought the DCEU failed on almost every level.
VamP5659 - 2/2/2024, 1:08 PM
To move the topic away from this useless article, I got my roster set for the Suicide Squad in The JLA Must Die! Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, Ares, Killer Frost, Toyman, and Dex-Starr. Each of them are supposed to be a counterpart to one of the members of the Justice League. Harley to Hawkgirl, Lawton to Batman, Boomerang to Flash, King Shark to Aquaman, Frost to Martian Manhunter, Toyman to Superman, and Dex-Starr to Green Lantern.
JonC - 2/2/2024, 1:13 PM
Gotta say that this list seems more related to characters you don't like the design of vs ones that have bad CGI.
Nomis929 - 2/2/2024, 1:26 PM
Wow. You don't even try and hide it anymore.

Well, let me even it up a bit.
ModHaterSLADE - 2/2/2024, 1:27 PM
Goomba looking Doomsday is always good for a laugh.
Ha1frican - 2/2/2024, 1:29 PM
Some of these are design and others are the actual CG. I have issue with the design of Doomsday and how it differs from the comic but the quality of the model is actually really good. When you look at him in the scene where the helicopter hits him with the spotlight his skin looks amazing, he just looks stupid

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
