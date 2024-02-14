9 Of The Worst CG Characters Who Have Appeared In Marvel And DC Movies
EgoEgor - 2/14/2024, 5:17 AM
Can't believe GL is relegated to a TV series. It deserves blockbuster money. You'd think Gunn would change that since its GOTG meets Star Wars.

As for JL, doesn't mean much since John didn't have much of a role to begin with.
lazlodaytona - 2/14/2024, 5:37 AM
I was pissed when I found out the Jostice League wouldn't have Martain Manhunter and Hal Jordan, but included Cyborg ... which is supposed to be in the Teen Titans.

Then, when Snyder's cut came out, I loved what Zach did with Cyborg and the choice to include him in his original plans.
Still would have liked to have GL and MM in the film, but I also understand that Green Lanterns and Jon Jones have these huge back-stories that really need to be brought in slowly. Probably why @EgorEgor Lanterns is starting out as a MAX series. It'd be cool to see the GLs save MM from the white Martians and bring him to earth.

