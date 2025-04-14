10 Biggest Post-Credits Scenes Cliffhangers From The Multiverse Saga That STILL Haven't Been Resolved

Marvel Studios has taken us on quite the ride with the Multiverse Saga, albeit one that's been quite a bit bumpier than what we experienced during the Infinity Saga. While the past six years or so of storytelling haven't been anywhere near as bad as some would lead you to believe, there's been an odd trend with Marvel movies and TV shows: post-credits scenes featuring splashy cameos and still-unresolved cliffhangers. In this feature, we're taking a look back at 10 stingers that, as we head into Avengers: Doomsday next year, still haven't been addressed or resolved. Some stand a good chance of being expanded on next year, while others will likely remain in limbo for the foreseeable future. You can find out which scenes we've singled out by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

10. Doctor Strange Returns To The Dark Dimension Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ends with the former Sorcerer Supreme opening his third eye. The idea seems to be that he'll now head down a darker route, and in the sequel's stinger, Strange is confronted by Clea. She claims his actions have caused an Incursion and insists he join her in the Dark Dimension. We're still not sure what this was setting up or what the scene means for Incursions in the MCU, but Doctor Strange 3 hasn't been announced and won't get here before Avengers: Doomsday. That means the 2026 movie will need to make sense of a cliffhanger that, on the surface, has major Multiverse Saga implications.



9. Meet Starfox Eternals wasn't the critical or commercial hit Marvel Studios expected, but there were clearly plans for a sequel, seeing as Eros (Harry Styles) and Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt) show up in the mid-credits scene. Starfox offers to help Makkari, Druig, and Thena find their missing friends and the stage is set for the heroes to track the Eternals down, along with the Celestials who created them. It had all the makings of an epic sequel, which, sadly, won't happen. That's even been confirmed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, leaving us with a huge, unresolved cliffhanger.



8. Sharon Carter Breaks Bad After lending Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes a hand in Madripoor, Sharon Carter is pardoned for her role in the events of Captain America: Civil War and rejoins the CIA. It's then that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier confirmed that she's the criminal Power Broker. Being in the CIA again means she can sell government secrets, and this felt like a big deal...until it wasn't. Marvel Studios hasn't revisited the idea of Sharon being the Power Broker, missing a trick in Captain America: Brave New World this year. Perhaps this dangling plot thread will finally be addressed in Thunderbolts*?



7. The Council Of Kangs Oh boy, there's a lot to cover here, isn't there? For starters, Marvel Studios had to fire its Kang actor when Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assaulting a woman he met while shooting Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Filmmaker Peyton Reed had been tasked with taking Scott Lang from being a palette cleanser to a superhero who set the stage for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The movie - shot largely on The Volume - wasn't good and ultimately wasted Kang the Conqueror. With it clear that fans didn't like what they saw from this one, the studio started mulling over a pivot away from Kang. Majors' legal issues sealed the deal, meaning we'll likely never learn what the Council of Kangs had planned for the Multiverse.



6. Hercules Debuts Thor: Love and Thunder was another disappointing Marvel Studios sequel, with filmmaker Taika Waititi given too much freedom to run wild. The result was a silly, childish take on the God of Thunder that dropped the ball on more than one important storyline. After Thor clashed with Russell Crowe's camp Zeus, the post-credits scene set the stage for the villain's son, Hercules, to make the Avenger pay for his actions. Brett Goldstein was cast as the character, and even now, we're still mixed on that decision. Unless Thor 5 becomes a reality, it's hard to say what the future holds in store for Hercules, a character with heaps of potential on screen.



5. The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a fitting end to filmmaker James Gunn's trilogy and saw several characters ride off into the sunset. It appears that Star-Lord might be among them after the hero returned to Earth and reunited with his grandfather. However, a post-credits scene promised us that, despite the fact that Peter Quill is currently chilling at home, "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return." When? Chris Pratt hasn't been officially added to the Avengers: Doomsday cast, and Marvel Studios has yet to announce The Legendary Star-Lord movie or TV show we all expected would follow Vol. 3. Here's hoping something is in the works.



4. Monica Rambeau Meets Beast The Marvels is the MCU's biggest box office flop to date, and while the Captain Marvel sequel had serious issues, we can't deny that it had one of the most exciting post-credits scenes ever attached to a superhero movie. Monica Rambeau wakes up in a parallel reality and comes face-to-face with Kelsey Grammer's comic-acurate Beast. The X-Man is joined by her mother, Maria, who is revealed to be the mutant superhero known as Binary. What a cliffhanger. In fairness to Marvel Studios, we do believe this stinger will factor heavily into Avengers: Doomsday...even if Grammer was the only actor from the scene announced for that movie.



3. Jake Lockley Emerges Moon Knight ended with Marc Spector and Steven Grant seemingly freed from Khonshu's influence, only for us to learn that a third personality, the ultra-violent Jake Lockley, was still doing the Moon God's bidding in secret. There were hints throughout that Jake was unleashing violence on Moon Knight's foes. Alas, aside from the fact that he talks Spanish and had no issue with murdering Arthur Harrow, we know absolutely nothing about this guy. Moon Knight season 2 doesn't appear to be in the works, but we're optimistic that Oscar Isaac will return in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Midnight Sons.



2. Blade Meets Black Knight Horrified that the woman he loves, Sersi, was taken from Earth by the Celestial Arishem, Eternals' Dane Whitman seeks out the Ebony Blade. Before he can lift it, a voice off-screen asks if he's ready for the responsibility that comes with it. We'd later learn that the voice belonged to Mahershala Ali's Blade. Since then, the Blade movie has failed to become a reality and appears to be trapped in development hell. At this time, it seems the idea was for the Daywalker to team up with the Black Knight. Marvel Studios has wasted Kit Harington, and we fear this cliffhanger will forever remain unresolved as we head into the next Saga.

