3 Years After Blade's MCU Debut, These Are The Phase 4 And 5 Characters We're STILL Waiting To See Again

Did you know that yesterday marked 3 years since the release of Eternals in theaters? That means it's been over 1000 days since we first met Starfox and Blade (the latter was only a voice cameo, but still) in the movie's post-credits scenes. Marvel Studios has devoted many movies, TV shows, and stingers to introducing new characters during the Multiverse Saga...with no clear indication of when or where we'll next see them. There were a handful of heroes and villains from those first few Phases who ended up vanishing, though at least some of them - The Leader in next year's Captain America: Brave New World, for example - have eventually resurfaced. Still, even with two Avengers movies on the horizon, we're not entirely sure these characters will ever show up again. Click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below to see which newly introduced MCU characters we're still waiting to see more of...

8. Werewolf By Night (And Swamp Thing) Werewolf by Night remains one of the best, and most original, stories told by Marvel Studios in recent memory. Bringing horror into the MCU, we were introduced to the title character alongside the likes of Man-Thing and Elsa Bloodstone. However, it's feeling increasingly like this was a one-off standalone tale rather than a Special Presentation which sets the stage for future adventures exploring a new side of this shared world. Blade could change things, of course, but that movie appears no closer to happening after losing its release date. Plus, with less MCU content on Disney+, we can't figure out when and where Jack and Ted could show up next...unless those Midnight Sons rumours actually pan out.



7. Dane Whitman Kit Harington was largely wasted in Eternals and Marvel Studios missed a trick by not sending the seemingly mild-mannered teacher on that trip with Sersi and her fellow immortals (there were just too many characters). However, after witnessing the woman he loves being plucked from Earth by a massive Celestial, Dane returned to his ancestral home and considered wielding the Ebony Blade before the voice of Blade could stop him. The plan from there had been for Black Knight to appear in the Blade movie. Things have since changed - despite multiple drafts, Marvel Studios just can't crack the Daywalker - and it's looking increasingly likely that the decision to scrap a co-starring role for Harington has left Dane stuck in MCU limbo.



6. Hercules The less said about Russell Crowe's Zeus, the better, but the actor got serious in Thor: Love and Thunder's mid-credits scene by introducing his character's son, Hercules. Played by Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein, it seems the stage was being set for Thor and Hercules to clash down the line. While Bob Iger has said Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's poor performance is an indication Marvel Studios needs to stop making so many third and fourth instalments of franchises, Thor 5 will surely happen...somewhere down the line. We don't think this means the hero is about to be sidelined, but Love and Thunder received a tepid response and didn't exactly break box office records. Hercules randomly showing up elsewhere doesn't make much sense so his fate hinges on what happens next for Thor.



5. G'iah After a strong start, Secret Invasion ultimately underwhelmed. The messy, rushed finale saw Talos' daughter, G'iah, become the MCU's most powerful super-being by transforming into a Super-Skrull with the abilities of Captain Marvel, Thanos, Thor, and more. However, rather than heading into the cosmos or joining The Avengers, this shape-shifter instead agrees to be a spy for Sonya Falsworth. It's a baffling conclusion for the character, though we'd assume the idea was to set the stage for Secret Invasion season 2. There's no way that's happening and with The Marvels basically ignoring this show, we can't imagine this Super-Skrull (who got nowhere near enough screentime to develop a personality) is going to make her presence felt in the MCU again anytime soon.



4. Starfox We might as well list the entire Eternals cast here, but for now, we're focusing on Harry Styles' Eros/Starfox. This was a great casting decision on Marvel Studios' part and, had the movie not been a critical and commercial disappointment, we may well have been gearing up for a sequel as soon as next year. As things stand, all of these characters are stuck in limbo and we're left with a massive cliffhanger unlikely to be addressed. While we won't miss Patton Oswalt's awful CG Pip the Troll, there was real potential with Thanos' half-brother. Thanks to his incredibly successful singing career, Styles remains busy outside of Hollywood so bringing him into the MCU was always going to be a challenge.



3. Namor Last June, Tenoch Huerta was accused of sexual assault by musician and activist Maria Elena Rios. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star strongly denied the allegations but it's still somewhat murky whether he has a future in Hollywood. Either way, the aforementioned sequel left Namor in a strange place. Still not known to the wider world, he returned to Talokan and chose to bide his time, waiting for the day he could convince Shuri to join him in his eventual war against the surface world. Black Panther 3 may well tell that story but it still hasn't been announced. Sure, a future Avengers movie could show Shuri convincing Namor to help fend off Doctor Doom but, as things stand, it's starting to feel like Namor will be among the MCU's one-and-done baddies.



2. Moon Knight We don't want this to be the case, but boy, where the hell is Moon Knight? Despite being a perfect opportunity to introduce Rama-Tut, the Disney+ series was largely standalone and ended on an exciting note after a confusing couple of episodes. Oscar Isaac only signed up for six episodes and while the response was a mostly positive one, is that enough to convince the actor to return? It's hard to say but a hero who should be a major player in the Multiverse Saga and beyond feels like something of an afterthought right now. Perhaps that's a result of what's felt like very condensed storytelling in recent years. Either way, Marvel Studios needs to appreciate that, if they're delivering this much content, asking fans to wait years before seeing these characters again is too much...

