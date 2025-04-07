7 MCU Characters Who Need To Be Taken Back To The Drawing Board In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And Beyond

When production was paused on Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel Studios enlisted a new creative team for an overhaul that brought the show's characters back in line with what we saw on Netflix. The decision massively benefited the series, and the Man Without Fear is thriving. The Multiverse Saga has exposed many of the studio's flaws, and some characters don't look set to come out of this era of storytelling as strongly as they went in. In fact, you could say they're also in need of a "creative overhaul." From MCU veterans to newer additions to this shared world and characters who have simply been taken in the wrong direction, this lot would benefit greatly from a soft reboot. In some instances, a complete fresh start may even be needed! You can find out who we've singled out by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

7. Captain Marvel There are many possible reasons why The Marvels performed so dismally at the box office in November 2023. However, it's clear now that in order to keep Carol Danvers a key part of the MCU, it's time to give this character an overhaul. Captain Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame scenes were shot before her 2019 solo movie, meaning the project didn't have the required freedom to do anything particularly unique with her. Sharing the spotlight with Photon and Ms. Marvel meant that Carol remained a little one-note in the sequel, so it's time to shake things up and do right by her. Similar to when Ms. Marvel became Captain Marvel on the page, Brie Larson needs the opportunity to inject Carol with more personality (and power), establishing her as the MCU's most powerful superHERo, in the process. Avengers: Doomsday movies would be a good start.



6. Captain America We're going to keep things "Captain" themed for a moment, as the most patriotic superhero in the MCU could do with a fresh start. For what it's worth, we think Anthony Mackie has done a fine job as the new Captain America, but Marvel Studios has dropped the ball on Sam Wilson. The gap between The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World was too big, and neither project told a story that felt worthy of Sam or Cap. While we absolutely want to see him wield the shield heading into Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, beyond that, it might be time to rethink things. If Steve Rogers is going to remain off the table - regardless of whether he's played by Chris Evans or a different actor - then let's see what Sebastian Stan can do with the shield. His story has always been more interesting than Sam's, and it's as good an option as any.



5. Thor Thor served as a solid introduction for the MCU's God of Thunder. The Dark World wasn't the Game of Thrones-inspired effort we were promised, but it was still an okay effort; however, Thor: Ragnarok served as the overhaul the character so desperately needed at the time. Infinity War and Endgame continued that, only for Thor: Love and Thunder to feel like a massive step back with a goofy take on the hero. Ultimately, filmmaker Taika Waititi was given too much creative freedom (even Chris Hemsworth has acknowledged what a misfire the movie was). Moving forward, it's time for Thor to get serious and shed his comedic personality. While we're not suggesting he become too dour and serious, the Asgardian need to face a new, far more formidable threat, and perhaps even leave Earth behind for a fully Asgard-set adventure.



4. Nick Fury Secret Invasion started well, only to go downhill quickly and prove this epic comic book event needed to be more than a small-scale espionage thriller on streaming. Samuel L. Jackson was fantastic as Nick Fury, but the show failed to break any new ground with its portrayal of the former S.H.I.E.L.D. Director. His story arc consisted of coming to terms with the fact he'd failed and misled the Skrulls, with a far too neat outcome we'd hoped might be expanded on in The Marvels. Instead, Secret Invasion wasn't referenced, and Fury was acting the fool. Jackson may only have one or two turns left as this character, so he must go out on a high; whether it's with a heroic sacrifice or a villainous turn, we're begging Marvel Studios to either do something new or take him back to his roots.



3. The Hulk Thor: Ragnarok didn't do the "Planet Hulk" storyline justice, but on the plus side, it was a blast seeing a new side of the MCU's Jade Giant. Avengers: Infinity War proved a tad unsatisfying, though Avengers: Endgame's Smart Hulk offered an enjoyable new direction for the hero. Alas, it's one that's already outstayed its welcome. Giving The Hulk his intelligence has neutered the Green Goliath, and as was evident from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, this arc has run its course. Returning to the Savage Hulk well is one possibility, though Joe Fixit feels infinitely more compelling. Then, there's a Hulk who, while still an uncontrollable monster, has enough intelligence to converse with his fellow Avengers...while hating "Puny Banner," of course. That rumoured World War Hulk project is the place to make this happen, and Avengers: Doomsday can set the stage for it.



2. Ant-Man Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was meant to serve as an epic lead-in to what was then called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Instead, it was a mess of a movie that dulled interest in Kang the Conqueror by wasting him in a battle with Scott Lang and his family. Original plans called for Scott and Hope Van Dyne to be left trapped in the Quantum Realm; instead, they escaped, and Ant-Man remains concerned he'd doomed the Multiverse to a truly unstoppable force. That guilt needs to drive him forward and show a new side to the size-changing superhero before we bid farewell to him. Cassie Lang hasn't proven to be the natural successor we imagined, and Evangeline Lilly has supposedly retired from acting. That puts the pressure on Paul Rudd to pick up the slack and prove he can be more than a wise-cracking goof as the MCU braces itself for its biggest challenge yet in Doctor Doom.

