Marvel Launches THE OFFICIAL MARVEL PODCAST; Guests Will Include Kevin Feige And Other MCU Stars
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/20/2024, 2:39 PM
The reason why Gorr was redesigned because Bale wasn’t a fan of the scantily clad alien with dicks as ears. Most of that can be blamed on him.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/20/2024, 2:40 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - he is more of mother beater bad guy kind of guy
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 6/20/2024, 2:45 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - Damn, good to know they are letting the actors make the movie snow.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/20/2024, 2:51 PM
@Razorface1 - we you need the actor to join. To get a higher budget. You have to concede on some things. This has been very common in the movie industry for decades.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/20/2024, 2:39 PM
Dark Flash was just Ezra boy afterparty at Epstein Island
AscendedExtra
AscendedExtra - 6/20/2024, 2:43 PM
I understand the distaste for the 2002 Goblin suit, But I have to be honest, I kinda like it, especially the mask. Dafoe was perfect in the role, and the way he emoted with just his eyes and how in the right light you could see his mouth moving being the mesh just stayed with me.

Having seen Bale's take on Gorr, I'd say he should've been cast as in Star Wars a Sith Lord instead. The MCU wasted him.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/20/2024, 2:53 PM
@AscendedExtra - he probably only wanted one and done. And he is a Star Wars nerd, so we may see him in a movie for Star Wars.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2024, 2:46 PM
I honestly liked Gorr , the movie had its flaws (I liked it overall) but he was one of the better parts of it if not the best to me…

He reminded me of a bogeyman from a fairytale or children’s story which I liked.

The scarred skeletal Nosferatu-esque look worked for me aswell.

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/20/2024, 2:51 PM
Ok, I don't know what keeps happening to my account, but show us on the doll where the flash touched you
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/20/2024, 2:52 PM
Everyone forgets this villain for some reason
User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/20/2024, 2:54 PM
I actually like Freeze's costume. We can talk about how bad that movie is till the cows come home, but I don't think there's anything inherently wrong with the costume.

Man, do I love that movie. Completely ironically of course, but I love it all the same. Arnold and Uma channeling the 60's show, alicia silverstone and Uma thurman, the soundtrack is a complete snapshot of that time period. the entire cast is really.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/20/2024, 2:56 PM
I'm sorry, but NOTHING is worse than the twin cloud villains.

The Galactus Cloud in Fantastic Four: ROTSS was not just disappointing, it was anticlimactic and disheartening, and 100% keeping in line with Tom Rothman's terrible dictates and hatreds of anything having to do with the comic book movies he obviously hated making.

The Parallax Poop Cloud in Green Lantern was just the perfect capper to a movie that was embodiment of the poop emoji.

What's even worse is that the sourced designs for both villains, that of a planet-sized Celestial and a Giant Insect that that is Physical Embodiment of Fear are so awesome.

As an addendum, the failure of the Jared Leto version of the Joker I put on David Ayer. Given Leto's overall physicality and look, we should have gotten the David Bowie-inspired "Thin White Duke" version of the Joker who is the fancier version who wears tuxedos and appreciates the finer things in contrast to his clown persona, and instead, we got a cholo version that's never existed anywhere. Awful.

User Comment Image

