DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Henry Cavill Now Rumored To In Talks For A "Full" Marvel Cinematic Universe Role

Following his surprise appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine as The Cavillrine, rumour has it Justice League star Henry Cavill is now in talks for a "full" Marvel Cinematic Universe role. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Oct 12, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Following a short-lived return as Superman in Black Adam, Henry Cavill finds himself without a superhero franchise. Warner Bros. never treated the Man of Steel and Justice League star particularly well, and a leap to the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems like a logical next step for the British actor. 

We got that in this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine, of course, when he showed up as a Wolverine Variant who has been dubbed "The Cavillrine." 

There are many fans who would love to see Cavill reprise the role as Hugh Jackman's permanent successor post-Avengers: Secret Wars, though we've previously heard that Wolverine might be sidelined in the planned X-Men reboot. 

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that "Henry Cavill in talks for a full role in the MCU." 

They don't elaborate on what it could be, though there are many possibilities. It may be a character we haven't considered, Wolverine is still a possibility, or Captain Britain might finally make his MCU debut courtesy of the Mission: Impossible - Fallout star. 

We'll see if this pans out but Cavill getting a second chance in the MCU is an undeniably exciting prospect. Depending on who he's cast as, DC Studios' loss could ultimately be Marvel Studios' gain. 

Rumours have persisted for years that Cavill might join the MCU. The actor even commented on some pretty wild claims that he would appear in Loki season 2 (as Hyperion) shortly after returning to the role of Superman at the end of 2022. 

"As far as I know, I am not going to be in Loki," he confirmed at the time. "It would be a tricky one to handle at this stage...if James Gunn can do it, maybe I can too." Since then, Gunn has fired Cavill from the role of DC's Man of Tomorrow, replacing him with David Corenswet in the upcoming Superman.

Of course, if we go even further back into the archives, it was in 2021 - when The Witcher alum had mostly put Superman behind him - that Cavill revealed the specific Marvel character he'd be open to playing. 

"I’m never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else because everyone’s doing such an amazing job," he explained. "However, I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain."

"That would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that - like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British."

Do you think we'll see Cavill in the MCU again after his Deadpool & Wolverine cameo?

New MCU Rumors Tease Henry Cavill's Future And Who Marvel Studios Has Cast As Amadeus Cho
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/12/2024, 10:38 AM

YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Magneto, Mr. Sinister, Sebastion Shaw??

And I'll now just pi$$ off all the Wolverine must be short purists or guys who think he's too old or British, but........

WOLVERINE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Yeah, I said it.
Fogs
Fogs - 10/12/2024, 10:57 AM
@DocSpock - Cavillrine, please. I wouldn't complain.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/12/2024, 10:43 AM
Man , this rumor has been around for a few years now so illl believe it when I see it…

However in the very brief time he had as Logan in DP & W , I wouldn’t mind if Cavill reprised that role in the MCU proper since he looked the part and did well with what he had…

I honestly would take him over some of the fancasting I have seen such as Taron Egerton or Daniel Radcliffe.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
tmp3
tmp3 - 10/12/2024, 10:44 AM
He’s such a whatever actor. The way nerds gush over him online, you’d think he was the second coming of day lewis, but he’s really just an extremely buff plank of wood. The fact that he’s a charming guy irl but somehow radiates 0 charisma on screen kind of makes him a bad leading man.
Great in Mission though.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 10/12/2024, 10:48 AM
@tmp3 - I like him quite a bit but you are right to a certain extent. I thought he was good in the ministry of ungentlemanly warfare though. I think he gets a lot of roles that don’t allow his charm to shine through. But he could do better with them I’m sure. Fanboys do go a little overboard with him for some reason though. He has the look of a comic book character straight off the page though, so I get it.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 10/12/2024, 10:49 AM
@tmp3 - he is a good guy and respects nerd culture which is why he is idolized. In an age where the norm is to attack a fan base I would take his average acting skills in roles he'd respect and try to stay true to the source material vs the majority of arrogance we're getting now. Now if only the projects he did had good writers...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/12/2024, 10:49 AM
He would of course make a good Captain Britain but I have a couple of other choices he could be aswell…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Samsquanch
Samsquanch - 10/12/2024, 10:49 AM
Even if somehow they would manage to make him look like Wolverine, there is one major flaw of Henry Cavill which make up nor post prduction could not fix that is his utter inability to act. The reason Hugh, who is also a pretty boy, managed it was because unlike Cavill he always had the acting chops that got even better every time he was in the role. For that reason I really do hope he is playing some other character that doesn’t have such an significant role in the comic book and movie universe.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/12/2024, 10:53 AM
Henry Cavill wants to be on Marvels Studios Winning Team. Tired of Losing with WB/DC now to In Talks for A "Full" Marvel Cinematic Universe Role.

User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 10/12/2024, 10:58 AM
@AllsGood - jeez, you never get tired of this?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/12/2024, 11:14 AM
@Fogs - Winning NEVER gets olds. :)
MisterRiviera
MisterRiviera - 10/12/2024, 11:15 AM
The most enjoyable thing about comments on this website is seeing people that aren't actors themselves criticizing a well know actor or actress for their lack in acting skills as if they know better. It always gives me a good laugh.
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 10/12/2024, 11:16 AM
He'd make a great spider-gwen
InJustWeTrustTHF
InJustWeTrustTHF - 10/12/2024, 11:20 AM
Captain Britain or Magneto
rychlec
rychlec - 10/12/2024, 11:20 AM
Still going with Hercules. Brett Goldstein is just such a puny human.
l0rdleg0las
l0rdleg0las - 10/12/2024, 11:21 AM
I'd like to see him in a villain role. His turn in Mission Impossible was really well done. He also plays unhinged well as seen in Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/12/2024, 11:23 AM
@l0rdleg0las - agreed , that could be nice to see

Maybe Mr Sinister or Sebastian Shaw?.

