Every Marvel Studios, Marvel Television, And Marvel Animation Title Now Confirmed To Be Released In 2025

Marvel Studios might have scaled back its streaming offerings since Bob Iger's return as Disney CEO, but 2025 will currently feature as many as 10 movies, TV shows, and animated series. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Oct 29, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Following Disney CEO Bob Chapek's ousting from the studio, Bob Iger returned to his executive role and attempted to course-correct the company's film, streaming, and theme park offerings. 

In the case of Marvel Studios, it was time to get back to quality over quantity. Despite that, 2025 will still see the release of 10 big and small screen titles from Marvel Studios, Marvel Television, and Marvel Animation as we race towards the (for some, long-overdue) end of the Multiverse Saga.

One of the reasons for this jam-packed year is 2023's Hollywood strikes, though some of these movies and TV shows have seemingly sat on the shelf for at least the past couple of years. Regardless, in the wake of a leak revealing the planned premiere windows for four upcoming series, we're breaking down everything Marvel that's heading our way in 2025.

To find out what's on the way, and to learn more about each of them, simply click the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

10. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (January 29)

yfnsm2024001-cover

In Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker is on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike what we’ve seen before and a style that celebrates the character’s earliest comic book roots.

Jeff Trammell (Craig of the Creek) serves as the Disney+ TV show's Head Writer. 

The cast, meanwhile, is led by Hudson Thames as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Hugh Dancy, Kari Wahlgren, Zeno Robinson, and Paul F. Tompkins are also rumoured to appear.
 

9. Captain America: Brave New World (February 14)

CABNW-Mc-Donalds-Game-copy

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his MCU debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident.

He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind - a returning Leader - has the entire world seeing red.

Julius Onah directs Captain America: Brave New World, and the movie also stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson.
 

8. Daredevil: Born Again (March 4)

marvel-2-082824-6afe005abcf549ccb59e1eaf66cf642c

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Dario Scardapane is showrunner and the 9-episode series sees Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd direct episodes.
 

7. Thunderbolts* (May 2)

Thunderbolts-1-copy

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. The movie will be directed Jake Schreier.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Geraldine Viswanathan and Lewis Pullman replaced Ayo Edebiri and Steven Yeun as characters thought to be Songbird and The Sentry (Pullman has only been identified as "Bob," though it's pretty obvious who he's playing).
 

6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25)

2-YSs8o-WPv7-EGLd-AFgwms-NY-1200-80

Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction. 

WandaVision's Matt Shakman helms the movie which takes place on an alternate Earth that's akin to a futuristic 1960s. 
 

5. Eyes of Wakanda (August 6)

Gb-B7-TMg-X0-AArq-EB

Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous Vibranium artefacts. Eyes of Wakanda is their story.

Few official details beyond that have been revealed, though Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation, previously said, "[It], more than any other show we're doing in animation, ties directly into the MCU. This a story about Wakandan history."

"It's produced by Ryan Coogler and directed by Todd Harris who is one of our longtime storyboard artists who I first met when he designed the Hulk vs. Thor fight in Ragnarok," the executive added.
 

4. Marvel Zombies (October)

Gb-B7-Tc-SW0-AEZh-O3

Marvel Zombies reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge. While not confirmed, we believe it takes place in the same reality as that What If...? episode. 

When plans for Marvel Zombies were revealed, character art revealed that a team consisting of Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Yelena Belova, Jimmy Woo, Death Dealer, Red Guardian, and Katy will clash with undead Variants of Ikaris, Abomination, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Okoye, Ghost, and Captain America. 

Amazing Spider-Man comic book writer Zeb Wells created the show which will be directed by What If...?'s Bryan Andrews.
 

3. Wonder Man (December)

Gb-B7-Tkw-Xg-AA4-Kam-1

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play Wonder Man, while Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead) has been cast as his brother, classic Avengers villain, The Grim Reaper. 

Marvel Studios has revealed very little about Wonder Man, though we know Sir Ben Kingsley is reprising his Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings role as Trevor Slattery. Byron Bowers recently joined the cast, while Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox are among those rumoured to appear.

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) is directing multiple episodes, with Cretton reportedly tapped to helm the first two instalments. Wonder Man has previously been described as a "superhero satire" and "a love letter to LA and the industry."
 

2. Ironheart (TBA)

MV5-BNz-Nm-Ym-Vh-YTYt-OGVh-Yi00-OGY0-LWEx-Ym-It-Nm-Q5-MDJm-ZDRj-Nz-M3-Xk-Ey-Xk-Fqc-Gc-V1

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverIronheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos). The series also stars Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White.

Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.
 

1. What If...? Season 3 (TBA)

Gb-CJza1-WIAEL9aw

Marvel Animation has released a handful of clips and stills from What If...? season 3 but we still don't have anything concrete to share beyond another update from Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation.

"What If...? season 3 is - that might be the one that comes out next, in terms of animation," he shared. "That is the culmination of a trilogy. We're actually close to completing that one, and it really feels like you've gone through this amazing emotional experience with Uatu."

"What's great about The Watcher is that he presents himself as uncaring, and cold, and just an observer, but he cares more than everybody [and] anybody," Winderbaum added. "That is on full display in that third season."
 

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/29/2024, 11:07 AM
it's about time
User Comment Image
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/29/2024, 11:09 AM
Marvel: "We've learned from our mistakes and are gonna focus on quality over quantity."

Also Marvel:
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/29/2024, 11:30 AM
@HOTSHOT - Marvel Studios has made Billions and Billions and Billions and Billions and Billions.... Only trying to Beat their Own Box Office Records. Marvel Studios has NO competition.

User Comment Image
DemonTweeks
DemonTweeks - 10/29/2024, 11:09 AM
"Geraldine Viswanathan and Lewis Pullman replaced Ayo Edebiri and Steven Yeun as characters thought to be Songbird and The Sentry."

when was this written? Steven Yeun departed this project looooong ago
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/29/2024, 11:11 AM

Their offerings should be called 3 movies, Daredevil, and a big pile of crap.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 10/29/2024, 11:21 AM
Quality over Quantity?

Captain America Brave New World
Thunderbolts
Fantastic Four

Daredevil Born Again
Wonderman
Iron Heart

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman
Eyes of Wakanda
Marvel Zombies
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 10/29/2024, 11:21 AM
So many flops. Can’t wait. The downfall continues.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/29/2024, 11:22 AM
If you would’ve told me 10 years ago that we’d be getting a F4 movie, Cap 4, a Thunderbolts movie, a DD show, Spider Year One cartoon, BP/Wakanda cartoon, a Wonderman show, a What If cartoon and a Marvel Zombies show all in the same year, I would’ve been ecstatic.

That is actually happening now and sadly I am the slightest bit excited.

Marvel has done so much damage to their brand that I have little to no faith in any of these projects, with the exception of DD:Born Again and maybe F4…but I even have my doubts with both of these considering all of the preproduction and production issues- which we have seen over and over again in past projects and has always proven to have a major impact on the final product.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/29/2024, 11:24 AM
Marvel Bigger, Better, Stronger Studios is going to have a Great 2025.

User Comment Image
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 10/29/2024, 11:29 AM
Only excited for Thunderbolts and Eyes of Wakanda (mainly for Iron Fist)
S8R8M
S8R8M - 10/29/2024, 11:56 AM
The only one that interests me is Eyes of Wakanda
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/29/2024, 12:00 PM
Cant wait for Daredevil and Fantastic Four.
DenvertheDino
DenvertheDino - 10/29/2024, 12:07 PM
Other than Daredevil and maybe Fantastic Four, the rest look awful. Time to reboot the MCU or just cancel everything Marvel/Disney.

