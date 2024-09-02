Marvel Studios Rumored To Have Plans For Obscure Superhero Aero, The Protector Of Shanghai

Marvel Studios introduced many new characters during Phase 4; the only downside is that the majority are now stuck in limbo, leaving us with no idea when or where we'll see them again. However, it seems we can today add another new character to that already lengthy list.

A new rumour suggests there are plans to introduce Lei Ling, a.k.a. Aero, in a future MCU project. The news comes from supposed insider @MyTimeToShineH so is best taken with a pinch of salt and we're guessing this character isn't one most of you are familiar with.

Aero was created by Chinese writer Zhou Liefen and artist Keng, making her first appearance in Aero #1 in July 2019. The character was part of Marvel's effort to expand its presence in China, and her character is rooted in Chinese culture and mythology.

Lei Ling is an architect from Shanghai with the ability to control the air. This power allows her to fly, create powerful wind blasts, and manipulate the air around her in various ways, including forming barriers and slicing through objects. She has a strong sense of responsibility towards her city, typically balling supernatural forces and other threats to Shanghai.

She is also featured in Marvel's Agents of Atlas series, where she teams up with other Asian superheroes, including Wave, Sword Master, and Amadeus Cho. There have been rumblings about that team debuting in Shang-Chi 2, so perhaps that is where we'll see Aero.

"I will say this. It's definitely happening, I should probably lead with that," Simu Liu recently said of the sequel. "People, whether it's online or in person, ask me every single day and tell me every single day how much they enjoyed the first movie and how much of a moment it was. And I think there's just so much goodwill, and I'm so deeply appreciative of that."

"So please know that if you've ever sent me a message, if you've ever asked about a sequel or just approached or any which way, I really take it to heart, and I really, really appreciate it," the actor continued. "I think I speak for myself and Destin [Daniel Cretton], our returning director, when I say that we're so beyond excited to jump back in."

Destin Daniel Cretton is expected to helm a sequel - rumoured to be titled Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time - after moving on from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (now titled Avengers: Doomsday). However, he's currently busy working on Disney+'s Wonder Man series, leaving us to wonder just how much of a priority the Shang-Chi follow-up is.

Are you excited to see Aero potentially make her live-action debut in the MCU?