Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Says An Animated Big-Screen Feature Has Been Discussed

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Says An Animated Big-Screen Feature Has Been Discussed

Following the success of X-Men '97 and What If...?, Marvel's Brad Winderbaum has revealed that there has been discussions about developing an animated movie for theatrical release...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 24, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

The likes of X-Men '97, What If...? and I Am Groot have proven to be very successful for Marvel Studios, so it's fair to wonder if an MCU-based animated feature has ever been considered for theatrical release.

Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse movies were huge hits, of course, but they aren't technically part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While discussing the third and final season of Disney+'s What If...? with Geekcentric, Head of Marvel Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum revealed that there have been discussions about developing an animated film for the big screen, but they haven't settled on the right property/character for that particular format.

"We've talked about it, but it's really about having a property that is... that is a film. A film, to me, is a statement... you have two hours, and it's something to say to the world. As opposed to a TV show, which is a longer form and more of a conversation with the audience."

If and when we do see an animated MCU movie, could Jeff the Land Shark be involved?

Jeffrey, who was introduced in the pages of West Coast Avengers back in 2018 as the pet land shark of Gwen Poole and Kate Bishop, is currently causing chaos for Marvel Rivals players, and Winderbaum was asked if there are any plans to introduce the adorable little fella to the MCU during a separate interview with Phase Hero.

"You know it's coming," he responded. "I can't say when, I can't say where, but we're all Jeff fans around here."

We're not sure how serious Winderbaum was being here, but Marvel would be smart to capitalize on the popularity of the character at some point - and shift a boatload of Jeff the Land Shark merchandise while they're at it.

Are there any particular Marvel Comics characters or superhero teams you feel would benefit from an animated feature for the big screen? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.

WHAT IF...? Director Reveals Which Characters Were Off-Limits And Suggests There Are Movie Plans For Them
Related:

WHAT IF...? Director Reveals Which Characters Were Off-Limits And Suggests There Are Movie Plans For Them
NOVA Disney+ Series Enlists CRIMINAL MINDS' Ed Bernero As Writer And Showrunner
Recommended For You:

NOVA Disney+ Series Enlists CRIMINAL MINDS' Ed Bernero As Writer And Showrunner

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/24/2024, 10:27 AM
Jeff about to be getting those team kills in the MCU

User Comment Image
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 12/24/2024, 10:35 AM
This before beta ray Bill is stupid
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/24/2024, 10:42 AM
I think the Power Pack could work as an animated film.

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/24/2024, 11:14 AM
I wouldn't be surprised if Jeff shows up in What If 1872
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 12/24/2024, 11:23 AM
I want Jeff in the Young Avengers/Champions project as the team mascot. He's going to be the next Baby Groot/Grogu
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/24/2024, 11:31 AM
@comicfan100 - I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s where he shows up.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder