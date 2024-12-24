Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Says An Animated Big-Screen Feature Has Been Discussed

The likes of X-Men '97, What If...? and I Am Groot have proven to be very successful for Marvel Studios, so it's fair to wonder if an MCU-based animated feature has ever been considered for theatrical release.

Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse movies were huge hits, of course, but they aren't technically part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While discussing the third and final season of Disney+'s What If...? with Geekcentric, Head of Marvel Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum revealed that there have been discussions about developing an animated film for the big screen, but they haven't settled on the right property/character for that particular format.

"We've talked about it, but it's really about having a property that is... that is a film. A film, to me, is a statement... you have two hours, and it's something to say to the world. As opposed to a TV show, which is a longer form and more of a conversation with the audience."

If and when we do see an animated MCU movie, could Jeff the Land Shark be involved?

Jeffrey, who was introduced in the pages of West Coast Avengers back in 2018 as the pet land shark of Gwen Poole and Kate Bishop, is currently causing chaos for Marvel Rivals players, and Winderbaum was asked if there are any plans to introduce the adorable little fella to the MCU during a separate interview with Phase Hero.

"You know it's coming," he responded. "I can't say when, I can't say where, but we're all Jeff fans around here."

We're not sure how serious Winderbaum was being here, but Marvel would be smart to capitalize on the popularity of the character at some point - and shift a boatload of Jeff the Land Shark merchandise while they're at it.

