MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS 5 Shoot Date, X-MEN Synopsis, Natalia Tena's Role, & More - Possible SPOILERS

There are quite a few Marvel Cinematic Universe-related rumors doing the rounds online tonight, with several different scoopers (some with better track records than others) sharing updates on various upcoming big and small screen projects.

We'll start with the generally reliable Daniel Richtman, who has heard that Avengers 5 - formerly known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - is keeping its May 1st, 2026 release date, and is currently scheduled to shoot in the UK next year.

Still no word on what the new title might be, but there's a lot of speculation that it will end up being "Avengers: Secret Wars - Part One."

Moving on to Disney+'s WandaVision spin-off, Vision Quest, and Richtman believes production will kick off this October in the UK. He also reiterates that the titular synthezoid's kids, Vin and Viv, will be introduced in the series.

As for Marvel Studios' long-gestating Blade reboot, the movie will reportedly be set in modern times (there were rumors that it might be a period piece), and may tie into a planed Midnight Sons project.

Moving on to the elusive X-Men movie, and a supposed synopsis for the planned MCU reboot is doing the rounds.

The synopsis for Marvel Studios’ live action X-MEN film has been revealed according to a new Production Weekly report.



“Charles Xavier’s team of merry mutants is charged with the mission of protecting a world that hates and fears them for their unusual appearances and… pic.twitter.com/gf8PVQ1boG — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) April 17, 2024

About as generic as you can get! There could be a tentative logline for the project out there at this stage, but we're not buying this one!

Finally, we have word on which character Game of Thrones and Harry Potter alum Natalia Tena - who was rumored to have signed on for a mysterious MCU role earlier this year - might be playing.

This might be considered a spoiler .

According to Nexus Point, Tena will appear in Deadpool and Wolverine as an older Variant of Laura Kinney, aka X-23. Logan's Dafne Keen is also expected to reprise her role, but we have heard that there will be multiple Variants of quite a few characters in the movie (we know multiple Mercs with a Mouth will be showing up).

What do you make of these Marvel Cinematic Universe rumors? Which ones do you buy, and which don't pass the smell test? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.