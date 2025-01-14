MCU Rumor Roundup: Original SPIDER-MAN 4 Plans, X-MEN '97-Inspired MCU Reboot, And Latest On New T'Challa

2025 is shaping up to be a huge year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with three big movies and at least half a dozen TV shows on the way.

The end of the Multiverse Saga is fast approaching and, crucially, so is Avengers: Doomsday. The rumour mill is likely to continue churning out some wild claims between now and then, and we've rounded up some recent online chatter for you today in one handy place.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, initial plans for Spider-Man 4 called for it to be a "grounded" story. Presumably, things have changed since then (all signs currently point to it being a Multiversal adventure).

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH, meanwhile, recently shared a series of updates with her X followers in an AMA. Highlights include the MCU's X-Men lineup being heavily inspired by X-Men '97, Tommy Maximoff/Speed and Teddy Altman/Hulkling not showing up until Champions, and the claim an announcement about the new T'Challa actor won't be made "anytime soon."

She also says no Bucky in Daredevil: Born Again (we're not sure where that rumour came from), a hint we'll eventually see the classic Silver Surfer in the MCU, and the promise of Captain America: Brave New World "kinda" setting up World War Hulk.

Newer scooper @BeyondReporter has said Agatha All Along's fifth episode cut the Salem Seven's origin story and believes The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer will drop between February 9 and February 14. It's expected to be the same teaser as the one shown at Comic-Con and D23, albeit with a few new scenes.

Several trailers are thought to have been delayed due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. Daredevil: Born Again is one of them but tickets for Captain America: Brave New World are still expected to go on sale later this week.

Let us know your thoughts on these rumours in the comments section. And, as a bonus for getting this far, here's some cool new Avengers: Doomsday fan art...