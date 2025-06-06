MCU Rumor Roundup: Plans For Doctor Doom, X-MEN Casting Heats Up, And Who We WON'T See In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

We're back with another MCU rumour roundup, and Avengers: Doomsday and what lies beyond the end of the Multiverse Saga are the main focus of today's online chatter.

Before we get to that, on The Hot Mic, it was revealed that comedian Eric Andre (The Righteous Gemstones) has been cast in Ironheart, with one source claiming his character could be Rampage. In the comics, Stuart Clarke was a supervillain who battled the Champions before becoming an ally of The Punisher.

Things might be heating up on the X-Men casting front, and lots of "getting to know you" meetings are said to be taking place. Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday's production has been pushed ahead a month as it will take four weeks longer to film than originally planned.

It was also reiterated that Midnight Sons is "in the cards," with Ghost Rider, Blade, and Moon Knight all likely featured in the supernatural team-up.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH held a Q&A today, sharing a handful of MCU updates. It's said that Marvel Studios is still "trying to figure out" how to make a solo Hulk movie, while Blade—another troubled project—is still on hold even as Midnight Sons start taking shape

It's reportedly "unlikely" that Spider-Man will have a decent role in Avengers: Doomsday, but The Sentry reportedly will. Neither villainous Mister Fantastic Variant The Maker nor Jean Grey are currently being lined up to appear in the movie, though Kang is set to receive a mention despite being swapped out for Doctor Doom as the Multiverse Saga's big bad.

Talking of Victor, the insider reiterates that his cameo in The Fantastic Four: First Steps will last for only a matter of seconds. That lines up with what we've heard about the post-credits scene, of course.

Daniel Richtman has also hinted that The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey could be in the running to play Kitty Pryde in the X-Men reboot. We're pretty sure he's just having fun with fans, though.

We can also confirm a rumour for you today, as Black Panther 3 director Ryan Coogler has finally admitted that he's written a role for Oscar-winning Denzel Washington in the upcoming threequel.

"I've been trying to work with him since day one," the filmmaker said on the latest episode of 7PM in Brooklyn With Carmelo Anthony. "I think he's the greatest living actor. And in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it."

"I've been talking to him about this for a long time, and I was surprised when he mentioned it," Coogler added. "But it's not like it's not true."

And, while it's not a rumour as such, we've also learned that the giant-size Galactus popcorn bucket for The Fantastic Four: First Steps will set you back a whopping $79.99. We did warn you that it would likely post a huge price tag!

As always, you can let us know your thoughts on these latest MCU rumours in the comments section.