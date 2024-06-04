NOPE Director Jordan Peele Reportedly Met With Marvel Studios About Helming An Upcoming MCU Movie

Up until now, Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us, Nope) has only worked on his own original projects, largely avoiding major franchises. However, he was attached to helm Warner Bros.' live-action Akira movie at one point, and while things didn't work out, the fact that he was in contention does suggest that he would be willing to board a big studio blockbuster under the right circumstances.

Could a particular Marvel Studios property have caught Peele's interest?

According to Jeff Sneider in the latest edition of his newsletter, Peele has met with the studio about potentially taking the helm of an upcoming MCU movie. Sneider doesn't name the project, but did indicate that he knew what it was with the following X post.

If I get 100 news subs by morning I’ll tell all of you what Marvel movie Peele met on tmrw night. I work for YOU, don’t you get that? I try to treat Marvel with respect but I don’t work for them. No one ALLOWS me to do anything. I have the power BACK. We stupidly gave it away… — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) June 4, 2024

There are obviously numerous possibilities, but the most popular theory seems to be the X-Men reboot.

A recent rumor claimed that the studio is looking for a POC to helm the project, and even though it might seem a bit too early for anyone to have formally entered talks, we know that a writer has officially been enlisted in the form of Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes; 2016's Assassin’s Creed movie).

Would Marvel give Peele the freedom to direct this film (whatever it turns out to be) his own way without any interference? We would certainly hope so, but other filmmakers have expressed some frustration with having to work within the confines of the MCU system.

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta - who Peele enlisted to helm the Candyman reboot - spoke candidly about working with Marvel last year.

“Sometimes you’d be in a scene and you’d be like, ‘What the hell does any of this shit mean?'” she told Vanity Fair, before addding that The Marvels is “a Kevin Feige production, it’s his movie […] I tried to go in with the knowledge that some of you is going to take a back seat.”

At any rate, Marvel meets with a lot of directors, so nothing may some of this. But if Peele was to take the helm of an upcoming MCU movie, what character(s) do you think he'd be best suited to? Drop us a comment down below.