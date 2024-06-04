NOPE Director Jordan Peele Reportedly Met With Marvel Studios About Helming An Upcoming MCU Movie

NOPE Director Jordan Peele Reportedly Met With Marvel Studios About Helming An Upcoming MCU Movie NOPE Director Jordan Peele Reportedly Met With Marvel Studios About Helming An Upcoming MCU Movie

Though we don't have much to go on just yet, Jordan Peele (Us, Get Out, Nope) reportedly met with Marvel Studios to discuss the possibility of directing an upcoming MCU movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 04, 2024 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Up until now, Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us, Nope) has only worked on his own original projects, largely avoiding major franchises. However, he was attached to helm Warner Bros.' live-action Akira movie at one point, and while things didn't work out, the fact that he was in contention does suggest that he would be willing to board a big studio blockbuster under the right circumstances.

Could a particular Marvel Studios property have caught Peele's interest?

According to Jeff Sneider in the latest edition of his newsletter, Peele has met with the studio about potentially taking the helm of an upcoming MCU movie. Sneider doesn't name the project, but did indicate that he knew what it was with the following X post.

There are obviously numerous possibilities, but the most popular theory seems to be the X-Men reboot.

A recent rumor claimed that the studio is looking for a POC to helm the project, and even though it might seem a bit too early for anyone to have formally entered talks, we know that a writer has officially been enlisted in the form of Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes; 2016's Assassin’s Creed movie).

Would Marvel give Peele the freedom to direct this film (whatever it turns out to be) his own way without any interference? We would certainly hope so, but other filmmakers have expressed some frustration with having to work within the confines of the MCU system.

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta - who Peele enlisted to helm the Candyman reboot - spoke candidly about working with Marvel last year.

“Sometimes you’d be in a scene and you’d be like, ‘What the hell does any of this shit mean?'” she told Vanity Fair, before addding that The Marvels is “a Kevin Feige production, it’s his movie […] I tried to go in with the knowledge that some of you is going to take a back seat.”

At any rate, Marvel meets with a lot of directors, so nothing may some of this. But if Peele was to take the helm of an upcoming MCU movie, what character(s) do you think he'd be best suited to? Drop us a comment down below.

MCU Rumor Roundup: Mahershala Ali's BLADE Status, CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Issues, And Taylor Swift's Marvel Status
Related:

MCU Rumor Roundup: Mahershala Ali's BLADE Status, CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Issues, And Taylor Swift's Marvel Status
First Look At Giancarlo Esposito's MCU Stand-In And New Character Details Revealed - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

First Look At Giancarlo Esposito's MCU Stand-In And New Character Details Revealed - SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/4/2024, 8:44 AM
storm? look cage? a blade movie?
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 6/4/2024, 8:58 AM
@harryba11zack - mmmmm I smell a Daywalker lol. It might be blade.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/4/2024, 9:32 AM
@harryba11zack - maybe marvel will do the unthinkable and NOT link the races of the director and main character
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/4/2024, 8:50 AM
If I get 100 new subs, I’ll tell you.

Gtfoh
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/4/2024, 8:51 AM
He said "Non POC will headline his movie. " I'ma need for this to be another Peele hit.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/4/2024, 8:51 AM
Vanilla Gorilla
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/4/2024, 8:57 AM
Knowing Marvel it'll be Blade. Or some other black-led movie.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/4/2024, 8:59 AM
@ObserverIO - But doesnt Blade already have a director?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/4/2024, 9:09 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Who knows what's going on with that [frick]ing picture. Near as I can figure they're trying to play musical chairs on a merry-go-round. The only thing that seems to stay the same is Mahershala still wanting to play Blade. That seems to be the only constant.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/4/2024, 9:12 AM
@ObserverIO - I cant figure out whats so difficult about doing a damn Blade movie. Even if they wanted to make it a period piece, its just Blade killing Vampires throughout time.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/4/2024, 9:00 AM
X-men? Phucking hell, what a sh1t show that would be
User Comment Image
newhire13
newhire13 - 6/4/2024, 9:18 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeah, god forbid they hire an academy award nominated director.
Arcade
Arcade - 6/4/2024, 9:01 AM
Why can't they look for the right person for the job? If they happen to be POC or whatever then fine.

But what's the deal with enforcing this? Do they score karma points for hiring people with specific melanine amount? Does it work as a shield, like when a movie sucks they can just say "it's just not for you" or "you racist".

I'm gay and I would be offended if someone hired me just because who I am, not what I can do.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/4/2024, 9:06 AM
@Arcade - Lets say you are a director, and you get asked to direct a movie about a gay person. Since you're a gay person you can bring in personal experience to this movie that a person that's not gay hasn't experienced.
Spidey215
Spidey215 - 6/4/2024, 9:07 AM
@Arcade - you’re not queer. Please stop using my group justify bias.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/4/2024, 9:09 AM
@Arcade - Tax credit
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/4/2024, 9:14 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Lets say you are a gay director, and you get asked to direct a movie about a straight person. Since you're a gay person then you can't bring in personal experience to this movie that a person that's not gay hasn't experienced.
You see how that looks when you flip it?
All that mindset does is put people in boxes and kill creativity. My god, this is the generation of narcissism.
newhire13
newhire13 - 6/4/2024, 9:20 AM
@Arcade - 🙄 People would question his hiring regardless, who gives a shit. Let the director they choose worry about that.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/4/2024, 9:21 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Or And when you're a rich white kid, you know what it's like for Peter Parker grow up in Queens. And when you're a black privileged Californian you know what it's like to be the Prince of a retro-futuristic African tribe.
User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/4/2024, 9:22 AM
@HammerLegFoot - yes but personal experience doesn't trump talent and skill.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 6/4/2024, 9:24 AM
@Arcade - What kind of ststement is this? How do we know he wouldnt be the "right" person for the job? Why wouldn't you think they are looking for the "right" person? Certainly they arent trying to find the "wrong" person. Please clarify your statement
Origame
Origame - 6/4/2024, 9:24 AM
@Spidey215 - ...wtf is wrong with you? Literally the entire point of LGBT was to get past denial of homosexuality. Now you're denying him being gay just because he disagrees with you? Ffs.
Origame
Origame - 6/4/2024, 9:28 AM
@krayzeman - the point being made is that we don't know if he's the right person for the job, because they're prioritizing skin color. Skin color shouldn't even be in the conversation.

In fact Jordan peele is the main reason why I'm questioning DEI. Because he rose to prominence well before the rise of DEI politics swept companies. So what's the point of DEI if a talented black man can just excel?
Arcade
Arcade - 6/4/2024, 9:34 AM
@Spidey215 - oh, thanks for deciding that for me, I was sure I was.
And I'll say whatever I want, no one will deny me that right - especially not some random jerk on the internet.
Arcade
Arcade - 6/4/2024, 9:35 AM
@krayzeman - the article says they are looking for a POC to direct. They should be looking for a capable person to direct in the first place, doesn't matter what colour their skin is.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 6/4/2024, 9:38 AM
@Arcade - Jordan Peele is one of the best directors working today. It would be an amazing get for Marvel. Do you not like him because he's a POC?
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 6/4/2024, 9:40 AM
@HashTagSwagg - that's not what he said though. Things like having a believable world, telling stories that feel emotional real is important, so having personal experiences really allow you is a writer/director to do that.


The problem is Marvel isn't really about that. I agree with Scorsese on that at least, even though ive enjoyed most of the mcu. It's an action blockbuster, its not about unique personal stories, like Get Out as an example.
Origame
Origame - 6/4/2024, 9:41 AM
@Arcade - according to modern internet, gay people are a hive mind that must agree on everything or be relegated to being straight 🙄
Arcade
Arcade - 6/4/2024, 9:41 AM
@Izaizaiza - please tell me where did I say I didn't like him? And even if I didn't, the only reason for it would be racism? I don't like Michael Bay, does that make me a racist? Or can I be racist only towards black people?

I was refering to the part where it said Marvel is looking for a POC director, like it is their priority.
Origame
Origame - 6/4/2024, 9:43 AM
@HashTagSwagg - modern people: "this alien doesn't look like me. How can I relate to him?"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2024, 9:05 AM
Sneider is such a pompous blowhard smh.

Anyway , all studios meet with a lot of directors so this isn’t really big news but if something does come of it then great…

I could see it being X-Men or perhaps even something like Midnight Sons given his horror background.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/4/2024, 9:05 AM


User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 6/4/2024, 9:10 AM
@KennKathleen - Brother Voodoo would be sick
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/4/2024, 9:17 AM
@SheepishOne - I think it'd also be a beautiful marriage for Peele and the character.

Peel has worked on the Twilight Zone, and several successful suspense/thriller/horror films.


This feels like a easy win.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/4/2024, 9:35 AM
@SheepishOne -

Is he ill in the comics?
Spoken
Spoken - 6/4/2024, 9:05 AM
......At least he's an experienced director. I'll say that.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/4/2024, 9:08 AM
Bonus points if we get a Gateway Cameo.
MrDarcy
MrDarcy - 6/4/2024, 9:12 AM
No matter what project he directs, I don't plan to watch anything he does, he is the most woke director there is. All of his films are a completely boring left-wing political pamphlet. Looking at this and Kennedy's last words about Lucasfilm products, it seems that Bob Iger learned nothing from his latest conflict with shareholders. Disney is going to continue losing money...
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/4/2024, 9:18 AM
@MrDarcy - can you give some examples of Peeles "woke" directorial attributes?
newhire13
newhire13 - 6/4/2024, 9:21 AM
@MrDarcy - “Woke” 🙄 stfu
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder