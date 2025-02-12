NOVA: Jonathan Bailey Rumored To Be In Consideration To Play Richard Rider

NOVA: Jonathan Bailey Rumored To Be In Consideration To Play Richard Rider

According to a new rumor, Jonathan Bailey (Jurassic World Rebirth, Wicked) is one of the actors being considered to play Richard Rider in Marvel Studios' Nova series...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 12, 2025 09:02 AM EST
Following persistent rumors, Marvel Studios finally confirmed plans to introduce Nova to the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2022, and since then, there have been conflicting reports about which medium the project was being developed for.

There was talk of Nova being a movie for quite a while, but it's since been confirmed that the space-faring hero will actually be making his debut on the small screen after all, and we may now know one of the actors (there are bound to be others) the studio is eyeing for the lead role.

According to scooper MTTSH, Jonathan Bailey is "in consideration" to play Richard Rider in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Bailey gained a lot of attention for his supporting role in Jon. M Chu's Wicked, and is set to play the male lead in Jurassic World Rebirth. He is the second actor to be mentioned in connection with this project after It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar.

Plot details for Nova are still mostly under wraps, but according to a recent rumor from Daniel Richtman, Annihilus will be the villain of the series.

The Nova Corps were introduced in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, which led to speculation that Richard Rider would eventually find his way into the GOTG franchise. James Gunn showed little interest in the character, but the Nova series will most likely spin-out from Thanos decimating most of the Corps in the build-up to Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum described the series as an "amazing ensemble piece with a great cast of characters" possibly indicating that both Rider and Sam Alexander will feature. He also says that the show will have "shades of" both Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.

Sam Alexander first appeared in the Marvel Point One one-shot in back in November 2011 before going on to lead his own series beginning in February 2013. The Arizona teen inherited the Nova helmet from his missing father, and officially took up the mantle after being trained by Guardians of the Galaxy members Gamora and Rocket Raccoon.

Here's what Feige had to say about Nova's MCU introduction back in 2021.

"Timing is relative, right?" said the Marvel Studios boss. "I think I'd been talking about Doctor Strange eight years before that movie came out. So, 'immediate potential' is relative. But clearly, we are not shying away from the cosmic end of storytelling right in the sweet spot of the Nova Corps and Nova himself."

What do you make of this rumor? Do you think Bailey would be a good pick to play Richard Rider? Let us know in the comments section down below.

