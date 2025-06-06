RUMOR: Hunter Schafer Will Not Play ZELDA, But Is Being Eyed For A Marvel Studios Role

RUMOR: Hunter Schafer Will Not Play ZELDA, But Is Being Eyed For A Marvel Studios Role

If a new rumor is to believed, Hunter Schafer will not play Zelda in the planned live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda, but is in line for an undisclosed MCU role...

Jun 06, 2025
Last month, a rumor did the rounds online that Hunter Schafer was being eyed for the title role of Zelda in the live-action Legend of Zelda movie that is currently in the works from Nintendo and Sony Pictures. We're not sure if the Euphoria star was ever actually in talks, but it doesn't look like she will be playing the magical Princess of Hyrule.

MTTSH is just one of several scoopers who are now claiming that Schafer is not attached to this project - but that doesn't mean we won't see her suit-up as a different iconic character in another franchise down the line.

Apparently, Schafer is being "eyed for a big Marvel role." This isn't the first time we've heard this, as a previous rumor claimed that Marvel Studios was looking at the actress for the role of Mystique in the X-Men reboot. While this may still be the case, it sounds like this might be another character entirely.

Schafer responded to the Mystique chatter while being interviewed on the red carpet of the SAG Awards back in February.

"I did see [the fan casts]! My dad texted me about that, yeah. Yeah, that would be cool. These fan casts come around every once in a while and it's always very sweet and always for characters that I really like."

Schafer has become a highly sought-after talent since her breakout role in Euphoria, so we wouldn't be at all surprised if she has taken a meeting with Marvel along with other major studios. Whether anything will come of it obviously remains to be seen, but if Marvel does want Schafer for Mystique or another X-Men role, we may find out fairly soon.

We recently got word that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is in line to helm the reboot (though this has yet to be made official), and The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider has heard that casting will get underway shortly.

In addition to Schafer, the likes of Harris Dickinson, Margaret Qualley, and Julia Butters are said to be on the studio's radar (they were reportedly in contention to play Cyclops, Rogue and Kitty Pryde, but we don't know if this is still the case), along with Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson and Trinity Bliss, who may be in line to play Jubilee.

Other names that have popped up in the rumor mill include Ayo Edebiri (Storm) and Javier Bardem (Mr. Sinister). 

Here's what Kevin Feige had to say about his "10-year plan" for the Mutant Saga in a recent interview.

"I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back."

Macbeth (2015), The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) and Assassin's Creed (2016) scribe Michael Lesslie penned the script, but we wouldn't be surprised if another writer (or two) were brought in to give it another pass before the movie enters production.

No release date has been set.

