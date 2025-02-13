RUMOR: Jenna Ortega Is Reportedly Being Considered For A Major Marvel Role

Thanks to breakout roles in the Scream revival, Netflix's Wednesday and last year's Beetlejuice sequel, Jenna Ortega is fast becoming one of the most sought-after young actors in Hollywood, so it probably won't come as much of a surprise to learn that she's being courted by Marvel Studios.

We have previously heard that Ortega was being eyed for a superhero part, but Daniel Richtman is now reporting that the actress is being considered for a big Marvel Cinematic Universe role.

It's always worth noting that Marvel meets with a lot of talent, but if Ortega has actually entered negotiations for an upcoming project, there's a good chance the trades will get hold of the story before too long.

Even if she is in talks, there's no guarantee that things will work out. Ortega has a busy schedule ahead, with a lead role in Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun adaptation, and an untitled Trey Edward Shults film that will co-star The Weeknd and Barry Keoghan. She is also set to appear in A24 movies Death of a Unicorn with Paul Rudd, and Francisca Alegría's Alba.

Ortega has become known as something of a "Scream Queen" thanks to a number of horror parts, but has yet to appear in a comic book based project - though she was rumored to be up for the role of White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again at one point.

Are there any particular Marvel Comics heroes or villains you'd like to see Ortega play? Let us know in the comments section.

