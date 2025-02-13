RUMOR: Jenna Ortega Is Reportedly Being Considered For A Major Marvel Role

RUMOR: Jenna Ortega Is Reportedly Being Considered For A Major Marvel Role

This isn't the first time we've heard this, but Jenna Ortega (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Scream) is now rumored to be in contention for a major Marvel role...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 13, 2025 02:02 AM EST
Thanks to breakout roles in the Scream revival, Netflix's Wednesday and last year's Beetlejuice sequel, Jenna Ortega is fast becoming one of the most sought-after young actors in Hollywood, so it probably won't come as much of a surprise to learn that she's being courted by Marvel Studios.

We have previously heard that Ortega was being eyed for a superhero part, but Daniel Richtman is now reporting that the actress is being considered for a big Marvel Cinematic Universe role.

It's always worth noting that Marvel meets with a lot of talent, but if Ortega has actually entered negotiations for an upcoming project, there's a good chance the trades will get hold of the story before too long.

Even if she is in talks, there's no guarantee that things will work out. Ortega has a busy schedule ahead, with a lead role in Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun adaptation, and an untitled Trey Edward Shults film that will co-star The Weeknd and Barry Keoghan. She is also set to appear in A24 movies Death of a Unicorn with Paul Rudd, and Francisca Alegría's Alba.

Ortega has become known as something of a "Scream Queen" thanks to a number of horror parts, but has yet to appear in a comic book based project - though she was rumored to be up for the role of White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again at one point. 

Are there any particular Marvel Comics heroes or villains you'd like to see Ortega play? Let us know in the comments section.

Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/13/2025, 2:28 AM
Marvel relying solely on star power now since their writing is trash
Gambito
Gambito - 2/13/2025, 2:31 AM
Wow a popular actress came up during conversations what an unexpected development
BisonScarBlood
BisonScarBlood - 2/13/2025, 2:39 AM
User Comment Image
Thing94
Thing94 - 2/13/2025, 2:46 AM
Magneto for sure
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 2/13/2025, 2:50 AM
I’m sure every up and coming 20 somethings actor is in consideration for a Marvel role.
There, I did all your reporting for the next 10 years on considered actors maybe up for a role at Marvel/Disney.

