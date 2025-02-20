RUMOR: THE WHITE LOTUS Star Jennifer Coolidge Is Being Eyed For A "Major" Marvel Cinematic Universe Role

RUMOR: THE WHITE LOTUS Star Jennifer Coolidge Is Being Eyed For A &quot;Major&quot; Marvel Cinematic Universe Role

According to a new rumour doing the rounds today, The White Lotus and American Pie star Jennifer Coolidge is being eyed for a major role in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Read on for details!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 20, 2025 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has enlisted a lot of A-List actors for the Multiverse Saga, only for the majority of them to be relegated to one-off appearances in post-credits scenes. We're hoping to see more of them down the line, of course, but is another big name now being lined up to join the MCU?

Many of you may remember Jennifer Coolidge best for her roles in the American Pie and Legally Blonde franchises. In recent years, she's received widespread acclaim for her work in HBO's The White Lotus, winning two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that Coolidge is "being considered for a major role in the MCU." As of now, "It's unclear if she’s had a meeting yet, but they’re interested in meeting with her."

So, it's early days and there's nothing to say the actor will even be interested in boarding the franchise. With an X-Men reboot on the horizon and plenty of other big projects planned for the next Saga, your guess is as good as ours when it comes to who Coolidge could play.

Coolidge has previously been asked what her superpower would be and responded, "I would have a toilet in my house that had very high power underneath it, and when anyone came to sit on it, they got like shot into the universe."

Asked if she'd be down for a role in a big franchise like the MCU, she got serious for a moment and said, "Any of that. Everything you just listed, sure. You know, yes."

We'll see what happens. Coolidge's other noteworthy credits include 2 Broke GirlsThe WatcherA Cinderella Story, and Shotgun Wedding.

Who do you think Coolidge should play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

RUMOR: ATLAS Star Jennifer Lopez Is Being Eyed For A Major Role In The MCU
Related:

RUMOR: ATLAS Star Jennifer Lopez Is Being Eyed For A "Major" Role In The MCU
RUMOR: Jenna Ortega Is Reportedly Being Considered For A Major Marvel Role
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Jenna Ortega Is Reportedly Being Considered For A Major Marvel Role

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Kiba
Kiba - 2/20/2025, 11:55 AM
Stifler's Mom in the MCU. I never thought I would see the day.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 2/20/2025, 1:22 PM
@Kiba - reading all these comments with her voice is making this article very fun. 😂
Now I think this rumor which probably isn't true I think would be very weird. I could see her in a show like Agatha but Coolidge in the MCU sounds so weird to me. Maybe a dlist mutant teacher or something like that.
VoiceofReason
VoiceofReason - 2/20/2025, 11:56 AM
Really scraping that barrel.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/20/2025, 12:00 PM
@VoiceofReason - if by barrel you mean butthole, then yes.



I'm not afraid to say it.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/20/2025, 12:57 PM
@McMurdo - sleeve of wizard
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/20/2025, 1:04 PM
@JacobsLadder - User Comment Image
jparr2
jparr2 - 2/20/2025, 11:56 AM
no.. please keep that vapid woman away from Marvel
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 2/20/2025, 11:57 AM
Yes! More geriatrics in comic book movies! MORE!
User Comment Image
rychlec
rychlec - 2/20/2025, 11:57 AM
Mrs. Bohner?
hainesy
hainesy - 2/20/2025, 11:58 AM
Maybe she's playing Doctor Doom's Mom.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 1:20 PM
@hainesy -

""It makes me want a ruthless takeover real bad".
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 2/20/2025, 11:58 AM
God. More good choices...
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/20/2025, 12:00 PM
Stop with these [frick]ING articles. All these rumors are just random actors these scoopers make up. Every week with this BS.
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 2/20/2025, 12:05 PM
User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 2/20/2025, 12:14 PM
@soberchimera - It would be a gender swap, but Lizzo would be better suited for Mojo if she ever gets off the Ozempic.

At the route she's going she'll look like Fat Bastard on the Subway diet.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/20/2025, 12:06 PM
it's about time
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 2/20/2025, 12:07 PM
She is really not a compelling actress. Plays the same character in everything. Even in White Lotus, she was the weak link. I can’t understand why some people praise her when she plays the same always drunk and stupid Stifler’s mom character in everything.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/20/2025, 12:16 PM
Sure sure sure. And so are JLo and Brandon Sklenar too right?
EducatedDefense
EducatedDefense - 2/20/2025, 12:18 PM
Emma Frost. 100%.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/20/2025, 12:23 PM
Endless possibilities for our beloved MCU Storm!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 12:25 PM
Damn , every character it seems like Marvel is interested in an actor for is major nowadays it seems …;).

Anyway if true then I could see it being for a supporting character though I have no idea who she could play ( it could even be an original character).

It says Coolidge is being considered so if that’s the case then they would have to meet with her first in which she’ll then decide if the role or whatever appeals to her or not so it may or may not happen.

She is a good actress though especially in comedy so I can see her joining a more comedic/lighter series within the MCU…

I doubt they do more Ant-Man or Captain Marvel films so perhaps maybe Hawkeye S2?.
Toecutter
Toecutter - 2/20/2025, 12:37 PM
RUMOR: THE ROOM Star Tommy Wiseau Is Being Eyed For A "Major" Marvel Cinematic Universe Role

User Comment Image

Trust me, bro.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 12:45 PM
@Toecutter - I guess it’s time for me to say that I am also being eyed for a major role in the MCU….

It’s true.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/20/2025, 12:41 PM
How many “MAJOR” roles are left in the MCU??

No more because he’s been fired.
“BaZiNgA!”
TheLobster
TheLobster - 2/20/2025, 12:52 PM
Jfc please god no
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/20/2025, 12:57 PM
All these major roles, so little time
LeonNova
LeonNova - 2/20/2025, 1:02 PM
Well, we’ve found our Professor Xavier
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 2/20/2025, 1:05 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder