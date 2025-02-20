RUMOR: THE WHITE LOTUS Star Jennifer Coolidge Is Being Eyed For A "Major" Marvel Cinematic Universe Role

Marvel Studios has enlisted a lot of A-List actors for the Multiverse Saga, only for the majority of them to be relegated to one-off appearances in post-credits scenes. We're hoping to see more of them down the line, of course, but is another big name now being lined up to join the MCU?

Many of you may remember Jennifer Coolidge best for her roles in the American Pie and Legally Blonde franchises. In recent years, she's received widespread acclaim for her work in HBO's The White Lotus, winning two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that Coolidge is "being considered for a major role in the MCU." As of now, "It's unclear if she’s had a meeting yet, but they’re interested in meeting with her."

So, it's early days and there's nothing to say the actor will even be interested in boarding the franchise. With an X-Men reboot on the horizon and plenty of other big projects planned for the next Saga, your guess is as good as ours when it comes to who Coolidge could play.

Coolidge has previously been asked what her superpower would be and responded, "I would have a toilet in my house that had very high power underneath it, and when anyone came to sit on it, they got like shot into the universe."

Asked if she'd be down for a role in a big franchise like the MCU, she got serious for a moment and said, "Any of that. Everything you just listed, sure. You know, yes."

We'll see what happens. Coolidge's other noteworthy credits include 2 Broke Girls, The Watcher, A Cinderella Story, and Shotgun Wedding.

Who do you think Coolidge should play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?