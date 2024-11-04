THE SOPRANOS Alum Drea De Matteo On Why She Turned Down A Marvel Role: "F*ck It... I Have Enough Money"

Drea de Matteo hasn't acted in quite some time, but the actress has now revealed that she was offered "some Marvel thing" back in the day, and explains why she turned it down...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 04, 2024 05:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Drea de Matteo seemed to be poised for a significant Hollywood career following her Emmy Award-winning turn as the doomed Adriana La Cerva in HBO's The Sopranos, but after several big-screen supporting roles and more TV work in the likes of Joey, Sons of Anarchy and Desperate Housewives, the actress stepped away from acting.

Now, de Matteo has revealed that this extended sabbatical wasn't exactly her decision, as her anti-vax stance during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in her becoming "persona non grata among the Hollywood set."

“Without a phone call or an email. Just told me through my manager, and that was that," the actress tells Variety. "I couldn’t work anymore. To be demonized over a medical choice when they keep screaming, ‘Pro choice,’ I’m like, ‘Do you guys hear yourselves?’”

To make ends meet, de Matteo started an OnlyFans account that's proven to be a massive success.

“I tried not to be outspoken. I tried to be under the radar. But I joined OnlyFans to save my f*cking house. And it was kind of, in a weird way, a political statement. Like a big ‘f*ck it.’ Get comfortable being uncomfortable. That was my statement,” she says.

De Matteo goes on to note that she had actually begun to "pull away" from Hollywood even before the pandemic, and became more selective with her roles, especially if accepting a project meant she would have to leave home for extended periods.

“I was offered some Marvel thing, and I turned that down because my son was crying every time I’d go to Canada to just guest star on something,” she recalls. “And I was like, ‘F*ck it. I’m not gonna do it. I have enough money to get us through the winter.’ I don’t want to be this Hermes-toting, Gucci shoe-wearing person. I just didn’t give a shit. I mean, I wear sweatpants and T-shirts all day.”

Unfortunately, de Matteo didn't reveal which character she was courted to play, and a "Marvel thing" doesn't necessarily mean it was a Marvel Studios project.

It remains to be seen if de Matteo ever returns to acting, but she seems to be aware that her current political stance isn't exactly conducive to a mainstream comeback. 

Assuming de Matteo was offered an MCU role, are there any particular heroes or villains you'd like to see her play? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 11/4/2024, 5:37 PM
She’s an FBI informant!
Steel86
Steel86 - 11/4/2024, 5:52 PM
@TheRedLeader - 😂😂😂😂😂😂
kazuma
kazuma - 11/4/2024, 5:40 PM
She didn't want to take a role in the MCU because her son cried that she would go to canada to shoot some scenes... but her son is okay with her having an OF?
Deadinside
Deadinside - 11/4/2024, 6:07 PM
@kazuma -
At least, she's home, I guess...! ☮️🤷‍♂️
CyberBishop
CyberBishop - 11/4/2024, 5:43 PM
Love how hollywood shits on people that don't share it's same beliefs, political stance or opinions.
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 11/4/2024, 6:17 PM
@CyberBishop - ...covid is none of those
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 11/4/2024, 6:22 PM
@CyberBishop - they represent the party of peace and tolerance… unless you don’t agree… 🙄
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 11/4/2024, 5:43 PM
Starting reading that headline thinking she died.
Kadara
Kadara - 11/4/2024, 5:52 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - She's not looking very healthy to be honest.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 11/4/2024, 5:48 PM
Probably Titania
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 11/4/2024, 5:52 PM
More interested in her OnlyFans career
DTor91
DTor91 - 11/4/2024, 5:52 PM
Total BS.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/4/2024, 5:57 PM
If she had enough money then why did she do an interview complaining about finances and explaining that it led her to OnlyFans?

EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 11/4/2024, 6:27 PM
@TheLobster - speaking of only fasns, also (of wiki)....

"De Matteo revealed on a podcast that her 13-year-old son edits her content posted on the platform OnlyFans" ... yeeesh
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/4/2024, 5:59 PM
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/4/2024, 6:09 PM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/4/2024, 6:15 PM
Total MILF
Forthas
Forthas - 11/4/2024, 6:16 PM
Wait! She could not get a job because she was an anti vaxer... but then she was offered a job with Marvel and she turned it down? Which is it? Does she want work or not?
TK420
TK420 - 11/4/2024, 6:18 PM
Would.
grif
grif - 11/4/2024, 6:20 PM
what a pos in swordfish

ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 11/4/2024, 6:26 PM
She was in Agents of SHIELD some years back.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/4/2024, 6:51 PM
Stick to your guns, good for her.

Off topic but on:

I think mob, cartel, and gangsta stories suck. Fuçk all those people they’re portraying

