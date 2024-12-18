WOLF MAN Leaked Images Reveal First Look At Christopher Abbott's Monster - SPOILERS

WOLF MAN Leaked Images Reveal First Look At Christopher Abbott's Monster - SPOILERS

A couple of screenshots of Wolf Man star Christopher Abbott as the movie's other werewolf have been shared online. Does he look any better than those Halloween Horror Nights photos?

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 18, 2024 07:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Wolf Man

A couple of leaked screenshots from The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man reboot have found their way online (via Reddit), and they reveal our first glimpse of the movie's other werewolf.

Our first look at what was assumed to be the titular Wolfman via an actor in a costume at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights was met with a lot of backlash, but the most recent trailer appeared to confirm that this will be the creature responsible for the initial attack, leaving Christopher Abbott's Blake to change into a different beast altogether.

Whannell addressed the negative response during an interview with NME.

“The marketing department for a movie is so huge,” he said, “it’s really impossible to keep tabs on every single thing. So when something comes out that maybe the internet decides they don’t like, the only thing I can think is: ‘Well, you haven’t seen the finished movie, and I know what we did.’"

“I’m working with Arjen Tuiten, who’s one of the world’s best make-up artists. He’s a genius. He belongs in a Hall of Fame, as far as I’m concerned, with Rick Baker [the effects artist who worked on 1981’s An American Werewolf In London] and Stan Winston [1982’s The Thing]. So there’s some solace to be taken from that. It’s almost like you have a hidden secret.”

There's speculation that these shots could feature Blake mid-transformation, and that he will eventually become a more lupine-looking beast. This is entirely possible, but based on what we've seen in the most recent TV spots, he will be spending a lot of time in this form.

Check out the images at the link below along with a new promo.

First Look at Werewolf Blake's Face in Wolf Man
byu/mitchob1012 inUniversalMonsters

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). Wolf Man is directed by Whannell, whose previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The screenplay is written by Leigh Whannell and Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money). The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Leigh Whannell.

Wolf Man howls into theaters on January 25th.

WOLF MAN Director Leigh Whannell Wants To Helm DOCTOR JEKYLL & MR. HYDE Next; New TV Spot Released
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 12/18/2024, 7:50 PM
Not bad. Better than I thought
China1975
China1975 - 12/18/2024, 7:50 PM
Stan Winston didn’t do the effects for The Thing, that masterpiece of horror gore was done by Rob Bottin. The Dame job, put the poor man in the hospital.

