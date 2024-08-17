ALIEN: EARTH Teaser Leaks Online As ALIEN: ROMULUS' Surprising CinemaScore Is Revealed

Alien: Romulus has slashed its way into theaters this weekend and, unsurprisingly, it's opened at #1 in North America. According to Deadline, current projections point to Fede Alvarez's reboot debuting with north of $40 million following a combined $18.5 million from Thursday previews/Friday.

The movie is already "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with 81% and has been awarded a B+ CinemaScore. Alien was released before CinemaScore's introduction but James Cameron's sequel, Aliens, has the franchise's best score with an A.

After that, there's Alien vs. Predator (B), Prometheus (B), Alien: Covenant (B), Alien Resurrection (B-), Alien3 (C), and Alien vs. Predator: Requiem (C).

A B+ puts Alien: Covenant right behind Aliens as the second-best-reviewed instalment, so that's a solid result.

Back to those box office takings, and Deadpool & Wolverine will slip to #2 with a projected $27 million - $29 million after a $8.5 million Friday. It Ends With Us is looking at third place with a $23 million haul.

It's a B+ for #alienromulus Did you catch this in theaters tonight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. #cinemascore pic.twitter.com/3DNaU0ArJz — CinemaScore (@CinemaScore) August 17, 2024

At select screenings of Alien: Romulus, a brief 10-second teaser trailer for FX and Noah Hawley's upcoming Alien: Earth is being shown before the movie starts.

It appears to be a Regal Cinemas exclusive in the U.S. and shows the Earth reflected on the head of a Xenomorph before the iconic alien stares menacingly at the screen. We then cut to a title card confirming the show premieres next year.

While this sneak peek doesn't reveal much, it looks like the Xenomorphs are finally being unleashed on our planet (hence the title).

Check out the Alien: Earth teaser below (via SFFGazette.com).

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

The movie is now playing in theaters.