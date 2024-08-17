ALIEN: EARTH Teaser Leaks Online As ALIEN: ROMULUS' Surprising CinemaScore Is Revealed

ALIEN: EARTH Teaser Leaks Online As ALIEN: ROMULUS' Surprising CinemaScore Is Revealed

The first teaser trailer for Alien: Earth has leaked online after being screened before Alien: Romulus in the U.S., while we also have a CinemaScore and opening weekend projections for the movie...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 17, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: SFFGazette.com

Alien: Romulus has slashed its way into theaters this weekend and, unsurprisingly, it's opened at #1 in North America. According to Deadline, current projections point to Fede Alvarez's reboot debuting with north of $40 million following a combined $18.5 million from Thursday previews/Friday. 

The movie is already "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with 81% and has been awarded a B+ CinemaScore. Alien was released before CinemaScore's introduction but James Cameron's sequel, Aliens, has the franchise's best score with an A.

After that, there's Alien vs. Predator (B), Prometheus (B), Alien: Covenant (B), Alien Resurrection (B-), Alien3 (C), and Alien vs. Predator: Requiem (C).

A B+ puts Alien: Covenant right behind Aliens as the second-best-reviewed instalment, so that's a solid result. 

Back to those box office takings, and Deadpool & Wolverine will slip to #2 with a projected $27 million - $29 million after a $8.5 million Friday. It Ends With Us is looking at third place with a $23 million haul. 

At select screenings of Alien: Romulus, a brief 10-second teaser trailer for FX and Noah Hawley's upcoming Alien: Earth is being shown before the movie starts. 

It appears to be a Regal Cinemas exclusive in the U.S. and shows the Earth reflected on the head of a Xenomorph before the iconic alien stares menacingly at the screen. We then cut to a title card confirming the show premieres next year.

While this sneak peek doesn't reveal much, it looks like the Xenomorphs are finally being unleashed on our planet (hence the title). 

Check out the Alien: Earth teaser below (via SFFGazette.com).

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers. 

The movie is now playing in theaters.

ALIEN: ROMULUS Introduces A Terrifying New [SPOILER] In Its Savage Final Act
Related:

ALIEN: ROMULUS Introduces A Terrifying New [SPOILER] In Its Savage Final Act
ALIEN: ROMULUS Includes A Controversial ALIEN Resurrection - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

ALIEN: ROMULUS Includes A Controversial ALIEN Resurrection - SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/17/2024, 10:09 AM
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/17/2024, 10:55 AM
@AllsGood - avatar got good scores anyone like that series ?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/17/2024, 11:17 AM
@dragon316 - Avatar movies are Great too :)
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/17/2024, 10:18 AM
Loved it. Seeing it again on Monday.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 8/17/2024, 10:22 AM
My current ranking of the franchise

1. Alien
2. Aliens
3. Alien 3
4. Prometheus
5. AvP
6. Romulus
7. Resurrection
8. AvP2
9. Covenant
Havenless
Havenless - 8/17/2024, 11:10 AM
@FinnishDude - it’s worse than AvP? Damn
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/17/2024, 10:24 AM
Alien Earth having xenomorphs on earth pre Alien cannot possibly have a convoluted dumb story.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/17/2024, 10:26 AM
@McMurdo - They were on Earth in AVP too.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/17/2024, 10:46 AM
@ObserverIO - oh I'm aware. Ridiculous
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/17/2024, 10:26 AM
Now this is the Alien project I'm looking forward to.
whatevtrev
whatevtrev - 8/17/2024, 10:51 AM
How can there be Xenomorphs on Earth before Alien?

Hawley has said that the show is ignoring the events of Prometheus which led me to think that maybe we're not treating Prometheus and Covenant as canon anymore, but Romulus absolutely treats them as such. So, I guess Alien: Earth isn't going to be canon?
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/17/2024, 10:56 AM
Have to see the it if it’s worth watching grade means crap and reviews everyone have diffenrt likes with entertainment
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/17/2024, 11:07 AM
It's not a reboot.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder