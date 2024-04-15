Will Tomorrow's Digital Release Of DUNE: PART TWO Prevent A Major Box Office Milestone?

Will Dune: Part Two make it to $700 million before the film exits theaters? Considering how soon the movie will be accessible for home viewing (i.e. tomorrow), it's certainly an intriguing topic.



On April 16, barely 45 days after its theatrical debut, Dune: Part Two will be made digitally accessible for home viewing. Subsequently, the Dune sequel will released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 14.



Over the weekend, the movie brought in an additional $4.32 million from domestic cinemas and $7.2 million from international theaters, for a total of $11.52 million worldwide. As of right now, the movie has made $683.9 million globally at the box office.

The film would only need another $17 million to reach $700 million worldwide but it's entering its eighth week of release and will now be purchasable for the 4k UHD home theater crowd. Do you think the Dune sequel will make it?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dune: Part Two's break-even figures for box office revenue was $500M, a mark that it passed three weeks ago.

As such, it was just officially announced that Dune: Messiah is officially in development.

Dune hit theaters in 2021 and Part Two arrived in 2024, so if WB Discovery and Denis Villeneuve maintain the same pace, Dune: Messiah should arrive in 2027.

Dune: Part Two features an exceptional cast with Timothée Chalamet starring as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune: Part Two was released on March 01, 2024. The film was originally set for release on November 3, 2023 but was pushed back due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike.

Dune: Part Two Official Synopsis

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel.