Will Tomorrow's Digital Release Of DUNE: PART TWO Prevent A Major Box Office Milestone?

The well-received sequel to Dune will be obtainable on digital platforms starting tomorrow and it will be interesting to see whether that prevents the film from reaching the $700 million global milestone.

By MarkJulian - Apr 15, 2024 04:04 PM EST
Will Dune: Part Two make it to $700 million before the film exits theaters? Considering how soon the movie will be accessible for home viewing (i.e. tomorrow), it's certainly an intriguing topic.

On April 16, barely 45 days after its theatrical debut, Dune: Part Two will be made digitally accessible for home viewing. Subsequently, the Dune sequel will released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 14.

Over the weekend, the movie brought in an additional $4.32 million from domestic cinemas and $7.2 million from international theaters, for a total of $11.52 million worldwide. As of right now, the movie has made $683.9 million globally at the box office.

The film would only need another $17 million to reach $700 million worldwide but it's entering its eighth week of release and will now be purchasable for the 4k UHD home theater crowd. Do you think the Dune sequel will make it?

According to The Hollywood ReporterDune: Part Two's break-even figures for box office revenue was $500M, a mark that it passed three weeks ago.

As such, it was just officially announced that Dune: Messiah is officially in development.

Dune hit theaters in 2021 and Part Two arrived in 2024, so if WB Discovery and Denis Villeneuve maintain the same pace, Dune: Messiah should arrive in 2027.

Dune: Part Two features an exceptional cast with Timothée Chalamet starring as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune: Part Two was released on March 01, 2024. The film was originally set for release on November 3, 2023 but was pushed back due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike. 

Dune: Part Two Official Synopsis
 Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. 

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/15/2024, 5:00 PM
I heard Timoti Chalamet yelled ad Ms Fergurson , or maybe Oscar Issac, so i dont think this will go down as good as a mounain dew in the ncmec
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/15/2024, 5:25 PM
@Malatrova15 - It was Hunter Schafer that beat up Tomato Charlemagne on the set of 'Argylle'.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 4/15/2024, 5:34 PM
I got brain damage from reading that conversation
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/15/2024, 5:01 PM
WB stopping WB from collecting Ws as always.

User Comment Image
EZBeast
EZBeast - 4/15/2024, 5:05 PM
@Doomsday8888 - lmfao this wins the internet for the day
CoHost
CoHost - 4/15/2024, 5:10 PM
Grade A journalism, as usual.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/15/2024, 5:16 PM
Is it me or has anyone else noticed that the string of huge box office success that Warner Brothers has had with movies Barbie, Dune 2, and Godzilla x Kong are ALL IP's that Warner Brothers does not have rights to. Mattel owns the rights to Barbie and Legendary the rights to Dune and Godzilla/Kong. What it tells me is that this company cannot make good films in the fantasy super hero genre given the string of flops that preceded it. They need to fire their internal production teams and turn over their IPs like DC to Legendary who will make it successful.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 4/15/2024, 5:36 PM
@Forthas - They already fired their internal team to make a new one with James Gunn, can we wait a minute and see what they are capable of before asking for heads to roll?
Forthas
Forthas - 4/15/2024, 5:19 PM
Dune will reach $700 million because it will be getting an extended IMAX run.


https://www.google.com/amp/s/deadline.com/2024/04/dune-part-two-imax-1235878507/amp/
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 4/15/2024, 5:33 PM
@Forthas - That and I haven't seen noticeable dips when film go on ppv/purchase digital after a couple months, the curves still seems to stay the same as they were before such a release. It only tends to be when they drop free to view online too soon you can see an obvious change in trajectory.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/15/2024, 5:27 PM
It will still likely make it due to the extended IMAX run and international markets
narrow290
narrow290 - 4/15/2024, 5:28 PM
Not sure if it'll make $700 mil, but I'm bout to take a sick day tomorrow and watch them back to back!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/15/2024, 5:31 PM
Best DC film this year and way better then what marvel has been putting out.
grif
grif - 4/15/2024, 5:34 PM
it will pass 700 mil
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/15/2024, 5:36 PM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/15/2024, 6:11 PM
@SuperCat - hahahahahaha fantastic. Never change or stop
bl0odwerk
bl0odwerk - 4/15/2024, 5:55 PM
Can't wait to see it. Loved the first one.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/15/2024, 5:56 PM
Damn. It seems like they can't wait to rush these films to digital home release. When I was a kid it seemed like movies were in theaters for the longest time. I saw Jurassic Park so many times in theaters it seemed like it lasted all year long lol

