Francis Ford Coppola's (Who Called Marvel "Despicable") MEGALOPOLIS Will Flop This Weekend With $5 Million

Francis Ford Coppola's (Who Called Marvel &quot;Despicable&quot;) MEGALOPOLIS Will Flop This Weekend With $5 Million

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola is a legend but his ambitious new sci-fi movie Megalopolis looks set to have a disastrous weekend, making a mere $5 million of its huge $120 million production budget...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 27, 2024 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi

Much has been said about Francis Ford Coppola's bonkers, pricey sci-fi epic Megalopolis but social media chatter doesn't necessarily translate into ticket sales and the movie looks set to bomb this weekend. 

Earning a dismal $770,000 in previews on Tuesday and Thursday night, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that it's tracking to open between $5 million - $7 million at the North American box office. That's not good for a movie which cost $120 million to produce before marketing (the campaign included a now-deleted trailer with AI-generated fake quotes from critics).

No major Hollywood studio was willing to finance or distribute Megalopolis in North America after seeing it before the Cannes Film Festival but Lionsgate came on board...and won't be on the hook for distribution or marketing costs. As a result, Coppola looks set to lose a fortune. 

The cast of Megalopolis includes Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter, and Dustin Hoffman.

Coppola, who is considered a legend for helming classics like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, may have finally realised that big-budget filmmaking isn't as easy as it looks. A couple of years ago, he jumped at the chance to tear into superhero movies. 

"When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he’s right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration."

"I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again. Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is."

As for what will win the box office this weekend, DreamWorks Animation and Universal's The Wild Robot made $1.95 million in Thursday previews and is looking at a $24 million opening. 

Written and directed by Oscar-nominee Chris Sanders (How to Train Your Dragon), the cast is led by Lupita Nyong’o, Kit Connor, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames.

The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot - ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short - that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

Check out the trailer for The Wild Robot below. 

AVATAR Director James Cameron Responds To Critics: Let Me See Your 3-Out-Of-The-4-Highest-Grossing Films
Related:

AVATAR Director James Cameron Responds To Critics: "Let Me See Your 3-Out-Of-The-4-Highest-Grossing Films"
THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Is Beside Himself In Korean Trailer For Bong Joon Ho's MICKEY 17
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Is Beside Himself In Korean Trailer For Bong Joon Ho's MICKEY 17
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
relentless1
relentless1 - 9/27/2024, 3:07 PM
broooo thats [frick]in ROUGH... 5 mil only??? and Coppola financed it HIMSELF?? Wild lmao that family just aint good with money huh 😂😂😂😂
tmp3
tmp3 - 9/27/2024, 3:08 PM
I’m sure this movie sucks shit but lmfao at how desperate josh is getting. “Shameless” would only be scratching the surface
The1st
The1st - 9/27/2024, 3:14 PM
@Lisa89 - How was it?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/27/2024, 3:15 PM
@The1st - better than The Marvels
The1st
The1st - 9/27/2024, 3:17 PM
@Malatrova15 - She went to see it...so I'm asking.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/27/2024, 3:19 PM
@The1st - I’m seeing it in about three hours. I’m expecting an incomprehensible plot and stunning visuals. If that’s the case, I’ll be glad I saw it on the big screen, but will never see it a second time.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/27/2024, 3:24 PM
@Malatrova15 - Marvel Studios The Marvels has a 62% at Rotten Tomatoes and an 82% Audience Score. Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis as an 50% at Rotten Tomatoes Score.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/27/2024, 3:39 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/27/2024, 3:42 PM
@The1st - its ok you can trust me
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/27/2024, 3:43 PM
@AllsGood - they use tomatoes to rate movies? ...bro ..republicans are so weird
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/27/2024, 3:52 PM
@harryba11zack - stop the bigotry start the moustachy
Vigor
Vigor - 9/27/2024, 3:59 PM
@harryba11zack - lmao you're something else
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/27/2024, 3:14 PM
So Coppola is known for calling out capeslop? Wtf i love Coppola now!
Fares
Fares - 9/27/2024, 3:15 PM
Now that's a carefully worded headline
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/27/2024, 3:15 PM
Francis Ford Coppola's (Who Called Marvel "Despicable") MEGALOPOLIS Will Flop This Weekend With $5 Million.


User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/27/2024, 3:18 PM
Rent free.
RedSheep
RedSheep - 9/27/2024, 3:20 PM
I'm sure they didn't spend much on marketing anyway. Barely heard anything about this.
kazuma
kazuma - 9/27/2024, 3:21 PM
I don't even know what this movie is about.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/27/2024, 3:27 PM
@kazuma - neither does Coppola.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/27/2024, 3:24 PM
Time to kick off a meme party.
EducatedDefense
EducatedDefense - 9/27/2024, 3:25 PM
Well he’s likely to be a lot more bitter after this.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 9/27/2024, 3:27 PM
User Comment Image
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 9/27/2024, 3:28 PM
"expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration."

What about just enjoyment? Fun? What an asshat.

Coppola and Scorsese are old, out of touch, out of date, and too far up their own asses. I don't give a damn what great movies they made.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/27/2024, 3:29 PM
But is it good?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/27/2024, 3:41 PM
All these Big Time Directors that been Slamming Marvel Studios are Killing the Cinema with their huge Box Office Flops. While Marvel Studios are the ones actually Saving Cinema and movie theaters.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/27/2024, 3:55 PM
@AllsGood - I thought Cruise did that 🤔
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/27/2024, 4:00 PM
@TheNewYorker - Cruise who? Tom not even in the same league with Marvel Studios.
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/27/2024, 3:43 PM
5 million haha - yeah I liked Dracula 1992 but go home Francis
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 3:45 PM
Lol , Josh being petty…

Anyway not surprised by Megalopolis flopping since it seemed like a movie that wasn’t gonna be for everyone (maybe even too “out there” for the GA).

I am pleasantly surprised by the Wild Robot doing well since I feel like I have barely seen any marketing for it but it’s looked beautiful & heartwarming.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 9/27/2024, 3:46 PM
I don't think Francis gave a shit lol. He's been pretty clear on that.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/27/2024, 3:57 PM
@Spoken - Marvel Studios has made pretty clear that they don't care about all these Big-Time Directors think either. Deadpool and Wolverine is now at

1) Domestic = $628,291,077
2) International = $689,968,631

3) Worldwide = $1,318,259,708
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/27/2024, 3:54 PM
Everything about this looks TRASH. Anyone who thought this was going to be some big hit is out of their [frick]ing mind.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 9/27/2024, 3:59 PM
@KennKathleen or vindictive articles
Fogs
Fogs - 9/27/2024, 3:59 PM
Yeah, his film tanked.

But wtf is this tabloid-level headline?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder