Gillian Anderson Says Ryan Coogler's X-FILES Reboot Pilot Is "Really Good" - Teases Agent Scully Return

Gillian Anderson Says Ryan Coogler's X-FILES Reboot Pilot Is &quot;Really Good&quot; - Teases Agent Scully Return

The X-Files star Gillian Anderson has confirmed that she's read Ryan Coogler's pilot script for the upcoming reboot and says they've discussed her possible return as Agent Dana Scully.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 25, 2026 09:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Last month, we learned that Hulu is moving forward with its reboot of The X-FilesBlack Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler is confirmed to write and direct the pilot, which has been officially greenlit.

Since then, the streamer has pulled the plug on another revival: Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale, so there's some trepidation surrounding whether this series will ever see the light of day.

We've long known that this is a passion project for Coogler, and he'll helm the show's first episode before starting work on Black Panther 3, which is currently eyeing a 2028 theatrical release.

Danielle Deadwyler (The Woman in the Yard) has landed one of The X-Files' two lead roles, while a logline has revealed, "Two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena." 

In the original version of The X-Files, Agent Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Agent Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) were paired up in the FBI's paranormal division, with the former assigned to debunk Mulder's steadfast belief in extraterrestrial threats to Earth.

It appears that this new take will serve as a loose sequel, leaving the door open to cameos and connective tissue. Could Anderson be among those potential links to the original series? It's looking likely based on new comments from the actress. 

"He's such a cool guy and so talented," Anderson said of Coogler at Awesome Con (via SFFGazette.com), confirming that she's read the pilot script and that it's "really good." Dancing around a possible return to her most iconic role, the TRON: Ares star teased that she and the filmmaker have had a "few conversations."

Anderson added, "I would say, have an open mind and give it a chance because it’s gonna be f***ing cool. It’s something different. It’s different, and it’s special, so give it a break."

Chris Carter, who was a showrunner on The X-Files when it first launched in 1993, will serve as a non-writing executive producer on Coogler's reboot. Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler, his partners at their Proximity Media banner, are taking on the same role. 

With that in mind, it's easy to imagine Anderson reprising her role as Scully, even if it's just a cameo role or a supporting turn in an episode. If that happens, then Duchovny surely won't be far behind her.

You can hear more from The X-Files icon in the video below.

@dory_jackson Gillian Anderson spoke with me (!!!) at Awesome Con in DC on Sunday, March 15 for a career-spanning chat. And of course, I HAD to ask her about #Sinners director Ryan Coogler’s ‘The X Files’ reboot 👀 #thexfiles #90snostalgia #throwback #tvshows 🎥 - @Fandom Spotlite ♬ original sound - Dory Jackson
About The Author:
JoshWilding
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