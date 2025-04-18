JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Featurette Harkens Back To The Original JURASSIC PARK In The Best Way

Universal Pictures has released a brand new featurette for their upcoming summer blockbuster Jurassic World Rebirth, featuring some never-before-seen new footage and revealing how the new film is more connected to the original than any of the previous sequels.

Outside of the main cast of characters returning to Isla Nublar - the island where the original film takes place - the most prominent way the film connects back to the original is by bringing back Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp.

In the new featurette, Koepp teases the T-Rex riverboat sequence, which promises to be one of the upcoming film's most thrilling moments and a scene that has has essentially been thirty years in the making.

The cast features Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Translation; Marriage Story; Black Widow), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight; Green Book; True Detective), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton; Fellow Travelers; Crashing), Rupert Friend (Homeland; Anatomy of a Scandal; Asteroid City), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer; The Magnificent Seven; 6 Underground), Luna Blaise (Manifest; Fresh Off the Boat; Memoria), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty; The Flight Attendant; City on a Hill), Audrina Miranda (The Big Door Prize; The Legend of Tayos; Antigone), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven; Summer of 85; Foreign Bodies), Bechir Sylvain (Claws; Black Summer; Grown-ish), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool; Midway; Alita: Battle Angel).

Gareth Edwards (The Creator; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Godzilla) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp (Spider-Man; War of the Worlds; Mission: Impossible).

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into theaters July 2!

Check out the new featurette below: